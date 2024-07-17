Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2024) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce soil geochemical results from initial exploration activities at the Upland Copper Project ("Upland Copper" or the "Project"). The 5,300 hectare, road-accessible project is located 20 kilometres northeast of the town of Barriere and 20 kilometres south of the Taseko Mines Limited's Yellowhead Project in south-central British Columbia. Upland Copper is host to a copper-dominant, remobilized polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that is open for expansion.

Highlights

1,400 m by 800 m soil anomaly outlined

Highly anomalous portion of greater soil anomaly measures 600 m x 600 m comprising 112 samples 21 of 112 (19%) of samples greater than 1,000 ppm copper 60 of 112 (54%) of samples greater than 500 ppm copper

Gold-in-soil samples up to 1.73 gpt gold untested by drilling

Crews have completed soil geochemical and passive seismic surveys over a portion of the area of historically defined copper mineralization. The soil geochemical survey was designed to infill historical geochemical surveys and to provide multi-element and precious metal analytical results not collected by previous operators. The data has outlined an area of highly anomalous copper-in-soil that coincide with anomalous gold-in-soil and reaffirms the requirement for additional drilling in this area of the deposit (Figure 1).





Figure 1 - 2024 soil geochemistry (copper) showing highly anomalous portion within greater copper-in-soil anomaly.



A highly anomalous portion of the greater 1,400 m x 800 m copper-in-soil anomaly measures approximately 600 m by 600 m. This area has seen historical drilling which exhibited locally higher-grade copper (e.g. DDH-08-07: 4.0 metres at 1.0% copper from 81.5 metres). With nominal drill spacing of at least 120 m, additional infill drilling which will also look to extend mineralization to depth is warranted in this portion of the historically defined copper mineralization. Gold-in-soil values up to 1.73 gpt gold (sample L23-06) coincide with the highly anomalous copper-in-soil anomaly which suggest potential for appreciable gold content which has been shown to be present, albeit somewhat erratic, in historical drilling. Historical drilling did not test the immediate location of sample L23-06, with the nearest drill hole being 200 m away. This area warrants drilling for both copper and precious metal potential.

About the Upland Copper Project

The Upland Copper Project is located in south-central British Columbia, Canada. The project is host to a bulk-tonnage, remobilized polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that is open to expansion. Historical drilling indicates that mineralization is open to depth, with numerous holes bottoming in copper mineralization including drill hole P-70-9 which averaged 0.32% over the entire 74 m of the hole. The deepest drilling to date reached a depth of 235 m.

A 3,700 m by 1,000 m area of anomalous copper-in-soils extends south beyond historical drilling approximately 1.5 km, with large portions of the copper-in-soil anomaly untested by drilling. Induced Polarization ("IP") surveys completed by previous operators have outlined a 4.0 km by 1.2 km chargeability high anomaly that further supports the upside exploration potential of the system.

All historical exploration at the Project has not been verified by the Company and the historical exploration information in this news release is sourced entirely from the independent technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Upland Copper Project" dated June 13, 2023, prepared for the Company by Sean Butler, P. Geo.

QA/QC Procedures

Soil samples were collected using a hang-auger targeting the B-horizon at depths varying between 10 and 110 cm, with an average depth of 30 cm. Soil was put into Kraft paper bags and delivered directly by crew members to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, BC. Activation Laboratories Ltd. is an ISO/IEC 17-25 accredited laboratory, SCC File number 15974. All samples were analyzed for gold by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish, and for multi-element analysis by aqua-regia digest and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy finish.

Marketing Agreement

Kobrea is also pleased to announce that it has increased the budget for its marketing agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628), which was originally announced on April 18, 2024, by EUR150,000.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea Exploration Corp.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

