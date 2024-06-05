As of 30 April 2024, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.62%. A shares do not have any other privileges

Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group

Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Family Danışmanlık)

Koç Holding at a Glance

Milestones

Today Turkey's largest industrial and services group 2016 Ömer M. Koç becomes Chair 2006-08 Major acquisitions (Tüpraş & Yapı Kredi) & Proactive disposals 2006 Koç Holding signs the UN Global Compact 2003 Third generation of Koç Family takes the reins 1996 The end of an extraordinary life; Vehbi Koç passes away 1990s Exports growth accelerates 1984 Second generation of Koç Family takes over 1970 First public offering

1963 Establishment of Koç Holding A.Ş.

1960s International partnerships; grow in new sectors (establishment of Ford Otosan, Aygaz, Setur and Tat Gıda) 1950s Grow in new sectors (establishment of Arçelik, TürkTraktör, Koçtaş, Divan)

1940s First industrial ventures

1938 The first joint stock company: Koç Ticaret A.Ş.

1926 Official foundation of Koç Group

The Koç Group, whose objective is to increase the value created for all its stakeholders, continues its journey that started nearly a

century ago, within the framework of its long-term value creation target and global growth vision.

Investor Presentation