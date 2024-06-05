KOÇ HOLDING
TURKEY'S LEADING
INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY
JUNE 2024
Agenda
Koç Holding at a Glance
Strategic Overview
Business Update
Performance Highlights
Our ESG Journey
Koç Holding at a Glance
Stable & Supportive Shareholding Structure
Family
Koç Family2
19.7%
Danışmanlık1
43.7%
Free Float3
26.9%
Vehbi Koç
Foundation
Koç Pension Fund
7.3%
2.3%
~65%
1/3
Share of Foreign
Independent Board
Investors in Free Float
Members
1/4
1/4
Women Board
International Board
Members
Members
Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Family Danışmanlık)
Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group
Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility
- As of 30 April 2024, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.62%. A shares do not have any other privileges
² Includes personal holdings of 18.3% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları
³ Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) since initiation of the programme.
Koç Holding at a Glance
Milestones
Today
Turkey's largest industrial and services group
2016
Ömer M. Koç becomes Chair
2006-08
Major acquisitions (Tüpraş & Yapı Kredi) & Proactive disposals
2006
Koç Holding signs the UN Global Compact
2003
Third generation of Koç Family takes the reins
1996
The end of an extraordinary life; Vehbi Koç passes away
1990s
Exports growth accelerates
1984
Second generation of Koç Family takes over
1970
First public offering
1963 Establishment of Koç Holding A.Ş.
1960s International partnerships; grow in new sectors (establishment of Ford Otosan, Aygaz, Setur and Tat Gıda) 1950s Grow in new sectors (establishment of Arçelik, TürkTraktör, Koçtaş, Divan)
1940s
First industrial ventures
1938 The first joint stock company: Koç Ticaret A.Ş.
1926
Official foundation of Koç Group
The Koç Group, whose objective is to increase the value created for all its stakeholders, continues its journey that started nearly a
century ago, within the framework of its long-term value creation target and global growth vision.
Koç Holding at a Glance
Turkey's Leading Investment Holding Company
Turkey's largest industrial and services group
Sustainability oriented business model focusing on profitable growth
Leading positions with clear competitive advantages in sectors with long-term growth potential such as energy, automotive,
consumer durables & finance
~8%
Combined Revenues/
GDP
~22%
Koç Group's Mcap/
Borsa Istanbul 100 Index
~7%
~7%
Total Exports/
R&D expenditure/
Turkey's Exports
Total private sector R&Ds1
Fortune
Global 500
~$11.2bn
Only company from
Combined investments in
Turkey2
the last five years3
Data as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated
- Based on TurkStat 2022 R&D data
- 2023 report (based on 2022 consolidated revenues)
³ Between 2018-23, investments in nominal terms (not adjusted for inflation accounting)
Koç Holding at a Glance
Well Positioned to Benefit from Turkey's Growth Potential
Largest industrial
Largest exporters
Largest intellectual
& services group
within portfolio
property rights portfolio3
4 of the Top 10
3 of the Top 10
>7,600 trademarks
Industrial Enterprises1
Exporters2
>2,600 patent families
1
2
>5,200 patents
>1,000 industrial design
3
3
registrations
>5,000 Internet domain
8
8
names
10
Largest distribution network
~780 bank branches
>10,000 dealers & after-sales services
CRM data to analyze customer behavior to track early warning indicators and capitalize on various trends
¹ Istanbul Chamber of Industry, 2023 report ² Turkish Exporters' Assembly, 2023 report. 4 of the top 10 companies exporting goods: Ford Otosan ranks 1st, Tüpraş ranks 2nd, Arçelik ranks 7th, Tofaş ranks 9th. ³ Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, company data
Koç Holding at a Glance
A True Global Player
Exports to
>155
countries
50%
International & FX linked revenues1 /
Total revenues
>95
Production facilities and sales & marketing companies abroad
Operations with
~42
>28K
different currencies
Employees abroad2
Data as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated
-
Excluding FX linked revenues of Tüpraş refinery, International revenues/Total revenues = ~29%, as of 31 December 2023.
² Total number of employees = ~119K
Agenda
Koç Holding at a Glance
Strategic Overview
Business Update
Performance Highlights
Our ESG Journey
Strategic Overview
Operations in Lucrative Businesses with Strategic Alliances
Automotive
Consumer
Finance
Energy
Durables
Main Companies
Main Companies
Main Companies
Main Companies
International Alliances
International Alliances
in air conditioners
Listed Companies - Automotive: Ford Otosan, Tofaş, TürkTraktör, Otokar; Consumer Durables: Arçelik; Energy: Tüpraş, Aygaz; Finance: Yapı Kredi; Other: Marmaris Altınyunus
Other
Main Companies
Tourism
DIY Retail Duty Free
Marinas
Motor Prod.
IT
Procurement Fintech
