KOÇ HOLDING

TURKEY'S LEADING

INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

JUNE 2024

Agenda

Koç Holding at a Glance

Strategic Overview

Business Update

Performance Highlights

Our ESG Journey

2

Investor Presentation

Agenda

Koç Holding at a Glance

Strategic Overview

Business Update

Performance Highlights

Our ESG Journey

3

Investor Presentation

Koç Holding at a Glance

Stable & Supportive Shareholding Structure

Family

Koç Family2

19.7%

Danışmanlık1

43.7%

Free Float3

26.9%

Vehbi Koç

Foundation

Koç Pension Fund

7.3%

2.3%

~65%

1/3

Share of Foreign

Independent Board

Investors in Free Float

Members

1/4

1/4

Women Board

International Board

Members

Members

Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Family Danışmanlık)

Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group

Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility

  • As of 30 April 2024, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.62%. A shares do not have any other privileges
    ² Includes personal holdings of 18.3% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları
    ³ Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) since initiation of the programme.

Investor Presentation

4

Koç Holding at a Glance

Milestones

Today

Turkey's largest industrial and services group

2016

Ömer M. Koç becomes Chair

2006-08

Major acquisitions (Tüpraş & Yapı Kredi) & Proactive disposals

2006

Koç Holding signs the UN Global Compact

2003

Third generation of Koç Family takes the reins

1996

The end of an extraordinary life; Vehbi Koç passes away

1990s

Exports growth accelerates

1984

Second generation of Koç Family takes over

1970

First public offering

1963 Establishment of Koç Holding A.Ş.

1960s International partnerships; grow in new sectors (establishment of Ford Otosan, Aygaz, Setur and Tat Gıda) 1950s Grow in new sectors (establishment of Arçelik, TürkTraktör, Koçtaş, Divan)

1940s

First industrial ventures

1938 The first joint stock company: Koç Ticaret A.Ş.

1926

Official foundation of Koç Group

The Koç Group, whose objective is to increase the value created for all its stakeholders, continues its journey that started nearly a

century ago, within the framework of its long-term value creation target and global growth vision.

5

Investor Presentation

Koç Holding at a Glance

Turkey's Leading Investment Holding Company

Turkey's largest industrial and services group

Sustainability oriented business model focusing on profitable growth

Leading positions with clear competitive advantages in sectors with long-term growth potential such as energy, automotive,

consumer durables & finance

~8%

Combined Revenues/

GDP

~22%

Koç Group's Mcap/

Borsa Istanbul 100 Index

~7%

~7%

Total Exports/

R&D expenditure/

Turkey's Exports

Total private sector R&Ds1

Fortune

Global 500

~$11.2bn

Only company from

Combined investments in

Turkey2

the last five years3

Data as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated

  • Based on TurkStat 2022 R&D data
  • 2023 report (based on 2022 consolidated revenues)

³ Between 2018-23, investments in nominal terms (not adjusted for inflation accounting)

Investor Presentation

6

Koç Holding at a Glance

Well Positioned to Benefit from Turkey's Growth Potential

Largest industrial

Largest exporters

Largest intellectual

& services group

within portfolio

property rights portfolio3

4 of the Top 10

3 of the Top 10

>7,600 trademarks

Industrial Enterprises1

Exporters2

>2,600 patent families

1

2

>5,200 patents

>1,000 industrial design

3

3

registrations

>5,000 Internet domain

8

8

names

10

Largest distribution network

~780 bank branches

>10,000 dealers & after-sales services

CRM data to analyze customer behavior to track early warning indicators and capitalize on various trends

¹ Istanbul Chamber of Industry, 2023 report ² Turkish Exporters' Assembly, 2023 report. 4 of the top 10 companies exporting goods: Ford Otosan ranks 1st, Tüpraş ranks 2nd, Arçelik ranks 7th, Tofaş ranks 9th. ³ Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, company data

Investor Presentation

7

Koç Holding at a Glance

A True Global Player

Exports to

>155

countries

50%

International & FX linked revenues1 /

Total revenues

>95

Production facilities and sales & marketing companies abroad

Operations with

~42

>28K

different currencies

Employees abroad2

Data as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated

  • Excluding FX linked revenues of Tüpraş refinery, International revenues/Total revenues = ~29%, as of 31 December 2023.
    ² Total number of employees = ~119K

Investor Presentation

8

Agenda

Koç Holding at a Glance

Strategic Overview

Business Update

Performance Highlights

Our ESG Journey

9

Investor Presentation

Strategic Overview

Operations in Lucrative Businesses with Strategic Alliances

Automotive

Consumer

Finance

Energy

Durables

Main Companies

Main Companies

Main Companies

Main Companies

International Alliances

International Alliances

in air conditioners

Listed Companies - Automotive: Ford Otosan, Tofaş, TürkTraktör, Otokar; Consumer Durables: Arçelik; Energy: Tüpraş, Aygaz; Finance: Yapı Kredi; Other: Marmaris Altınyunus

Other

Main Companies

Tourism

DIY Retail Duty Free

Marinas

Motor Prod.

IT

Procurement Fintech

10

Investor Presentation

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Koç Holding AS published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 17:09:03 UTC.