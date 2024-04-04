KOÇ HOLDING

TURKEY'S LEADING

INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

Koç Holding at a Glance

Stable & Supportive Shareholding Structure

Family

Koç Family2

20.05%

Danışmanlık1

43.75%

Free Float3

26.59%

Vehbi Koç

Foundation

Koç Pension Fund

7.26%

2.35%

~65%

1/3

Share of Foreign

Independent Board

Investors in Free Float

Members

1/3

1/3

Women Board

International Board

Members

Members

Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Family Danışmanlık)

Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group

Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility

  • As of 31 December 2023, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.62%. A shares do not have any other privileges ² Includes personal holdings of 18.65% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları
    ³ Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) since initiation of the programme.

Corporate Presentation

2

Koç Holding at a Glance

Turkey's Leading Investment Holding Company

Turkey's largest industrial and services group

Sustainability oriented business model focusing on profitable growth

Leading positions with clear competitive advantages in sectors with long-term growth potential such as energy, automotive,

consumer durables & finance

~8%

Combined Revenues/

GDP

~22%

Koç Group's Mcap/

Borsa Istanbul 100 Index

~7%

~7%

Total Exports/

R&D expenditure/

Turkey's Exports

Total private sector R&Ds1

Fortune

Global 500

~$11.2bn

Only company from

Combined investments in

Turkey2

the last five years3

Data as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated

  • Based on TurkStat 2022 R&D data
  • 2023 report (based on 2022 consolidated revenues)

³ Between 2018-23, investments in nominal terms (not adjusted for inflation accounting)

Corporate Presentation

3

Koç Holding at a Glance

Well Positioned to Benefit from Turkey's Growth Potential

Largest industrial

Largest exporters

Largest intellectual

& services group

within portfolio

property rights portfolio3

4 of the Top 10

3 of the Top 10

>7,600 trademarks

Industrial Enterprises1

Exporters2

>2,600 patent families

1

2

>5,200 patents

>1,000 industrial design

3

3

registrations

>5,000 Internet domain

8

8

names

10

Largest distribution network

~780 bank branches

>10,000 dealers & after-sales services

CRM data to analyze customer behavior to track early warning indicators and capitalize on various trends

  • Istanbul Chamber of Industry, 2023 report ² Turkish Exporters' Assembly, 2023 report. 4 of the top 10 companies exporting goods: Ford Otosan ranks 1st, Tüpraş ranks 2nd, Arçelik ranks 7th, Tofaş ranks 9th.
    ³ Turkish patent institute and company data

Corporate Presentation

4

Koç Holding at a Glance

A True Global Player

Exports to

>155

countries

50%

International & FX linked revenues1 /

Total revenues

>95

Production facilities and sales & marketing companies abroad

Operations with

~42

>28K

different currencies

Employees abroad2

Data as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated

  • Excluding FX linked revenues of Tüpraş refinery, International revenues/Total revenues = ~29%, as of 31 December 2023.
    ² Total number of employees = ~119K

Corporate Presentation

5

Strategic Overview

Operations in Lucrative Businesses with Strategic Alliances

Energy

Automotive

Consumer

Finance

Durables

Main Companies

Main Companies

Main Companies

Main Companies

International Alliances

International Alliances

in air conditioners

Listed Companies - Automotive: Ford Otosan, Tofaş, TürkTraktör, Otokar; Consumer Durables: Arçelik; Energy: Tüpraş, Aygaz; Finance: Yapı Kredi; Other: Marmaris Altınyunus

Other

Main Companies

Tourism

DIY Retail Duty Free

Marinas

Motor Prod.

IT

Procurement Fintech

6

Corporate Presentation

Strategic Overview

Strong Domestic Positioning of Leading Brands

Energy

Largest refining capacity in Turkey

LPG1st Distribution

Petroleum

Product 3rd

Distribution

Automotive

Total1st Automotive

Commercial 1st Vehicles

Passenger 1st Cars

Tractors 1st

Buses

1st

Auto. Retailing

Car Rental&Leasing

Consumer

Durables

White1st Goods

Air

Conditioners 1st

Finance

Asset Size

4th

among

private banks

Number of

1st

Credit Cards

Consumer

2nd

Finance

Other

DIY

Retailing 1st

Marinas 1st

Ranking as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated

7

Corporate Presentation

Strategic Overview

Balanced Portfolio Structure Ensures Long-Term Value Creation…

Defensive Assets

Growth Assets

Aygaz

Arçelik

Marinas

Ford Otosan

Divan

Otokoç

Otokar

Düzey

Opet

Tofaş

Entek

Setur

Tüpraş

Koçfinans

Yapı Kredi

TürkTraktör

KoçSistem

High dividend

High growth

>60% payout

>1.5x the GDP growth

Listed company

Energy

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Finance

Other

Corporate Presentation

8

Strategic Overview

…Sectoral Diversification Delivers Resilience to Alleviate Cyclicality…

Net Asset Value Breakdown by Sector1

Auto

(PC & CV Manufacturing)Auto

26%(Other)

14%

Finance

Refining

17%

18%

Oil & Gas

Other assets &

ConsumerDistribution

Cash inc. YKB AT1

Durables

3%

14%

7%

Key Strengths

Key Risks & Sensitivities

Automotive

Domestic growth potential

Demand in Turkey and Europe

Secured export contracts

PC & CV Manufacturing

Strong positioning in JV universe

Main drivers: GDP & interest rates

Automotive

Leading positions & brand names

Agricultural sector trends

Strong R&D

Other

Wide distribution networks

Demand by the defense industry

Demand insensitive to GDP

Regional crack spreads

Refining

Turkey's diesel deficit

i.e.commodity prices

FX and oil-price-linked pricing mechanism

Crude differentials

Low sensitivity to GDP

Oil & LPG prices

Oil & Gas Distribution

Regulations

Growing auto gas market

Limited growth in cylinder market

Geographic diversification

Turkey and global demand

Consumer Durables

Low-cost manufacturing

Dynamic investment approach

Main driver: GDP

Finance

Growth potential

Domestic credit & interest rate risk

Leading position in digital

Regulation

Leading positions

Other2

Turnaround potential

Macro risks

Inorganic growth opportunities

1 NAV based on company calculation. ~90% of NAV comes from listed assets (31 December 2023 Mcap of each, weighted with effective ownership). Other assets includes net cash including YKB AT1 and other assets.

Corporate Presentation

9

Strategic Overview

…Geographical Diversification Supports Sustainable Revenue Generation

International Revenues / Total Combined Revenues

29%

29%

50%

including FX linked revenues of Tüpraş

2022

2023

Share of international revenues in total revenues of the largest contributors1

73%

20%

63%

Ford

Tofaş

Arçelik

Otosan

1 Data as of 2023 year-end.

Regional Breakdown of International Combined Revenues1

USD 1.0bn

USD 19.3bn

USD 2.9bn

4%

76%

12%

USD 1.7bn

7%

USD 0.1bn

1%

USD 0.3bn

1%

10

Corporate Presentation

