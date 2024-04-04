KOÇ HOLDING
TURKEY'S LEADING
INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY
Koç Holding at a Glance
Stable & Supportive Shareholding Structure
Family
Koç Family2
20.05%
Danışmanlık1
43.75%
Free Float3
26.59%
Vehbi Koç
Foundation
Koç Pension Fund
7.26%
2.35%
~65%
1/3
Share of Foreign
Independent Board
Investors in Free Float
Members
1/3
1/3
Women Board
International Board
Members
Members
Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Family Danışmanlık)
Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group
Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility
- As of 31 December 2023, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.62%. A shares do not have any other privileges ² Includes personal holdings of 18.65% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları
³ Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) since initiation of the programme.
Corporate Presentation
2
Koç Holding at a Glance
Turkey's Leading Investment Holding Company
Turkey's largest industrial and services group
Sustainability oriented business model focusing on profitable growth
Leading positions with clear competitive advantages in sectors with long-term growth potential such as energy, automotive,
consumer durables & finance
~8%
Combined Revenues/
GDP
~22%
Koç Group's Mcap/
Borsa Istanbul 100 Index
~7%
~7%
Total Exports/
R&D expenditure/
Turkey's Exports
Total private sector R&Ds1
Fortune
Global 500
~$11.2bn
Only company from
Combined investments in
Turkey2
the last five years3
Data as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated
- Based on TurkStat 2022 R&D data
- 2023 report (based on 2022 consolidated revenues)
³ Between 2018-23, investments in nominal terms (not adjusted for inflation accounting)
Corporate Presentation
3
Koç Holding at a Glance
Well Positioned to Benefit from Turkey's Growth Potential
Largest industrial
Largest exporters
Largest intellectual
& services group
within portfolio
property rights portfolio3
4 of the Top 10
3 of the Top 10
>7,600 trademarks
Industrial Enterprises1
Exporters2
>2,600 patent families
1
2
>5,200 patents
>1,000 industrial design
3
3
registrations
>5,000 Internet domain
8
8
names
10
Largest distribution network
~780 bank branches
>10,000 dealers & after-sales services
CRM data to analyze customer behavior to track early warning indicators and capitalize on various trends
-
Istanbul Chamber of Industry, 2023 report ² Turkish Exporters' Assembly, 2023 report. 4 of the top 10 companies exporting goods: Ford Otosan ranks 1st, Tüpraş ranks 2nd, Arçelik ranks 7th, Tofaş ranks 9th.
³ Turkish patent institute and company data
Corporate Presentation
4
Koç Holding at a Glance
A True Global Player
Exports to
>155
countries
50%
International & FX linked revenues1 /
Total revenues
>95
Production facilities and sales & marketing companies abroad
Operations with
~42
>28K
different currencies
Employees abroad2
Data as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated
-
Excluding FX linked revenues of Tüpraş refinery, International revenues/Total revenues = ~29%, as of 31 December 2023.
² Total number of employees = ~119K
Corporate Presentation
5
Strategic Overview
Operations in Lucrative Businesses with Strategic Alliances
Energy
Automotive
Consumer
Finance
Durables
Main Companies
Main Companies
Main Companies
Main Companies
International Alliances
International Alliances
in air conditioners
Listed Companies - Automotive: Ford Otosan, Tofaş, TürkTraktör, Otokar; Consumer Durables: Arçelik; Energy: Tüpraş, Aygaz; Finance: Yapı Kredi; Other: Marmaris Altınyunus
Other
Main Companies
Tourism
DIY Retail Duty Free
Marinas
Motor Prod.
IT
Procurement Fintech
6
Corporate Presentation
Strategic Overview
Strong Domestic Positioning of Leading Brands
Energy
Largest refining capacity in Turkey
LPG1st Distribution
Petroleum
Product 3rd
Distribution
Automotive
Total1st Automotive
Commercial 1st Vehicles
Passenger 1st Cars
Tractors 1st
Buses
1st
Auto. Retailing
Car Rental&Leasing
Consumer
Durables
White1st Goods
Air
Conditioners 1st
Finance
Asset Size
4th
among
private banks
Number of
1st
Credit Cards
Consumer
2nd
Finance
Other
DIY
Retailing 1st
Marinas 1st
Ranking as of 2023YE, unless otherwise stated
7
Corporate Presentation
Strategic Overview
Balanced Portfolio Structure Ensures Long-Term Value Creation…
Defensive Assets
Growth Assets
Aygaz
Arçelik
Marinas
Ford Otosan
Divan
Otokoç
Otokar
Düzey
Opet
Tofaş
Entek
Setur
Tüpraş
Koçfinans
Yapı Kredi
TürkTraktör
KoçSistem
High dividend
High growth
>60% payout
>1.5x the GDP growth
Listed company
Energy
Automotive
Consumer Durables
Finance
Other
Corporate Presentation
8
Strategic Overview
…Sectoral Diversification Delivers Resilience to Alleviate Cyclicality…
Net Asset Value Breakdown by Sector1
Auto
(PC & CV Manufacturing)Auto
26%(Other)
14%
Finance
Refining
17%
18%
Oil & Gas
Other assets &
ConsumerDistribution
Cash inc. YKB AT1
Durables
3%
14%
7%
Key Strengths
Key Risks & Sensitivities
Automotive
✓ Domestic growth potential
•
Demand in Turkey and Europe
✓
Secured export contracts
PC & CV Manufacturing
•
✓ Strong positioning in JV universe
Main drivers: GDP & interest rates
Automotive
✓ Leading positions & brand names
•
Agricultural sector trends
✓ Strong R&D
Other
•
✓ Wide distribution networks
Demand by the defense industry
✓ Demand insensitive to GDP
•
Regional crack spreads
Refining
✓ Turkey's diesel deficit
i.e.commodity prices
✓ FX and oil-price-linked pricing mechanism
•
Crude differentials
✓
Low sensitivity to GDP
•
Oil & LPG prices
Oil & Gas Distribution
•
Regulations
✓
Growing auto gas market
• Limited growth in cylinder market
✓ Geographic diversification
• Turkey and global demand
Consumer Durables
✓ Low-cost manufacturing
•
✓ Dynamic investment approach
Main driver: GDP
Finance
✓ Growth potential
•
Domestic credit & interest rate risk
✓
Leading position in digital
•
Regulation
✓ Leading positions
Other2
✓ Turnaround potential
•
Macro risks
✓ Inorganic growth opportunities
1 NAV based on company calculation. ~90% of NAV comes from listed assets (31 December 2023 Mcap of each, weighted with effective ownership). Other assets includes net cash including YKB AT1 and other assets.
Corporate Presentation
9
Strategic Overview
…Geographical Diversification Supports Sustainable Revenue Generation
International Revenues / Total Combined Revenues
29%
29%
50%
including FX linked revenues of Tüpraş
2022
2023
Share of international revenues in total revenues of the largest contributors1
73%
20%
63%
Ford
Tofaş
Arçelik
Otosan
1 Data as of 2023 year-end.
Regional Breakdown of International Combined Revenues1
USD 1.0bn
USD 19.3bn
USD 2.9bn
4%
76%
12%
USD 1.7bn
7%
USD 0.1bn
1%
USD 0.3bn
1%
10
Corporate Presentation
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Koç Holding AS published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 13:44:08 UTC.