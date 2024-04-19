April 19, 2024

Koç Holding's 60th Ordinary General Assembly Convened

Koç Holding's 60th Ordinary General Assembly was held on April 18, 2024 with the participation of Koç Holding Honorary Chair Rahmi M. Koç, Chair of the Board of Directors Ömer M. Koç, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors Ali Y. Koç, Member of the Board of Directors İpek Kıraç, Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakıroğlu, senior management and shareholders. Rahmi M. Koç stated that the Group made a combined investment of 3.7 billion USD in 2023 and 11.2 billion USD over the last 5 years. Expressing that the Group will continue to serve the prosperous and modern future of the country, Ömer M. Koç affirmed that Koç continues investing in both existing businesses and new areas. Levent Çakıroğlu emphasized that the Group creates value for all stakeholders with the strength it derives from its century-old corporate culture and its ever-improving competitiveness.

Koç Holding convened its 60th Ordinary General Assembly on Thursday April 18, 2024. The meeting that was held with the participation of Koç Holding Honorary Chair Rahmi M. Koç, Chair of the Board of Directors Ömer M. Koç, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors Ali Y. Koç, Member of the Board of Directors İpek Kıraç, Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakıroğlu, senior management and shareholders took place at the Nakkaştepe headquarters.

Rahmi M. Koç: "We have been pursuing our investments with unyielding determination."

Underlining that Koç Group continues to provide added value to domestic economy, Koç Holding Honorary Chair Rahmi M. Koç said, "As we emphasize on every occasion, we have confidence in the future of our country." In his assessment, Koç stated "As Koç Group, we have continued to create value for our country during this challenging period with our robust financials, diversified portfolio, extensive supply chain, exemplary environmental, social, and corporate governance practices, and our effective risk management policies. As always, we have been diligently assessing profitable and sustainable growth opportunities and pursuing our investments with unyielding determination. As a testament to our confidence in, and commitment to our country, we have undertaken around 11.2 billion USD of investments over the last five years, with 3.7 billion USD of that invested in 2023 alone. Last year, Koç Holding was the only company representing our country in the Fortune Global 500, the listing of the world's largest companies."

Ömer M. Koç: "We will continue to work to ensure a modern and prosperous future for our country."

Sharing that a special year was left behind with the 100th anniversary of the Republic celebrated with great enthusiasm, Koç Holding Chair of the Board of Directors Ömer M. Koç declared, "We are aware that the dreams the Great Atatürk had for this country a century ago and his vision of a contemporary civilization go far beyond what has been achieved so far. The Koç Group has been working with all its might to realize these dreams for a century. We will continue to work even harder to ensure a modern and prosperous future for our country."

