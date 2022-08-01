Koç : 2022 August Investor Presentation

KOÇ HOLDING
TURKEY'S LEADING
|
INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY
|
AUGUST 2022
Agenda
Koç Holding at a Glance
Strategic Overview
Business Update
Performance Highlights
Our ESG Journey
2
Investor Presentation
Agenda
Koç Holding at a Glance
Strategic Overview
Business Update
Performance Highlights
Our ESG Journey
3
Investor Presentation
Koç Holding at a Glance
Stable & Supportive Shareholding Structure
Koç
Family2
Temel20.64%
Ticaret1
43.65%
Free Float3
26.46%
Vehbi Koç
Foundation Koç Pension
7.26% Fund
1.99%
|
~70%
|
1/3
|
Share of Foreign
|
Independent
|
Investors in Free Float
|
Board Members
|
|
|
|
|
1/3
|
1/3
|
Women Board
|
International Board
|
Members
|
Members
|
|
|
|
Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Temel Ticaret)
Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group
Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility
|
|
|
|
4
|
1 As of YE21, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.55%. A shares do not have any other privileges
|
Investor Presentation
|
|
2 Includes personal holdings of 19.24% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları
|
|
3 Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) as of 31 July 2022.
|
|
Koç Holding at a Glance
Milestones
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Today
|
Turkey's largest industrial and services group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
Ömer M. Koç becomes Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2006-08
|
Major acquisitions (Tüpraş & Yapı Kredi) & Proactive disposals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2006
|
|
|
Koç Holding signs the UN Global Compact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2003
|
|
Third generation of Koç Family takes the reins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996
|
|
|
|
The end of an extraordinary life; Vehbi Koç passes away
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1990s
|
|
Exports growth accelerates
|
|
|
1984
|
|
|
Second generation of Koç Family takes over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1970
|
|
First public offering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1963 Establishment of Koç Holding A.Ş.
1960s International partnerships; grow in new sectors (establishment of Ford Otosan, Aygaz, Setur and Tat Gıda) 1950s Grow in new sectors (establishment of Arçelik, TürkTraktör, Koçtaş, Divan)
|
1940s
|
First industrial ventures
|
|
1938 The first joint stock company: Koç Ticaret A.Ş.
|
1926
|
Official foundation of Koç Group
The Koç Group, whose objective is to increase the value created for all its stakeholders, continues its journey that started nearly a
century ago, within the framework of its long-term value creation target and global growth vision.
5
Investor Presentation
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.