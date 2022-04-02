Koç : General Assembly Resolution for Profit Distribution

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

In our Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held today, it was resolved to approve the attached dividend distribution proposal of the Board of Directors and to start the dividend payments on 7 April 2022.

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Appendix: 1 EK KH Kar Dağıtım Tablosu.pdf KH Dividend Proposal Table 2021.pdf

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION TABLE

KOÇ HOLDİNG A.Ş. 01.01.2021/31.12.2021 Period Dividend Payment Table (TL)

1.Paid-In / Issued Capital 2.535.898.050 2. Total Legal Reserves (According to Legal Records)

507.179.610

Information on privileges in dividend distribution, if any, in the Articles of Association: - *

Based on CMB RegulationsBased on Legal Records

3. Current Period Profit

4. Taxes Payable (-)

5. Net Current Period Profit 29.128.716.000 2.943.944.000 15.192.711.000 3.845.544.489,97 31.466.146,39 3.814.078.343,58

6. Losses in Previous Years (-) 0 0

7. Primary Legal Reserve (-) 0 0

8. Net Distributable Current Period Profit

15.192.711.000

3.814.078.343,58

Dividend Advance Distributed (-)

0

0

Dividend Advance Less Net Distributable Current Period Profit

15.192.711.000

3.814.078.343,58

9. Donations Made During The Year ( + ) 6.349.833 0

10. Donation-Added Net Distributable Current Period Profit on which First Dividend Is Calculated 15.199.060.833 3.814.078.343,58

11. First Dividend to Shareholders

759.953.041,65 126.794.902,5

* Cash

759.953.041,65 126.794.902,5

* Stock

0

0

12. Dividend Distributed to Owners of Privileged Shares

13. Other Dividend Distributed

12.500.000 12.500.000

* To the Employees 12.500.000 12.500.000

* To the Members of the Board of Directors 0 0

* To Non-Shareholders

0 0

14. Dividend to Owners of Redeemed Shares

15. Second Dividend to Shareholders 451.977.482,93 1.527.426.999,45 451.977.482,93 2.160.585.138,6

16. Secondary Legal Reserves 0 0

17. Statutory Reserves 0 0

18. Special Reserves 0 0

19. Extraordinary Reserves

20. Other Distributable Resources

12.440.853.475,97 0

1.062.220.819,55 0

Dividend Payment Rates Table

Dividend Rate Table Explanations

(*) No withholding tax is calculated for all of Group A shareholders and some of Group B shareholders who are known as full-fledged legal entity tax payers. The calculations have been based on the assumption that other B Group shareholders are subject to withholding tax.

