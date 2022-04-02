Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Koç Holding A.S.
  News
  Summary
    KCHOL   TRAKCHOL91Q8

KOÇ HOLDING A.S.

(KCHOL)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  03-31
39.28 TRY   -0.96%
12:24pKOÇ : Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Resolutions
PU
04/01UniCredit completes sale of Turkey's Yapi Kredi
RE
04/01KOÇ : Closing of the purchase of Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. shares
PU
Koç : General Assembly Resolution for Profit Distribution

04/02/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

KOÇ HOLDİNG A.Ş. Notification Regarding Dividend Payment

Notification Regarding Dividend Payment

Summary Info

General Assembly Resolution for Profit Distribution

Yes

Update Notification Flag

Correction Notification Flag

No

No

Postponed Notification Flag

Decision Date

07.03.2022

Date of Related General Assembly 01.04.2022

Was The Issue of Dividend Payment Negotiated?

Discussed

Payment In Advance

Type of Cash Dividend Payment

Currency Unit

TRY

Will Not Be Paid

Stock Dividend

The Reason For Applying A Lower Dividend Withholding Rate Than The Current Rate In Calculating Net Amount

-

Information Regarding How To Calculate That Lower Dividend Witholding Rate Than The Current Rate

-

Cash Dividend Payment Amount and Rates

Dividend Dates

  • (1) The date that the dividend will be paid and the share will start trading without dividend right (proposed).

  • (2) The date that the dividend will be paid and the share will start trading without dividend right (finalized).

  • (3) Date of entry to the accounts of the shareholders whose shares are traded on the stock exchange.

  • (4) Date of determination of the right holders of the type of shares traded on the stock exchange.

Amount and Rate of Cash Dividend Stock Dividend Payment

Additional Explanations

In our Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held today, it was resolved to approve the attached dividend distribution proposal of the Board of Directors and to start the dividend payments on 7 April 2022.

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Supplementary Documents

Appendix: 1

EK KH Kar Dağıtım Tablosu.pdf

KH Dividend Proposal Table 2021.pdf

Appendix: 2

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION TABLE

KOÇ HOLDİNG A.Ş. 01.01.2021/31.12.2021 Period Dividend Payment Table (TL)

1.Paid-In / Issued Capital

2.535.898.050

2. Total Legal Reserves (According to Legal Records)

507.179.610

Information on privileges in dividend distribution, if any, in the Articles of Association:

-

*

Based on CMB RegulationsBased on Legal Records

  • 3. Current Period Profit

  • 4. Taxes Payable (-)

  • 5. Net Current Period Profit

    29.128.716.000 2.943.944.000 15.192.711.000

    3.845.544.489,97 31.466.146,39 3.814.078.343,58

  • 6. Losses in Previous Years (-)

    0 0

  • 7. Primary Legal Reserve (-)

    0 0

  • 8. Net Distributable Current Period Profit

15.192.711.000

3.814.078.343,58

Dividend Advance Distributed (-)

0

0

Dividend Advance Less Net Distributable Current Period Profit

15.192.711.000

3.814.078.343,58

  • 9. Donations Made During The Year ( + )

    6.349.833

    0

  • 10. Donation-Added Net Distributable Current Period Profit on which First Dividend Is Calculated

    15.199.060.833

    3.814.078.343,58

  • 11. First Dividend to Shareholders

759.953.041,65 126.794.902,5

* Cash

759.953.041,65 126.794.902,5

* Stock

0

0

  • 12. Dividend Distributed to Owners of Privileged Shares

  • 13. Other Dividend Distributed

12.500.000 12.500.000

  • * To the Employees

    12.500.000 12.500.000

  • * To the Members of the Board of Directors

    0 0

  • * To Non-Shareholders

0 0

  • 14. Dividend to Owners of Redeemed Shares

  • 15. Second Dividend to Shareholders

    451.977.482,93 1.527.426.999,45

    451.977.482,93 2.160.585.138,6

  • 16. Secondary Legal Reserves

    0 0

  • 17. Statutory Reserves

    0 0

  • 18. Special Reserves

    0 0

  • 19. Extraordinary Reserves

  • 20. Other Distributable Resources

12.440.853.475,97 0

1.062.220.819,55 0

Dividend Payment Rates Table

Dividend Rate Table Explanations

(*) No withholding tax is calculated for all of Group A shareholders and some of Group B shareholders who are known as full-fledged legal entity tax payers. The calculations have been based on the assumption that other B Group shareholders are subject to withholding tax.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Koç Holding AS published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 16:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
