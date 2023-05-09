Advanced search
    KCHOL   TRAKCHOL91Q8

KOÇ HOLDING A.S.

(KCHOL)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-05-07
80.60 TRY   +6.47%
10:08aKoç : Investment holding company
PU
05/02Koç : Koç holding sustains its successful and stable performance in the first quarter of 2023
PU
05/02Koç Holding A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Koç : INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

05/09/2023 | 10:08am EDT
KOÇ HOLDING

TURKEY'S LEADING

INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

MAY 2023

Agenda

Koç Holding at a Glance

Strategic Overview

Business Update

Performance Highlights

Our ESG Journey

2

Investor Presentation

Agenda

Koç Holding at a Glance

Strategic Overview

Business Update

Performance Highlights

Our ESG Journey

3

Investor Presentation

Koç Holding at a Glance

Stable & Supportive Shareholding Structure

Koç Family2

~60%

1/3

Family

20,05%

Share of Foreign

Independent Board

Danışmanlık1

43,65%

Free Float3

26,69%

Vehbi Koç

Foundation Koç Pension Fund

7,26% 2,35%

Investors in Free Float

Members

1/3

1/3

Women Board

International Board

Members

Members

Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Family Danışmanlık) Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group

Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility

1 As of 31 March 2023, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.55%. A shares do not have any other privileges 2 Includes personal holdings of 18.65% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları

3 Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) since initiation of the programme.

4

Investor Presentation

Koç Holding at a Glance

Milestones

Today

Turkey's largest industrial and services group

2016

Ömer M. Koç becomes Chairman

2006-08 Major acquisitions (Tüpraş & Yapı Kredi) & Proactive disposals

2006

Koç Holding signs the UN Global Compact

2003

Third generation of Koç Family takes the reins

1996

The end of an extraordinary life; Vehbi Koç passes away

1990s

Exports growth accelerates

1984

Second generation of Koç Family takes over

1970

First public offering

1963 Establishment of Koç Holding A.Ş.

1960s International partnerships; grow in new sectors (establishment of Ford Otosan, Aygaz, Setur and Tat Gıda)

1950s

Grow in new sectors (establishment of Arçelik, TürkTraktör, Koçtaş, Divan)

1940s

First industrial ventures

1938

The first joint stock company: Koç Ticaret A.Ş.

1926

Official foundation of Koç Group

The Koç Group, whose objective is to increase the value created for all its stakeholders, continues its journey that started nearly a

century ago, within the framework of its long-term value creation target and global growth vision.

5

Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

Koç Holding AS published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 14:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 084 B 55 569 M 55 569 M
Net income 2023 55 820 M 2 861 M 2 861 M
Net Debt 2023 192 B 9 853 M 9 853 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,02x
Yield 2023 4,51%
Capitalization 204 B 10 477 M 10 477 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 114 677
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart KOÇ HOLDING A.S.
Duration : Period :
Koç Holding A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 80,60 TRY
Average target price 102,90 TRY
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Levent Çakiroglu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Polat Sen Audit Assistant
Ömer Mehmet Koç Vice President-Energy Group
Kenan Yilmaz Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Jacques Albert Nasser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-3.70%10 477
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.52%66 380
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.83%26 255
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA8.13%12 341
LIFCO AB (PUBL)35.17%10 534
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY5.68%8 084
