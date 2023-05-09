Koç : INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Family Danışmanlık) Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group
Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility
1 As of 31 March 2023, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.55%. A shares do not have any other privileges 2 Includes personal holdings of 18.65% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları
3 Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) since initiation of the programme.
4
Investor Presentation
Koç Holding at a Glance
Milestones
Today
Turkey's largest industrial and services group
2016
Ömer M. Koç becomes Chairman
2006-08 Major acquisitions (Tüpraş & Yapı Kredi) & Proactive disposals
2006
Koç Holding signs the UN Global Compact
2003
Third generation of Koç Family takes the reins
1996
The end of an extraordinary life; Vehbi Koç passes away
1990s
Exports growth accelerates
1984
Second generation of Koç Family takes over
1970
First public offering
1963 Establishment of Koç Holding A.Ş.
1960sInternational partnerships; grow in new sectors (establishment of Ford Otosan, Aygaz, Setur and Tat Gıda)
1950s
Grow in new sectors (establishment of Arçelik, TürkTraktör, Koçtaş, Divan)
1940s
First industrial ventures
1938
The first joint stock company: Koç Ticaret A.Ş.
1926
Official foundation of Koç Group
The Koç Group, whose objective is to increase the value created for all its stakeholders, continues its journey that started nearly a
century ago, within the framework of its long-term value creation target and global growth vision.