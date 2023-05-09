Koç : INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

1 As of 31 March 2023, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.55%. A shares do not have any other privileges 2 Includes personal holdings of 18.65% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları

3 Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) since initiation of the programme.