Koç : KOÇ HOLDING POSTS 646.9 BILLION TL IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR WITH COMBINED INVESTMENTS OF 24.1 BILLION TL

4 November 2022 KOÇ HOLDING POSTS 646.9 BILLION TL IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR WITH COMBINED INVESTMENTS OF 24.1 BILLION TL KOÇ HOLDİNG CEO LEVENT ÇAKIROĞLU: "WE RESOLUTELY CARRIED ON WITH OUR INVESTMENTS AND OUR BUSINESS APPROACH CENTERED ON VALUE CREATION THROUGH THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE YEAR TAINTED BY ONGOING GLOBAL ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES AND CHALLENGES. AT THE KOÇ GROUP, WE ACHIEVED SUCCESSFUL RESULTS IN THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF THE YEAR THANKS TO OUR SOLID BALANCE SHEET, ROBUST LIQUIDITY, EXTENSIVE SUPPLY CHAIN, DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE, PIONEERING STEPS IN ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE AREAS, AND THE COMMITMENT OF OUR COLLEAGUES. AS I UNDERLINE AT EVERY OPPORTUNITY, TO US, OUR ACHIEVEMENTS ARE NEVER ONLY ABOUT FINANCIAL RESULTS. WITH OUR SOLID FAITH IN OUR COUNTRY, WE ARE CHARGING AHEAD WITH OUR INVESTMENTS DETERMINEDLY. INCLUDING OUR COMBINED INVESTMENTS OF 24.1 BILLION TL IN NINE MONTHS, OUR TOTAL INVESTMENTS OVER THE PAST 5 YEARS REACHED 72.6 BILLION TL. FOR A SIXTH YEAR, WE WERE RANKED AS TURKEY'S NUMBER 1 IN THE 'WORLD'S BEST EMPLOYERS' SURVEY LIST COMPILED BY THE FORBES MAGAZINE. WE TAKE IMMENSE PRIDE IN BEING THE ONLY COMPANY REPRESENTING OUR COUNTRY IN FORTUNE GLOBAL 500 THAT LISTS THE WORLD'S LARGEST COMPANIES. DURING THE REST OF THE YEAR, WE WILL CARRY ON WITH OUR OPERATIONS WITH A PRUDENT APPROACH WHILE CONTINUING TO CREATE VALUE FOR OUR COUNTRY AND OUR GROUP." Koç Holding generated a consolidated revenue of 646.9 billion TL and posted a combined investments figure of 24.1 billion TL in the first nine months of 2022. Commenting on the financial results of the year's first nine months, Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakıroğlu said: "We resolutely carried on with our investments and our business approach centered on value creation through the third quarter of the year tainted by ongoing global economic uncertainties and challenges. At the Koç Group, we achieved successful results in the first 9 months of the year thanks to our solid balance sheet, robust liquidity, extensive supply chain, diversified portfolio structure, pioneering steps in environmental, social and governance areas, and the commitment of our colleagues. As I underline at every opportunity, to us, our achievements are never only about financial results. With our solid faith in our country, we are charging ahead with our investments determinedly. Including our combined investments of 24.1 billion TL in nine months, our total investments over the past 5 years reached 72.6 billion TL. During the rest of the year, we will carry on with our operations with a prudent approach while continuing to create value for our country and our Group." Levent Çakıroğlu pointed out that the Group acts with a people-oriented approach centered around equality and inclusion, and added, "We remain proud that our approach is appreciated in our country and in the world. This is best evidenced by the fact that we have been named Turkey's number 1 employer for the sixth consecutive year in the 'World's Best Employers' survey list compiled by the Forbes magazine. We are also delighted that once again we are the only company representing our country in Fortune Global 500 that lists the world's largest companies". 1

Levent Çakıroğlu: "Arçelik carries on with its global growth with determination." Noting that the Koç Group sustained its strong performance in all its sectors in the third quarter of 2022 as well, Levent Çakıroğlu said, "Carrying on with its global growth with solid strides, Arçelik laid the groundwork for a new white goods manufacturing plant that will help the company boost its competitive strength in Bangladesh that it entered in 2019. Retaining its leadership in many world markets with its brands, Arçelik continues to transform all its work processes with a sustainability focus. The washing machine factory in the city of Ulmi in Romania was named a 'Sustainability Lighthouse' by the World Economic Forum. Our factory is pioneering sustainable production by employing innovative technology for achieving increased energy and water efficiency". Levent Çakıroğlu: "I believe that Ford Otosan's sustainability targets will prove to be a major contributor to our 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target." Çakıroğlu remarked as follows: "On another front, Ford Otosan, the export champion of the Turkish automotive industry, disclosed its long-term sustainability targets aimed at creating increased environmental, social and governance benefits. I believe that these targets that incorporate powerful, comprehensive and dedicated steps towards leading the transformation in the automotive ecosystem will prove to be a major contributor to our 2050 carbon neutral target. Our electric vehicles operations gained further momentum with the acquisition of Ford Motor Company's Craiova plant in Romania by Ford Otosan. Ford Otosan's global brand Ford Trucks introduced the first all- electric heavy commercial vehicle developed and manufactured in Turkey. Remaining the leader of the domestic tractor market, TürkTraktör has been increasing its contribution generated by non- tractor business lines, while Tofaş cemented its position as the far-and-away leader in the overall market with the successful performance of Egea." Levent Çakıroğlu: "The transfer of Entek to Tüpraş will provide significant momentum to transformation of the company's production portfolio and to our country's journey to access clean energy future." Reminding that the process of Entek's transfer to Tüpraş has been completed, Levent Çakıroğlu stated: "The transfer of Entek to Tüpraş will provide significant momentum to transformation of the company's production portfolio and to our country's journey to access clean energy future. On the other hand, United Aygaz, the joint venture of Aygaz with the Bangladeshi United Enterprises & Co. Ltd that will be engaged in LPG supply, filling and distribution, began sales in the Bangladeshi LPG market in August." Levent Çakıroğlu: "Yapı Kredi is making a mark in its sector with the uninterrupted support its has been extending to the SMEs and the steps it has been taking in retail banking." Levent Çakıroğlu continued: "In the banking sector, on the other hand, Yapı Kredi sustained its support to the national economy through this quarter. Having solidified its TL deposits base, our bank continues to make a mark in its sector with the powerful steps it has been taking in retail banking, as well as its limitless support to the SMEs. We are also carrying on unabatedly with our investments in the area of fintech. One of Turkey's most innovative companies and securely handling approximately 6 million transactions daily, Token started offering payment services under the brand name Ödero via its subsidiary Token Ödeme Hizmetleri ve E-Para A.Ş. Token will be providing an end-to-end payment experience by carrying its leadership and experience in the physical payment devices sector to online payment and electronic money segment." 2