    KCHOL   TRAKCHOL91Q8

KOÇ HOLDING A.S.

(KCHOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-15
43.08 TRY   +6.21%
Koç : TURKEYS LEADING INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

08/17/2022 | 11:24am EDT
KOÇ HOLDING

TURKEY'S LEADING

INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

AUGUST 2022

Agenda

Koç Holding at a Glance

Strategic Overview

Business Update

Performance Highlights

Our ESG Journey

2

Investor Presentation

Agenda

Koç Holding at a Glance

Strategic Overview

Business Update

Performance Highlights

Our ESG Journey

3

Investor Presentation

Koç Holding at a Glance

Stable & Supportive Shareholding Structure

Koç

Temel

Family2

20.64%

Ticaret1

43.65%

Free Float326.46%

Vehbi Koç

Koç Pension

Foundation

7.26%

Fund

1.99%

~70%

1/3

Share of Foreign

Independent

Investors in Free Float

Board Members

1/3

1/3

Women Board

International Board

Members

Members

Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Temel Ticaret)

Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group

Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility

4

1 As of YE21, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.55%. A shares do not have any other privileges

2 Includes personal holdings of 19.24% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları

Investor Presentation

3 Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) as of 31 July 2022.

Koç Holding at a Glance

Milestones

TodayTurkey's largest industrial and services group

2016

Ömer M. Koç becomes Chairman

2006-08

Major acquisitions (Tüpraş & Yapı Kredi)& Proactive disposals

2006

Koç Holding signs the UN Global Compact

2003

Third generation of Koç Family takes the reins

1996

The end of an extraordinary life; Vehbi Koç passes away

1990s

Exports growth accelerates

1984

Second generation of Koç Family takes over

1970

First public offering

1963

Establishment of Koç Holding A.Ş.

1960sInternational partnerships; grow in new sectors(establishment of Ford Otosan, Aygaz, Setur and Tat Gıda)

1950s

Grow in new sectors(establishment of Arçelik, TürkTraktör, Koçtaş, Divan)

1940s

First industrial ventures

1938The first joint stock company: Koç Ticaret A.Ş.

1926

Official foundation of Koç Group

The Koç Group, whose objective is to increase the value created for all its stakeholders, continues its journey that started nearly a

century ago, within the framework of its long-term value creation target and global growth vision.

5

Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

Koç Holding AS published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 538 B 29 940 M 29 940 M
Net income 2022 23 074 M 1 285 M 1 285 M
Net Debt 2022 157 B 8 719 M 8 719 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,72x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 109 B 6 083 M 6 083 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 108 219
Free-Float 42,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 43,08 TRY
Average target price 52,28 TRY
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Levent Çakiroglu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Polat Sen Audit Assistant
Ömer Mehmet Koç Vice President-Energy Group
Kenan Yilmaz Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Jacques Albert Nasser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.51.80%6 083
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.93%56 934
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.47%25 698
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-17.05%11 948
HAL TRUST-11.86%11 339
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-9.12%10 893