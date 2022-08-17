Koç : TURKEYS LEADING INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Temel Ticaret)

Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group

Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility

4 1 As of YE21, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.55%. A shares do not have any other privileges 2 Includes personal holdings of 19.24% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları Investor Presentation

3 Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) as of 31 July 2022.