Koç : TURKEYS LEADING INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY
TURKEY'S LEADING
INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY
AUGUST 2022
Agenda
Koç Holding at a Glance
Strategic Overview
Business Update
Performance Highlights
Our ESG Journey
Agenda
Koç Holding at a Glance
Strategic Overview
Business Update
Performance Highlights
Our ESG Journey
Koç Holding at a Glance
Stable & Supportive Shareholding Structure
|
|
Koç
|
Temel
|
Family2
|
20.64%
|
Ticaret1
|
|
43.65%
|
Free Float326.46%
|
Vehbi Koç
|
Koç Pension
|
Foundation
|
7.26%
|
Fund
|
1.99%
|
|
~70%
|
1/3
|
Share of Foreign
|
Independent
|
Investors in Free Float
|
Board Members
|
|
|
|
|
1/3
|
1/3
|
Women Board
|
International Board
|
Members
|
Members
|
|
|
|
Koç Family has its own internal governance and investment vehicle which provides stability in shareholder structure (Temel Ticaret)
Majority of Koç Family's business ventures are via Koç Group
Koç Family mainly assumes board-level responsibility
|
|
|
|
|
1 As of YE21, total voting rights including A (2 voting rights) and B (1 voting right) shares is 55.55%. A shares do not have any other privileges
|
|
|
2 Includes personal holdings of 19.24% stake and 1.4% stake of RMK ve Mahdumları
|
Investor Presentation
3 Koç Holding initiated its first Share Buyback Program in July 2021. Total buyback is ~890K shares (equivalent to around 0.035% of capital) as of 31 July 2022.
Koç Holding at a Glance
Milestones
TodayTurkey's largest industrial and services group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
Ömer M. Koç becomes Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2006-08
|
|
Major acquisitions (Tüpraş & Yapı Kredi)& Proactive disposals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2006
|
Koç Holding signs the UN Global Compact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2003
|
|
Third generation of Koç Family takes the reins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996
|
|
|
The end of an extraordinary life; Vehbi Koç passes away
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1990s
|
Exports growth accelerates
|
|
1984
|
|
|
Second generation of Koç Family takes over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1970
|
|
First public offering
|
|
|
|
|
1963
|
|
Establishment of Koç Holding A.Ş.
1960sInternational partnerships; grow in new sectors(establishment of Ford Otosan, Aygaz, Setur and Tat Gıda)
|
|
1950s
|
Grow in new sectors(establishment of Arçelik, TürkTraktör, Koçtaş, Divan)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1940s
|
First industrial ventures
|
|
|
|
1938The first joint stock company: Koç Ticaret A.Ş.
|
1926
|
Official foundation of Koç Group
The Koç Group, whose objective is to increase the value created for all its stakeholders, continues its journey that started nearly a
century ago, within the framework of its long-term value creation target and global growth vision.
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2022
|
538 B
29 940 M
29 940 M
Net income 2022
|
23 074 M
1 285 M
1 285 M
Net Debt 2022
|
157 B
8 719 M
8 719 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,72x
Yield 2022
3,35%
|
Capitalization
|
109 B
6 083 M
6 083 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,49x
EV / Sales 2023
0,40x
Nbr of Employees
108 219
Free-Float
42,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
43,08 TRY
Average target price
52,28 TRY
Spread / Average Target
21,4%