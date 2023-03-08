Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Koç Holding A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCHOL   TRAKCHOL91Q8

KOÇ HOLDING A.S.

(KCHOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-03-06
84.00 TRY   -0.59%
12:21pStellantis agrees to build first plant in South Africa
RE
03/02Koç : 02/03/2023
PU
03/01Stellantis, Koc Holding reach agreement on Tofas JV
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis agrees to build first plant in South Africa

03/08/2023 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Wednesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with South African authorities to build a production site, its first in the country, by the end of 2025.

Under the deal, the new plant will be set up in one of South Africa's special economic zones, the Franco-Italian carmaker and local authorities said in a joint statement.

"The manufacturing site in South Africa will be a new building block in our industrialization strategy that includes the plan to sell one million vehicles in the region by 2030 with 70% regional production autonomy and will bring us closer to our customers' needs in the region," Stellantis Middle East and Africa (MEA) Chief Operating Officer Samir Cherfan said in the statement.

Stellantis, the world's third largest auto manufacturer by sales and the owner of brands including Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen and Jeep, currently has nine plants in its MEA region, which groups 80 countries including Turkey and Pakistan.

The new plant is expected to produce vehicles for both the local market and for export, a spokesperson for the carmaker told Reuters.

Stellantis earlier this month announced an agreement with its Turkish partner Koc Holding aimed at further expanding their local joint venture Tofas.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit and Gilles Guillaume; writing by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Tassilo Hummel and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.66% 451.91 Real-time Quote.-0.85%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.86% 2018.73 Real-time Quote.3.90%
KOÇ HOLDING A.S. -0.59% 84 End-of-day quote.0.36%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.32% 147.7 Real-time Quote.-2.76%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.24% 17.484 Real-time Quote.32.07%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.23% 17.49 Delayed Quote.32.16%
TOFAS TÜRK OTOMOBIL FABRIKASI ANONIM SIRKETI -2.23% 188.9 End-of-day quote.14.00%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.18% 18.93828 Delayed Quote.1.08%
All news about KOÇ HOLDING A.S.
12:21pStellantis agrees to build first plant in South Africa
RE
03/02Koç : 02/03/2023
PU
03/01Stellantis, Koc Holding reach agreement on Tofas JV
RE
03/01Koç : Stellantis and koç holding strengthen tofaŞ and enhance partnership in türk..
PU
02/21LG Signs MOU With Ford, KOC for Battery JV in Turkey
DJ
02/21LG Energy Solution, Ford, and Koç Holding to Establish Joint Venture to Produce Battery..
CI
02/21Ford, LG Energy, Koc Holding team up for Turkish battery cell plant
RE
02/21Koç : Ford, lg energy solution, and koç holding to establish a joint venture to produce ba..
PU
02/15Koç : We wholeheartedly believe that we will overcome these difficult days together and in..
PU
02/13Koç : Investment holding company
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 913 B 48 242 M 48 242 M
Net income 2023 48 145 M 2 545 M 2 545 M
Net Debt 2023 170 B 8 987 M 8 987 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,39x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 213 B 11 259 M 11 259 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 114 677
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart KOÇ HOLDING A.S.
Duration : Period :
Koç Holding A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 84,00 TRY
Average target price 94,66 TRY
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Levent Çakiroglu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Polat Sen Audit Assistant
Ömer Mehmet Koç Vice President-Energy Group
Kenan Yilmaz Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Jacques Albert Nasser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.0.36%11 259
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)9.11%59 309
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.91%23 981
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.78%12 120
HAL TRUST3.67%11 657
LIFCO AB (PUBL)20.82%8 932