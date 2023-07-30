https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/R6H1438Q

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) as Kodiak's West Zone Drilling Intersects 0.51% CuEq Over 158 m within 0.34% CuEq Over 533 m from Surface, and Discovers New High-Grade Copper-Gold-Silver and Mineralized Breccia Zones.Kodiak Copper reports drill results from the fully funded, large drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. Assay results from the first three holes drilled in 2023 at the West Zone (MPD South / Axe claims) are presented in this release.Highlights- Kodiak's drilling at the West Zone to date has confirmed porphyry mineralization from surface over an area of 300 metres by 300 metres and up to 819 metres depth, extending well below historic drilling and open to extension.- A new zone of structurally hosted high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization has been discovered to the east of the West Zone.- For the first time at the MPD project, significant mineralized hydrothermal breccia has been drilled. The breccia includes copper mineralized clasts suggesting additional undrilled mineralization at depth.- Three drill holes were completed into the West Zone, collared near the centre of the geophysical target and drilled to the south, vertically, and to the east. Additional drill holes are also being completed, with assays pending.- Drill hole AXE-23-001, drilled towards the south, intersected significant mineralization from bedrock surface to 539 metres depth. Assays include 0.28% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au and 0.83 g/t Ag (0.51% CuEq) over 158 metres, within a broader interval of 0.18% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au and 0.61 g/t Ag (0.34% CuEq) over 533 metres.- Drill hole AXE-23-002, drilled vertically, intersected mineralization from surface to 488 metres depth, assaying 0.21% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au and 1.36 g/t Ag (0.45% CuEq) over 203 metres, within 0.15% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au and 0.80 g/t Ag (0.28% CuEq) over 482 metres.- Drill hole AXE-23-003, drilled to the east, also intersected from-surface mineralization assaying 0.22% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au and 1.08 g/t Ag (0.44% CuEq) over 51 metres, within a broad interval of 0.13% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au and 0.61 g/t Ag (0.29% CuEq) over 209 metres.- West Zone drilling by Kodiak and others show an approximately 1:1 ratio of g/t gold to % copper, similar to the central Gate Zone and usually indicative of higher temperature mineralization.To listen to the Interview, please visit:





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.



