Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Kodiak Copper Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDK   CA50012K1066

KODIAK COPPER CORP.

(KDK)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.7900 CAD   +16.18%
01:32aEllis Martin Report : Kodiak Copper Corp.'s (VAN:KDK) CEO Claudia Tornquist on the Copper Sector and How the Company is Positioned for the Global Green Initiative Revolution
AQ
10/04Transcript : Kodiak Copper Corp. - Special Call
CI
10/03Ellis Martin Report - Kodiak Copper Corp Drills 1.03% CuEq Over 117 m at Gate Zone and Discovers New Trend at Prime Zone
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp.'s CEO Claudia Tornquist on the Copper Sector and How the Company is Positioned for the Global Green Initiative Revolution

11/07/2022 | 01:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEO Claudia Tornquist on the Copper Sector

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) as we review how the company is prepared for further exploration in 2023 at the MPD Copper Gold Porphyry Project in Canada's British Columbia. Why should one consider Kodiak as a potential investment opportunity?

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/848435XE



About Kodiak Copper Corp.:

Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.

The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.

Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.



Source:
Kodiak Copper Corp.



Contact:

Nancy Curry
VP Corporate Development
E: ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com
T: +1-604-646-8362

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about KODIAK COPPER CORP.
01:32aEllis Martin Report : Kodiak Copper Corp.'s (VAN:KDK) CEO Claudia Tornquist on the Copper ..
AQ
10/04Transcript : Kodiak Copper Corp. - Special Call
CI
10/03Ellis Martin Report - Kodiak Copper Corp Drills 1.03% CuEq Over 117 m at Gate Zone and..
AW
10/03Ellis Martin Report - Kodiak Copper : KDK) Drills 1.03% CuEq Over 117 m at Gate Zone and ..
AQ
10/03Transcript : Kodiak Copper Corp. - Special Call
CI
09/30Kodiak Copper Drills 1.03% CuEq Over 117 m, within 0.34% CuEq Over 735.4 m at Gate Zone..
AQ
09/29Kodiak Copper Up After Highlighting Results from MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in So..
MT
09/29Kodiak Drills 1.03% CuEq over 117 M, Within 0.34% CuEq over 735.4 M At Gate Zone, and D..
CI
09/22Transcript : Kodiak Copper Corp. - Special Call
CI
09/21Ellis Martin Report : Kodiak Copper Corp. Provides Update on 2022 Exploration Program at ..
AW
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,81 M -1,34 M -1,34 M
Net cash 2021 11,9 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,1 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart KODIAK COPPER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kodiak Copper Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,58 $
Average target price 2,19 $
Spread / Average Target 274%
Managers and Directors
Claudia Tornquist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Laycock Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Taylor Chairman
Andrew Berry Vice President-Operations
Chad Stanley Ulansky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KODIAK COPPER CORP.-41.48%35
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.51%125 901
RIO TINTO PLC2.82%93 129
GLENCORE PLC41.89%79 863
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.26%47 419
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.14%40 477