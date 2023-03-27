Advanced search
    KDK   CA50012K1066

KODIAK COPPER CORP.

(KDK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:43:31 2023-03-24 pm EDT
0.9300 CAD   -1.06%
08:05aEllis Martin Report : Kodiak Copper Corp.'s (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) Chris Taylor-On the Hunt for Another Discovery
AW
08:04aEllis Martin Report : Kodiak Copper Corp.'s (VAN:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) Chris Taylor-On the Hunt for Another Discovery
AQ
03/23Kodiak Copper gets boots on the ground as 2023 exploration program at MPD project gets underway
AQ
Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp.'s (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) Chris Taylor-On the Hunt for Another Discovery

03/27/2023 | 08:05am EDT
Chris Taylor-On the Hunt for Another Discovery

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Christopher Taylor, the Chairman and Founder of Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) He is a structural and economic geologist with more than 20 years of industry and research experience with both mid-tier producer and junior exploration companies.

He is also the founder, CEO & President of Great Bear Resources, which made a district-scale gold discovery in Canada and was taken over by Kinross Gold for $1.8bn. He's also former geologist with Imperial Metals exploring for copper porphyries in North America.

Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where the Kodiak made a discovery of high-grade mineralization in 2020 at the Gate Zone, which has since been expanded to considerable size.

MPD has all the hallmarks of a district-scale, multi-centered porphyry system with several targets with similar signatures to the Gate Zone yet to be tested, and multiple new targets being generated across the large 147 km2 project. 2022 saw the discovery of a parallel porphyry trend at the nearby Prime Zone adding further upside and size potential to the Gate Zone, and the discovery of the Beyer Zone, a new high-grade gold-silver zone.

With a lot more potential to be unlocked at MPD, Kodiak is looking forward to continuing its disciplined and systematic approach to exploration to generate value for shareholders through discovery success.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/61IHWGSU



About Kodiak Copper Corp.:

Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.

The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.

Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:
Kodiak Copper Corp. The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

E: ir@kodiakcoppercorp.com
T: 604-646-8351
www.kodiakcoppercorp.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
