Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.(NYSE:KGS) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. is an operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States. The Company manages its business through two operating segments: Compression Operations and Other Services. Compression Operations consists of operating Company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure for its customers, pursuant to fixed-revenue contracts to enable the production, gathering and transportation of natural gas and oil. Other Services consist of a full range of contract services to support the needs of its customers including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. It operates horsepower compression, with approximately 3.1 million horsepower fleet comprised of compression units larger than 1,000 horsepower. Its compression assets are deployed in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. The Company operates its compression units under fixed-revenue contracts with upstream and midstream customers.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment