Kodiak Sciences : Corporate Presentation February 2021 02/15/2021 | 04:05am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS These slides contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our 2022 Vision; our ability to submit a BLA for KSI-301 in wet AMD, DME, RVO and potentially diabetic retinopathy in 2022; the potential licensure of KSI-301 in the U.S. and EU in 2023; our platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof; the anticipated design of our clinical trials and regulatory submissions; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial prospects of our product candidates; the anticipated presentation of additional data; the results of our research and development efforts; and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development and potential commercialization. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and future events are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the safety, efficacy and durability data for our KSI-301 product candidate may not continue or persist; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical studies and/or our development of KSI-301 may occur, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; future potential regulatory milestones of KSI-301, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; anticipated presentation of data at upcoming conferences may not occur; our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of our product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may significantly impact our business and operations, including out of our headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area and our clinical trial sites, as well as the business or operations of our manufacturers, contract research organizations or other third parties with whom we conduct business; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. KSI-301 CLINICAL EXPERIENCE Clinical data from ~2,000 injections in ~500 patients representing ~350 patient-years of exposure in representative populations in wAMD, DME and RVO ▪ Safety: Tracking with current standard of care (Lucentis, Eylea)

▪ Efficacy: Vision & retinal anatomy improvements in line with current anti-VEGF agents

▪ Durability: 2 in every 3 patients going 6-months or longer between doses in wet AMD, DME and RVO OPTIMIZED PIVOTAL STUDY PROGRAM Objective to show disruptive durability with same safety and efficacy as Eylea DAZZLE wet AMD study enrollment complete; BEACON RVO study and GLEAM & GLIMMER DME now enrolling - Data from all studies expected in 2022 Pivotal studies designed from phase 1b data with high dose (5.0 mg), high statistical power, tighter criteria for disease activity assessments, tighter dosing interval ranging, maintaining similar (80%+) U.S. treatment naïve population OPERATING WITH CONVICTION On track for a single BLA filing in the key indications of wAMD, DME, RVO treatment and with NPDR indication in a supplemental Manufacturing investments aligned to clinical opportunity with commercial supply goal of 2.5M+ Prefilled Syringes in Year 1 of launch Developing bispecific and triplet ABC Medicines for multi-mechanism diseases, including dry AMD and glaucoma POISED COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY Competitive landscape is clearing with competing molecules/technologies demonstrating poor risk-benefit profiles We believe KSI-301 may be able to capture market share from standard of care agents, futurebiosimilars, and competing late-stage molecules in development THE OPHTHALMOLOGY MEDICINES COMPANY OUR MISSION 1 TRAILBLAZING 2 GENERATION 2.0 3 SINGULAR FOCUS IN SCIENCE MEDICINES OPHTHALMOLOGY Our creative and Our challenge to the Our 24 / 7 / 365 thoughtful foundation status quo A PIPELINE OF ABC S FOR RETINA Kodiak's deepening pipeline of mono-, bi-specific and triplet inhibitors that merge biologics with small molecules to address major causes of vision loss beyond retinal vascular disease MONOSPECIFIC 1 Molecule, 1 Target Antibody conjugated to phosphorylcholine biopolymer KSI-301 inhibits VEGF- In Phase 3 clinical development BISPECIFIC 1 Molecule, 2 Targets Bispecific antibody conjugated to phosphorylcholine biopolymer TRIPLET 1 Molecule, 3 Targets KSI-501 inhibits VEGF and IL-6 for retinal diseases with inflammatory component - IND planned 2021 Bispecific antibody conjugated to phosphorylcholine biopolymer embedded with 100's of copies of small-molecule drug KSI-601 for high-prevalence multifactorial diseases, such as dry AMD - IND planned 2022 THE OPHTHALMOLOGY MEDICINES COMPANY FOCUSED ON DEVELOPING ABC MEDICINES FOR HIGH PREVALENCE RETINAL DISEASES KSI-301 AND KSI-501 FOR RETINAL VASCULAR DISEASES A GROWING $11B MARKET WITH CLEAR UNMET NEEDS ▪ Wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) remains a leading cause of blindness in the elderly

▪ Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness in working-age adults

▪ Novel agents such as KSI-301 are needed to provide long treatment-free durability and/or improve response to therapy

▪ KSI-501 targets both VEGF & Interleukin-6; supplemental targeting of retinal microvascular inflammation through Interleukin-6 may be of additional clinical benefit KSI-601 TRIPLETS FOR DRY AMD DRY AMD IS 10 TIMES MORE PREVALENT THAN WET AMD AND HAS NO AVAILABLE THERAPIES ▪ Dry AMD frequently leads to irreversible vision loss and substantial functional vision limitations

▪ There are no available therapies for dry AMD; drugs targeting single pathways have repeatedly yielded no / limited efficacy

▪ Targeting multiple biological pathways - both intracellular and extracellular - as enabled by our triplet inhibitor technology may be required to achieve meaningful treatment for complex multifactorial diseases such as dry AMD

▪ Durability of a potential treatment will be key due both to chronic nature of the disease and size of the patient population and will be enabled by ABC Platform based triplets TRIPLETS FOR THE NEURODEGENERATIVE ASPECTS OF GLAUCOMA GLAUCOMA IS A LEADING CAUSE OF IRREVERSIBLE BLINDNESS WORLDWIDE ▪ Many patients experience progression of glaucoma and lose vision over time despite maximum medical therapy

▪ Available therapies today treat intraocular pressure, not the fundamental biology of retinal neural cell loss which is multifactorial in nature

▪ Our triplets technology is designed to target multiple intra- and extracellular pathways implicated in the neurobiology of glaucoma

▪ Durability of potential treatment will be key and will be enabled by ABC Platform based triplets Recommended dosing in first year: IN THEORY Ranibizumab Aflibercept 12 monthly 8 bi-monthly after 3 monthly loading doses Intravitreal anti-VEGF agents improve & maintain vision when dosed per label… PHASE III STUDY OF MONTHLY ANTI-VEGF 1 MARINA1 MEAN CHANGE IN BCVA MeanChangeinVA MONTH 1. Rosenfeld PJ et al; MARINA Study Group. N Engl J Med. 2006;355:1419-14313. IN PRACTICE …yet in the real word, visual gains are minimal and not maintained. Patients cannot be treated frequently enough and are over-extended between doses in the real world. Without continuous high-intensity treatment, vision loss can begin after only 3 months of anti-VEGF therapy. This pattern is seen globally and with all current medicines. MEANCHANGEINVA 10 EUROPE 1 (N = 2,227 patients) BYCOUNTRY 5 No. of injections in 2 years 9.0 UK 8.7 NETHERLANDS 0 -5

5.6 GERMANY

6.3 FRANCE DAYS 5.2 ITALY 4 years 2 years 1 Year 6 12 18 24 30 36 MONTHS 42 48 1. The AURA Study, adapted from Holz FG et al. Br J Ophthalmol 2015; 99 (2): 220-226. 3 years

2. Adapted from SIERRA-AMD, Khanani A, et al. Ophthal. Retina 2020 Feb; 4(2):122-123. EMR= Electronic Medical Records WHY? Bimonthly anti-VEGF therapy results in disease activity between doses due to insufficient durability. Current, Generation 1.0 agents do not provide disease control for long enough between doses. Undertreatment leads to disease progression and permanent retinal damage. AFLIBERCEPT VIEW STUDIES 1 1. Heier JS. Ophthalmology. 2012 Dec;119(12):2537-48. WHAT PROFILE MAY BE REQUIRED TO MEANINGFULLY CHANGE THE CURRENT PARADIGM? Profile Maintenance Phase Durability Loading Phase Efficacy Profile Safety Profile wAMD: >50% reach Q20W DME: >50% reach Q20W 5 to 6 months predominant RVO: Non-inferior with Q8W ≤ 3 loading doses NPDR: Compelling efficacy at 2x / year wAMD: >50% reach Q16W or better DME: >50% reach Q16W or better 4 to 5 months predominant RVO: Non-inferior with Q8W NPDR: Compelling efficacy at 3x / year ≤ 3 loading doses wAMD, DME, and RVO: Non-inferior to comparatorNPDR: 2 step change and / or lower event rate wAMD, DME, and RVO: Non- inferior to comparatorNPDR: 2 step change and / or lower event rate Safety profile is in line with aflibercept and ranibizumab Safety profile is in line with aflibercept and ranibizumabwAMD: 33% Q8W, 33% Q12W, 33% Q16W DME: >50% better than Q12W 3 to 4 months predominant RVO: Non-inferior with Q8W NPDR: Compelling efficacy at 4x / year ≥ 3 loading doses wAMD, DME, and RVO: Non-inferior to comparatorNPDR: 2 step improvementSafety profile may be worse than aflibercept and ranibizumab DISRUPTIVE DURABILITY WITH AN INTRAVITREAL BIOLOGIC: 2/3 OF PATIENTS ON A ≥6-MONTH TREATMENT-FREE INTERVAL AT YEAR 1 IN WET AMD, DME AND RVO Interval at Year 1 Wet AMD N = 50 DME RVO N = 32 N = 32 1 month 2 months

3 months

4 months

5 months 2% 14% 6% 4% 8% 3% 3% 3% 9% 9% 13% 6% 6% 9% 3% ≥6 months 66% 69% 66% Mean # Injections during Year 1 5.0 (3 loading + 2.0 individualized) 4.0 4.7 (3 loading + 1.0 individualized) (3 loading + 1.7 individualized) Safety and efficacy data in line with today's first-line medicines Phase 1b interim data. 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. YEAR 1 DATA: EFFICACY ALIGNED WITH TODAY'S MEDICINES WITH MEANINGFULLY FEWER INJECTIONS Year 1 Doses Visual Acuity Retinal Anatomy (OCT CST) Mean △ From Baseline at Year 1 Mean BCVA Mean △ From Mean OCT at Year 1 Baseline at Year 1 CST at Year 1 69.7 -105 345 73.9 -136 317 +22.2 76.6 318 ETDRS Letters Microns Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Observed data, includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and reached Week 12 or later. Individualized doses reflect the number of injections received per patient between Week 12 and 48 inclusive. OCT CST site reported and includes the PED height for wet AMD. CST= central subfield thickness. FOCUS ON KSI-301 YEAR 1 DATA: VISION IMPROVEMENTS SEEN IN ANTI-VEGF STUDIES ARE DEPENDENT ON BASELINE VISION WET AMD ~YEAR 1 BCVA BCVA(Letters) 80 60 70 50 65 75 55 Aflib 2 mg KSI-301 2.5/5mgFari 6 mg DME YEAR 1 BCVA BCVA(Letters) 80 60 70 50 65 75 55 Ranib 0.3 mg Aflib 2 mgFari 6 mgBrolu 6 mgAflib 2q8 Brolu 3 mgBrolu 6 mgAflib 2q8 Aflib 2q8 Aflib 0.5q4 Aflib 2q4 Ranib 0.5q4 Aflib 2q4 Aflib 0.5q4 Aflib 2q8 Ranib 0.5q4 KSI-301 2.5/5mgFari PTIFari 6q8 Aflib 2q8 Fari PTIFari 6q8 Aflib 2q8 Aflib 2q4 Aflib 2q8 Aflib 2q4 Aflib 2q8 Ranib 0.3 mgRanib 0.5 mgRanib 0.5 mg Study designs, including inclusion / exclusion criteria, dosing regimens, cohort designs, comparator and other criteria may differ significantly among studies, BCVA = best-corrected visual acuity, Fari = faricimab, Brolu = Brolucizumab, Aflib = aflibercept, Ranib = ranibizumab 52 week data for KSI-301; primary endpoint data for all other studies, typically ~48-52 weeks except for faricimab wAMD which was 36-40-44 weeks SAME WHERE IT MATTERS o Clinically proven targets

o Antibody-based biologic

o Intravitreal: 25M+ injections annually

o Optically clear, no residues

o Fast and potent clinical responses DIFFERENT WHERE IT COUNTS o Designed-in ocular durability

o Designed-in rapid systemic clearance

o Improved bioavailability

o Improved biocompatibility

o Improved stability GENERATION 2.0 ANTI-VEGF KSI-301: AN ANTI-VEGF ABC KSI-301's high molecular weight & formulation strength can provide an important dosing advantage Drug: RANIBIZUMAB (Lucentis) AFLIBERCEPT (Eylea) BEVACIZUMAB (Avastin) Molecule type Antibody fragment Recombinant fusion protein Antibody Molecular structure Molecular weight 48 kDa 115 kDa 149 kDa Clinical dose 0.3-0.5 mg 2 mg 1.25 mg Equivalent molar dose 0.5 1 0.9 Equivalent ocular PK 0.7 1 1 Equivalent ocular concentration at 3 months 0.001 1 NA1 Equivalent values are showed as fold changes relative to aflibercept. kDa= kilodalton 1. Lower affinity of bevacizumab precludes a useful comparison KSI-301 ANTIBODY BIOPOLYMER CONJUGATE "MORE THAN THE SUM OF ITS PARTS" Artistic representation Electron microscopeof KSI-301 image of KSI-301 Class-leading Intraocular Deeper Inhibitory Fast Systemic Half-life1 Excellent Retinal Bioavailability2 Potency3 Clearance4 1. Data from rabbit model. Ranibizumab data: Gaudreault et al (2007) IOVS 46(2) 726 Gaudreault et al (2007) Retina 27(9) 1260 Bakri et al (2007) Ophthalmol 114(12) 2179 || Aflibercept data: EVER Congress Portoroz Slovenia (2008) Struble (Covance) Koehler-Stec (Regeneron). Aflibercept data adjusted arithmetically to reflect 2,000µg dose administered (based on rabbit in vivo dosing of 500 µg) || KSI-301 data on file, adjusted arithmetically to reflect 5,000 µg dose administered (based on rabbit in vivo dosing of 725 µg). Error bars reflects standard error of the mean

2. Covance rabbit ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism, elimination) model: Aflibercept data (2008): EVER Congress Portoroz Slovenia Struble (Covance), Koehler-Stec (Regeneron). KSI-301 data (2017): Covance study, data on file. Error bars reflects standard error of the mean

3. KSI-301 data: data on file; Bevacizumab data: Yeung et al 2010 Cancer Research.

4. KSI-301 data: Non-human primate toxicology study, data on file; Bevacizumab data: Yeung et al 2010 Cancer Research. OUR GOAL WITH KSI-301 Develop KSI-301 as a meaningfully differentiated first-line treatment in each retinal vascular disease Patient & Patient's Family Retina Specialist & Care TeamRetina Practice OwnerPayor Better meet the individual needs of key stakeholders globally Health System We are developing KSI-301 to be first line in the 4 major retinal vascular diseases Target enrollment exceeded Recruitment closed Wet AMDNow Recruiting First patients randomized in GLEAM / GLIMMER and BEACON Diabetic Macular Edema Retinal Vein OcclusionEnrollment Start 1H 2021 Planned Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy KSI-301 pivotal studies enroll treatment-naïve patients and incorporate key learnings from our Phase 1b study, supporting a high level of confidence in our KSI-301 development program KSI-301 COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING BUILDING CAPACITY TO SUPPLY RAPID MARKET UPTAKE Expected Year 1 manufacturing capacity to supply 2.5M+ doses with the ability to flex up to 15M+ doses Integrated global pharmaceutical supply chain Purpose-built Lonza IBEX Dedicate bioconjugation facility to support commercial launch Case study on market adoption Can Eylea market share growth educate KSI-301 adoption? Worldwide anti-VEGF revenue Billions of USD 8 6 4 2 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 Kodiak aims to submit a single BLA for KSI-301 in wet AMD, DME and RVO in calendar year 2022 Company financial disclosures and product labeling EYLEA Approval Date U.S: wAMDU.S: CRVO EU: wAMDEU: CRVOU.S.: BRVO US & EU: DME OUR 2022 VISION 3 BLA (wAMD, DME and RVO) 3 Indications submitted in Clinical molecules 1 IND per year beginning 2021 MILESTONES AND KSI-301 DEVELOPMENT ACCELERATION 2019 KSI-301 ✓ Safety, efficacy, durability proof-of-concept established ✓ Initiation of DAZZLE wAMD pivotal study

✓ FDA EOP2 meeting

✓ $225MM royalty financing

✓ $317MM equity financing 2020 KSI-301 ✓ Additional readouts of Phase 1b data

✓ Maturation of data support pivotal clinical studies

✓ Manufacturing framework to supply millions of doses in first year of launch

✓ Initiate two DME Phase 3 trials (GLEAM & GLIMMER)

✓ Initiate RVO Phase 3 trial (BEACON)

✓ Complete enrollment in wAMD (DAZZLE)

✓ $645MM equity financing 2021 KSI-301 ✓ Presentation of one-year Phase 1b results in wet AMD, DME and RVO • Initiate NPDR Phase 3 trial (GLOW)

• Complete enrollment in DME (GLEAM & GLIMMER) and RVO (BEACON) studies

• DAZZLE wet AMD last patient last visit for primary endpointKSI-501 (bispecific ABC) • Submit IND 2022 KSI-301 • DAZZLE wAMD pivotal study top-line readout

• RVO pivotal study (BEACON) top-line readout • DME pivotal studies (GLEAM & GLIMMER) top- line readouts

• Submit BLA for wAMD, DME and RVO KSI-501 • Phase 1/2 data in inflammatory retinal diseases KSI-601 (triplet ABC) for dry AMD • Submit IND 2023 KSI-301 • Potential regulatory approval for wAMD, DME and RVO in US and EU

• Potential commercial launch for wAMD, DME, RVO in US

• DR pivotal study (GLOW) readout

• Submit sBLA for DR pivotal study (GLOW) KSI-501 • Additional readouts of Phase 1/2 data KSI-601 • Initiate Phase 1/2 study AchievedPotential Milestones 2021 - 23 KSI-301 Accelerated Development Strategy 4 Pivotal Studies to support BLA with All 3 Major Anti-VEGF Indications Run Concurrently 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Phase 1b Ongoing 121 treatment-naïve wAMD, DM Safety, efficacy, durability - 18 m , RVO patients onths follow-up U.S. commercial launch A DAZZLE Pivotal wAMD Target Enrollment Exceeded ~550 Q12W treatment naïve patients -Q20W KSI-301 vs Q8W Eylea 12-month endpoint GLEAM DME Phase 3 Recruiting ~450 trea Q8W-Q24 vs Q8W E tment naïve pts. W KSI-301 ylea 12-m nth endpoint Single BL GLIMMER DME Phase 3 Recruiting ~450 trea Q8W-Q24 vs Q8W E tment naïve pts. W KSI-301 ylea 12-mo 2022 nth endpoint BEACON RVO Phase 3 Recruiting ~550 trea or CRVO Q8W KSI tment naïve BRVO patients 301 vs Q4W Eylea 6-mo endp nth oint GLOW DR without DME Phase 3 In Planning ~240 patients Q24W KSI-301 after 3 i injections vs Sham itiation 12-month ndpoint sBLA 2023 BLA: biologics license application; RVO: retinal vein occlusion; BRVO: branch RVO; CRVO: central RVO; wAMD: wet age-related macular degeneration; DME: diabetic macular edema; DR: diabetic retinopathy KSI-301 Clinical Data 130 patients dosed in Phase 1a/1b Program 168+ patient years of clinical experience wAMD (n=51) DME (n=35) Randomized 1:3 KSI-301 2.5 mg (50 mL) KSI-301 5 mg (100 mL) Loading Phase Durability Assessment Phase Extension Study Weeks 0 4 8 12 to 72 (months 3 to 18) 76 to 148 (months 19 to 36) Monthly monitoring with protocol guided retreatment Monthly monitoring with protocol guided retreatment wAMD = wet age-related macular degeneration; DME = diabetic macular edema; RVO = retinal vein occlusion; Clinicaltrials.gov ID: NCT03790852 Fixed Treatment KSI-301 Phase 1b Retreatment Criteria ▪ wAMD - Increase in CST ≥75 µm with a decrease in BCVA of ≥ 5 letters compared to Week 12, OR - Decrease in BCVA of > 5 letters compared to Day 1, due to worsening wAMD activity, OR - Decrease in BCVA of ≥ 10 letters compared to the best prior BCVA, due to worsening wAMD activity, OR - 6 months have elapsed since the last retreatment

▪ DME and RVO - Increase in CST ≥75 µm with a decrease in BCVA of ≥ 5 letters compared to Week 12 or the prior visit, OR - Decrease in BCVA of ≥ 10 letters compared to the best prior BCVA, due to worsening DME/RVO disease activity For all subjects, investigators can retreat at their discretion if significant disease activity is present that does not meet the above criteria wAMD = wet age-related macular degeneration; DME = diabetic macular edema; RVO = retinal vein occlusion; CST = central subfield retinal thickness; BCVA = best corrected visual acuity. Clinicaltrials.gov ID: NCT03790852 Variable wAMD Cohort (n=51) DME Cohort (n=35) RVO Cohort (n=35) Age, mean (SD), years 77.9 (10.5) 59.7 (11.7) 63.6 (12.6) Gender, n (%), female 32 (62.7) 14 (40.0) 13 (37.1) Race, n (%), White 48 (94.1) 28 (80.0) 31 (88.6) BCVA, mean (SD), ETDRS letters 63.3 (13.3) 66.8 (10.2) 54.9 (15.4) Snellen equivalent ⁓20/50 ⁓20/50 20/80 Snellen 20/40 or better, n (%) 20 (39.2) 16 (45.7) 6 (17.1) OCT CST, mean (SD), microns 450 (182) 453 (110) 675 (237) Includes all patients randomized. SD= standard deviation; BCVA= best corrected visual acuity; OCT= optical coherence tomography; CST= central subfield thickness KSI-301 Phase 1b wAMD Year 1 Data BCVA ETDRSletters 52 0 4 8 12 16 20 500 24 Weeks 28 32 36 40 44 48 OCT CST microns 300 -105 N=50 3.0 2.0 Loading doses Individualized doses Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Observed data, includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and reached Week 12 or later. Error bars represent standard error of the mean. Individualized doses reflect the number of injections received per patient between Week 12 and 48 inclusive. OCT CST site reported and includes the PED height. CST= central subfield thickness. BCVA ETDRSletters 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 44 48 52 Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Observed data, include only patients that received all (3) loading doses and reached Week 12 or later. Error bars represent standard error of the mean. OCT CST site reported and includes the PED height for the overall wAMD cohort. High PED defined as >500 microns of CST in the presence of a PED; CST= central subfield thickness. OCT CST microns n= 50 Overall n= 45 Without high PEDs 100 Percentageofpatients (%) 80 54% of patients required only1 retreatment 60 54.0 40 20 0 1 2 3 Number of individualized doses in Year 1 Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and received a dose before Week 52. Individualized doses reflect the number of injections received per patient between Week 12 and 48 inclusive. N=50 4 5 6+ 100 Percentageofpatients (%) 80 66% of patients were on a 6-month treatment-free interval at Year 1 60 66.0 40 20 14.0 2.0 0 1 month 2 months 6.0 3 months 4.0 4 months Treatment interval at Year 1 8.0 5 months 6 months Interim data. 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Treatment interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. N=50 Loading Year 1 Year 2 Overall Time on Study (weeks) 0 8 16 24 32 40 48 56 64 72 80 88 96 104 KSI-301 3 2.5 mg (n=12) KSI-301 5 mg (n=38) Total (n=50) 11 1 5 7 9 11 1 3 5 7 9 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 ≤2-month interval3-month interval 4-month interval5-month interval Capped retreatment at 6 monthsCurrent follow-up (<6 months)Discontinuation Interim data. Includes only randomized patients that reached the first retreatment opportunity (Week 12 visit). Each bar represents an individual patient. *Treatment intervals include only patients that received all (3) loading doses and received a dose before Week 52. Interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. Interim data as of 29 Jan 2021 Interval at Year 1* n=50 1 month 2% 2 months 14% 3 months or longer 84% 4 months or longer 78% 5 months or longer 74% 6 months 66% 80% have achieved a 6-month treatment-free interval at least once during follow-up (Pre-Treatment) Day 1 From Phase 1b Study OCT Images 4 total injections in Year 1 Week 12 +8 letters Week 32 +12 letters Treatment Given Week 56 +11 letters 3 Loading doses Day 1 Week 4 Week 8 1 month after 3 loading doses 6 months after 3 loading doses 6 months after the last retreatment Benchmarking in treatment-naïve wAMD: KSI-301 Phase 1b "Generation 2.0" durability compared to Eylea long-interval RCT and Faricimab TENAYA/LUCERNE 75 ProportionofPatients OnEachTreatmentInterval(%) Eylea RIVAL StudyKSI-301 Phase 1b Study (Year 1)Faricimab TENAYA / LUCERNE 60 45 30 15 0 4 6 8 10 12 16 20 24 Treatment Interval (Weeks) 1. Gillies MC, et al. Effect of Ranibizumab and Aflibercept on Best-Corrected Visual Acuity in Treat-and-Extend for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2019;137(4):372-379. doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2018.6776

2. Angiogenesis 2021 Presentation: Faricimab Phase 3 Topline Results in Exudative AMD - Jeffrey S. Heier, MD

3. For KSI-301: Treatment intervals include only patients that received all (3) loading doses and received a dose before Week 52. Interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available)

or the last interval before Week 52. KSI-301 Phase 2b/3 wAMD DAZZLE Study Dosing with KSI-301 as infrequently as every 20 weeks* Wet AMD - Phase 1b 80% have achieved a 6-month treatment-free interval at leastonce during follow-up Interval at Year 1 Percentage (n=50) 1 month 2% 2 months 14% 3 months or longer 84% 4 months or longer 78% 5 months or longer 74% 6 months 66% DAZZLE pivotal study evaluates individualized dosing of every 12, 16 or 20 weeks KSI-301 injectionKSI-301 individualized treatment/Sham Aflibercept injectionDisease Activity AssessmentSham injection *After the loading phase. Clinicaltrials.gov ID NCT04049266, currently in late stages of recruitment Interim data. Includes only randomized patients that reached the first retreatment opportunity (Week 12 visit).Treatment intervals include only patients that received all (3) loading doses and received a dose before Week 52. Interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. How do DAZZLE Study Disease Activity Assessment Criteria Compare to Phase 1b? Parameters Phase 1b Study1 DAZZLE study2 Change Visual and anatomical Increase in CST ≥75 µm with a decrease in BCVA of ≥ 5 letters compared to Week 12, OR Increase in CST ≥50 µm with a decrease in BCVA of ≥ 5 letters compared to Week 12, OR Tighter CST control (25 microns) Visual only Decrease in BCVA of ≥ 10 letters compared to the best prior BCVA, due to worsening wAMD activity, OR Decrease in BCVA of ≥ 10 letters compared to the best prior BCVA, due to worsening wAMD activity, OR No change Decrease in BCVA of > 5 letters compared to Day 1, due to worsening wAMD activity N/A Eliminated to reduce subjectivity and unnecessary retreatments Anatomical only N/A Increase of ≥ 75 microns compared to Week 12, OR Added two anatomical-only criteria N/A New Macular Hemorrhage wAMD = wet age-related macular degeneration; CST = central subfield retinal thickness; BCVA = best corrected visual acuity. 1 Clinicaltrials.gov ID: NCT03790852

2 Clinicaltrials.gov ID NCT04049266 DAZZLE protocol optimization ▪ Building from the exploratory Phase 1b, DAZZLE maintains consistency of key features while further optimizing protocol design 1. Similar patient population - treatment naïve wAMD (~80% from USA) 2. Tighter dosing interval ranging - from Q4W-Q24W to Q12W-Q20W 3. Tighter disease control - tighter disease activity assessments to determine patients' dosing intervals 4. Decreased subjectivity - no physician discretion treatment (IRT driven) 5. High statistical power for non-inferiority (>90%) 6. High dose (5.0 mg) selected for pivotal study

KSI-301 Phase 1b DME Year 1 Data BCVA ETDRSletters 12 0 4 500 450 OCT CST microns 8 16 20 24 Weeks28 32 36 40 44 48 52 400 350 300 N=32 250 3.0 1.0 Loading doses Individualized doses Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Observed data, includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and reached Week 12 or later. Error bars represent standard error of the mean. Individualized doses reflect the number of injections received per patient between Week 12 and 48 inclusive. OCT CST site reported. CST= central subfield thickness. -136 100 Percentageofpatients (%) 80 50% of patients did not requireany retreatment 60 50.0 40 20 0 0 1 2 Number of individualized doses in Year 1 Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Individualized doses reflect the average number of injections received per patient between Week 12 and 48 inclusive. N=32 3 4 5 6+ 100 Percentageofpatients (%) 80 60 69% of patients were on a 6-month or longer treatment-free interval at Year 1 40 20 68.8 9.4 3.1 0 3.1 1 month 2 months 3 months 6.3 4 months Treatment interval at Year 1 9.4 5 months 6 months or longer Interim data. 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Treatment interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. N=32 0 Loading Year 1 Year 2 Overall Time on Study (weeks) 8 16 24 32 40 48 56 64 72 80 88 96 104 1 KSI-301 3 2.5 mg (n=9) 5 7 9 Interval at Year 1* n=32 1 3 5 KSI-301 5 mg (n=24) 7 9 11 13 15 Total 17 (n=33) 19 21 23 ≤2-month interval3-month interval 81% have achieved a 6-month or longer treatment-free interval at least once during follow-up 4-month interval5-month interval ≥6-month treatment-free intervalCurrent follow-up (<6 months)Discontinuation Interim data. Includes only randomized patients that reached the first retreatment opportunity (Week 12 visit). Each bar represents an individual patient. *Treatment intervals include only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. One patient only received one loading dose and was excluded from the calculation. Interim data as of 29 Jan 2021 DAY 1 Proliferative DR (DRSS 71) PDR Peripheral ischemia KSI-301 5 mg 3 loading doses WEEK 12 Non-Proliferative DR (DRSS 53) Two additional doses Regression from PDR to NPDR Fast and substantial (3-step) improvement, sustained for 18 months with only 2 additional doses (26-week mean retreatment interval) DR= Diabetic Retinopathy; PDR= Proliferative DR; NPDR= Non-Proliferative DR; DRSS = DR Severity Scale; DRSS 53 = Severe NPDR; DRSS 71 = High-risk PDR WEEK 72 Non-Proliferative DR (DRSS 53) (Pre-Treatment) Day 1 From Phase 1b Study OCT Images 3 total injections in Year 1 Week 12 +3 lettersWeek 32 +7 lettersWeek 56 +8 letters (20/20) 3 Loading doses Day 1 Week 4 Week 8 1 month after 3 loading doses 6 months after 3 loading doses 12 months after 3 loading doses Benchmarking in treatment-naïve DME: KSI-301 Phase 1b "Generation 2.0" durability compared to Faricimab YOSEMITE / RHINE 75 Faricimab YOSEMITE / RHINEKSI-301 Phase 1b Study (Year 1) ProportionofPatients OnEachTreatmentInterval(%) 60 45 30 15 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 Treatment Interval (Weeks) 1. Angiogenesis 2021 Presentation: Faricimab Phase 3 (YOSEMITE and RHINE) Topline Results in Diabetic Macular Edema - Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD

2. For KSI-301: Treatment intervals include only patients that received all (3) loading doses and received a dose before Week 52. Interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available)or the last interval before Week 52. Benchmarking: KSI-301 Phase 1b DME data "Generation 2.0" durability compared to Eylea Year 1 Average number of injections required 9.2 8.0 Maintenance Doses 3.2 Monthly Loading Doses Eylea - Mean 4.0 1.0 Maintenance Dose 3.0 Monthly Loading Doses (N=221)1 Faricimab PTI - Median KSI-301 (N=632)2 Phase 1b Study - Mean (N=32)3 1. Wells JA. Aflibercept, bevacizumab, or ranibizumab for diabetic macular edema (DRCR Protocol T). N Engl J Med. 2015 Mar 26;372(13):1193-203 (supplemental data).

2. Angiogenesis 2021 Presentation: Faricimab Phase 3 (YOSEMITE and RHINE) Topline Results in Diabetic Macular Edema - Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD

3. Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Individualized doses reflect the average number of injections received per patient between Week 12 and 48 inclusive. N=32 DME - Phase 1b 81% have achieved a 6-month or longer treatment- free interval at least once during follow-up Interval at Year 1*Percentage (n= 32) GLEAM-GLIMMER pivotal studies evaluate individualized dosing of every 8, 12, 16, 20 or 24 weeks, after only 3 loading doses KSI-301 injection KSI-301 individualized treatment/Sham Aflibercept injectionDisease Activity Assessment Sham injection 1. After the loading phase Interim data. Includes only randomized patients that reached the first retreatment opportunity (Week 12 visit). *Treatment intervals include only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. One patient only received one loading dose and was excluded from the calculation How do GLEAM & GLIMMER Studies Disease Activity Assessment Criteria Compare to Phase 1b? Parameters Phase 1b Study1 GLEAM & GLIMMER Studies Change Visual and anatomical Increase in CST ≥75 µm with a decrease in BCVA of ≥ 5 letters compared to Week 12 or the prior visit, OR Increase in OCT CST ≥ 50 µm compared to lowest previous measurement and a decrease in BCVA of ≥ 5 letters compared to the average of the 2 best previous BCVA assessments, due to worsening of DME disease activity, or Tighter and dynamic control of both vision and anatomy Visual only Decrease in BCVA of ≥ 10 letters compared to the best prior BCVA, due to worsening DME activity N/A Eliminated to reduce subjectivity and unnecessary retreatments Anatomical only N/A Increase in OCT CST ≥ 75 µm compared to lowest previous measurement due to worsening of DME disease activity; or Added two anatomical- only criteria N/A New or worsening proliferative DR (PDR) DME = diabetic macular edema; OCT = optical coherence tomography; CST = central subfield retinal thickness; BCVA = best corrected visual acuity. 1 Clinicaltrials.gov ID: NCT03790852 GLEAM & GLIMMER Phase 3 protocol optimization ▪ Building from the exploratory Phase 1b, GLEAM & GLIMMER maintain consistency of key features while further optimizing protocol designs 1. Similar patient population - treatment naïve DME (~80% from USA) 2. Proactive tighter dosing interval ranging - from uncapped to Q8W-Q24W 3. Tighter disease control - tighter disease activity assessments to patients' determine dosing intervals 4. Decreased subjectivity - no physician discretion treatment (IRT driven) 5. High statistical power for non-inferiority (>90%) 6. High dose (5.0 mg) selected for pivotal study

KSI-301 Phase 1b RVO Year 1 Data BCVA ETDRSletters OCT CST microns 12 0 4 8 16 20 750 24 Weeks28 32 650 550 450 350 250 CRVO n= 15 -357 N=34 3.0 1.7 Loading doses Individualized doses Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Observed data, includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and reached Week 12 or later. Error bars represent standard error of the mean. Individualized doses reflect the number of injections received per patient between Week 12 and 48 inclusive. OCT CST site reported. CST= central subfield thickness. 36 40 44 48 52 100 Percentageofpatients (%) 80 60 Only 28% of patients required more than 5 total injections in Year 1* 40 20 0 0 1 2 3 4 Number of individualized doses in Year 1 Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Two patients were not included as they discontinued at the Week 12 and 16 visits, respectively, without receiving a retreatment dose. Individualized doses reflect the average number of injections received per patient between Week 12 and 48 inclusive. N=32 * 3 loading doses plus more than 2 individualized doses 0.0 5 6+ 100 Percentageofpatients (%) 80 60 66% of patients were on a 6-month or longer treatment-free intervalat Year 1 40 65.6 20 12.5 9.4 3.1 0 1 month 2 months 3 months 6.3 4 months Treatment interval at Year 1 3.1 5 months 6 months or longer Interim data. 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Two patients were not included as they discontinued at the Week 12 and 16 visits, respectively, without receiving a retreatment dose. Treatment interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. N=32 Loading Year 1 Year 2 Overall Time on Study (weeks) 0 8 16 24 32 40 48 56 64 72 80 88 96 104 1 KSI-301 3 2.5 mg (n=9) 5 7 9 1 3 5 KSI-301 5 mg 7 9 (n=25) 11 13 15 Total (n=34) 17 19 21 23 25 ≤2-month interval3-month interval 69% have achieved a 6-month or longer treatment-free interval at least once during follow-up Interval at Year 1* n=32 3% 9% 3 months or longer 87% 4 months or longer 75% 5 months or longer 69% 6 months or longer 66% 4-month interval5-month interval ≥6-month treatment-free intervalCurrent follow-up (<6 months)Discontinuation Interim data. Includes only randomized patients that reached the first retreatment opportunity (Week 12 visit). Each bar represents an individual patient. *Treatment intervals include only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. Two patients discontinued before receiving their first retreatment and less than 6 months of follow-up after the loading phase. Interim data as of 29 Jan 2021 Is it possible to control the most severe CRVO cases with only 2 loading doses? Case Example of KSI-301 in the Phase 1b Study Day 1 1202 microns Week 1 597 microns Week 4 416 microns Week 8 260 microns 1 week after 1 dose +14 letters 1 month after 1 dose +23 letters 1 month after 2 doses +23 letters (20/25) Benchmarking: KSI-301 Phase 1b RVO data "Generation 2.0" durability compared to Eylea Year 1 Mean number of injections required 8.6 Maintenance doses 2.6 4.7 1.7 Maintenance dosesMonthly loading doses 6.0 3.0 Monthly loading doses Eylea (n=221)1 KSI-301 Phase 1b study (n=32)2 1. Injections averaged between the two pivotal aflibercept trials; n represents the total randomized in the aflibercept groups in both studies. Brown DM. Intravitreal Aflibercept Injection for Macular Edema Secondary to Central Retinal Vein Occlusion: 1-Year Results From the Phase 3 COPERNICUS Study. Am J Ophthalmol 2013;155:429-437.Korobelnik JF, et al. Intravitreal Aflibercept Injection for Macular Edema Resulting from Central Retinal Vein Occlusion. Ophthalmology 2014;121:202-208

2. Interim data; 2.5 & 5 mg doses pooled. Includes only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Two patients were not included as they discontinued at the Week 12 and 16 visits, respectively, without receiving a retreatment dose. Individualized doses reflect the average number of injections received per patient between Week 12 and 48 inclusive. N=32 KSI-301 Phase 3 RVO BEACON Study Two loading doses with KSI-301 + every 8 weeks RVO - Phase 1b 69% have achieved a 6-month or longer treatment-free interval at least once during follow-up Interval at Year 1* Percentage (n= 34) 1 month 3% 2 months 9% 3 months or longer 87% 4 months or longer 75% 5 months or longer 69% 6 months or longer 66% Clinicaltrials.gov ID NCT04592419, currently recruiting BEACON pivotal study evaluates two loading doses and every 8-week dosing, followed by individualized dosing KSI-301 injection Aflibercept injection KSI-301 individualized treatment/Sham Aflibercept individualized treatment/ShamSham injection Disease Activity Assessment PE= Primary endpoint. SE= Secondary endpoints. SA= Safety assessment Interim data. Includes only randomized patients that reached the first retreatment opportunity (Week 12 visit). *Treatment intervals include only patients that received all (3) loading doses and either a) received a dose before Week 52 or b) did not receive a dose and were followed for at least six months after the last loading dose (Week 32 visit). Interval at Year 1 reflects the treatment interval ongoing at the Week 52 visit (where available) or the last interval before Week 52. Two patients discontinued before receiving their first retreatment and less than 6 months of follow-up after the loading phase. How do BEACON Study Disease Activity Assessment Criteria Compare to Phase 1b? Parameters Phase 1b Study1 BEACON Study2 Change Visual and anatomical Increase in CST ≥75 µm with a decrease in BCVA of ≥ 5 letters compared to Week 12 or the prior visit, OR Increase in OCT CST ≥ 50 µm compared to lowest previous measurement and a decrease in BCVA of ≥ 5 letters compared to the average of the 2 best previous BCVA assessments, due to worsening of RVO disease activity, or Tighter and dynamic control of both vision and anatomy Visual only Decrease in BCVA of ≥ 10 letters compared to the best prior BCVA, due to worsening RVO activity N/A Eliminated to reduce subjectivity and unnecessary retreatments Anatomical only N/A Increase in OCT CST ≥ 75 µm compared to lowest previous measurement due to worsening of RVO disease activity; or Added one anatomical- only criteria RVO = retinal vein occlusion; OCT = optical coherence tomography; CST = central subfield retinal thickness; BCVA = best corrected visual acuity. 1 Clinicaltrials.gov ID: NCT03790852

2 Clinicaltrials.gov ID: NCT04592419 BEACON Phase 3 protocol optimization ▪ Building from the exploratory Phase 1b, BEACON maintains consistency of key features while further optimizing study protocol 1. Similar patient population - treatment naïve RVO (~80% from USA) 2. Proactive tighter dosing interval - from uncapped to fixed q2-month dosing, through 6-month primary endpoint 3. Tighter disease control - tighter disease activity assessments to determine dosing interval, in second 6 months of study 4. Decreased subjectivity - no physician discretion treatment (IRT driven) 5. High statistical power (>90%) 6. High dose (5.0 mg) selected for pivotal study

KSI-301 Phase 1b Safety 130 710 168 + Subjects dosed Total dosesPatient-years 121 96 Across the Phase 1a/1b program Completed the loading phase in Phase 1b Phase 1b subjects at Week 12 or later that have received all three loading doses plus at least one additional retreatment ▪ Most AEs were assessed as mild and are consistent with profile of intravitreal anti-VEGFs

▪ To date, 43 SAEs have been reported in 24 subjects - none drug related

▪ Three ocular SAEs in the study eye, not drug related, all resolved - Worsening DME secondary to systemic fluid overload - Worsening cataract in a diabetic patient - Subretinal hemorrhage in a wAMD patient

▪ Only two AEs of intraocular inflammation, both trace to 1+ vitreous cells, with complete resolution - Rate of 0.28% (2/710 injections) - No vasculitis or retinal artery occlusion in either patient Includes all Phase 1a+1b patients randomized as of 26 Jan 2021, all doses administered across cohorts. Interim safety data as of 26 Jan 2021; AE: adverse event; SAE: serious adverse event Inflammation scored based on the 0 - 4+ standardized vitreous grading scale (Foster 2002) KSI-301 CLINICAL EXPERIENCE Clinical data from ~2,000 injections in ~500 patients representing ~350 patient-years of exposure in representative populations in wAMD, DME and RVO ▪ Safety: Tracking with current standard of care (Lucentis, Eylea)

▪ Efficacy: Vision & retinal anatomy improvements in line with current anti-VEGF agents

▪ Durability: 2 in every 3 patients going 6-months or longer between doses in wet AMD, DME and RVO OPTIMIZED PIVOTAL STUDY PROGRAM Objective to show disruptive durability with same safety and efficacy as Eylea DAZZLE wet AMD study enrollment complete; BEACON RVO study and GLEAM & GLIMMER DME now enrolling - Data from all studies expected in 2022 Pivotal studies designed from phase 1b data with high dose (5.0 mg), high statistical power, tighter criteria for disease activity assessments, tighter dosing interval ranging, maintaining similar (80%+) U.S. treatment naïve population OPERATING WITH CONVICTION On track for a single BLA filing in the key indications of wAMD, DME, RVO treatment and with NPDR indication in a supplemental Manufacturing investments aligned to clinical opportunity with commercial supply goal of 2.5M+ Prefilled Syringes in Year 1 of launch Developing bispecific and triplet ABC Medicines for multi-mechanism diseases, including dry AMD and glaucoma POISED COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY Competitive landscape is clearing with competing molecules/technologies demonstrating poor risk-benefit profiles We believe KSI-301 may be able to capture market share from standard of care agents, futurebiosimilars, and competing late-stage molecules in development Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kodiak Sciences Inc. published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 09:04:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about KODIAK SCIENCES INC. 02/13 KODIAK SCIENCES : Announces 1-Year Durability, Efficacy and Safety Data from Ong.. PR 02/02 KODIAK SCIENCES : Announces Upcoming Presentation of KSI-301 Phase 1b Clinical S.. PR 01/25 KODIAK SCIENCES : BMO Downgrades Kodiak Sciences to Market Perform From Outperfo.. MT 01/05 KODIAK SCIENCES : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference PR 2020 KODIAK SCIENCES : Berenberg Starts Kodiak Sciences at Buy With $156 Price Target MT 2020 KODIAK SCIENCES : UBS Starts Kodiak Sciences at Buy With $170 Price Target MT 2020 KODIAK SCIENCES : Citigroup Starts Kodiak Sciences at Neutral With $134 Price Ta.. MT 2020 JPMorgan Downgrades Kodiak Sciences to Neutral From Overweight; Price Target .. MT 2020 Kodiak Sciences Raises $645 Million in Public Offering MT 2020 KODIAK SCIENCES : Announces Closing of $645.0 Million Public Offering of Common .. PR