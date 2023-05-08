|
Kodiak Sciences : Corporate Presentation – April 2023
Disclaimer
Kodiak Sciences Inc. published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:40:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about KODIAK SCIENCES INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on KODIAK SCIENCES INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
-306 M
-
-
|Net cash 2023
|
280 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|-0,91x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
245 M
245 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|-
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|112
|Free-Float
|94,2%
|
|Chart KODIAK SCIENCES INC.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KODIAK SCIENCES INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|4,71 $
|Average target price
|11,25 $
|Spread / Average Target
|139%