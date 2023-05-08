Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Kodiak Sciences Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KOD   US50015M1099

KODIAK SCIENCES INC.

(KOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
4.710 USD   +6.08%
03:41aKodiak Sciences : Corporate Presentation – April 2023
PU
05/04Kodiak Sciences : Corporate Presentation – May 2023
PU
04/24Kodiak Sciences Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Product and Research Pipeline at ARVO 2023 Annual Meeting
AQ
Kodiak Sciences : Corporate Presentation – April 2023

05/08/2023 | 03:41am EDT
Disclaimer

Kodiak Sciences Inc. published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -306 M - -
Net cash 2023 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,91x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 245 M 245 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart KODIAK SCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Kodiak Sciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KODIAK SCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,71 $
Average target price 11,25 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Perlroth Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Borgeson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Jason S. Ehrlich Chief Medical & Development Officer
Pablo Velazquez-Martin SVP-Clinical Research & Translational Medicine
Michael S. Louie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KODIAK SCIENCES INC.-34.22%245
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED20.54%89 651
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.63%81 629
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.94%28 272
GENMAB A/S-7.14%26 340
BIONTECH SE-27.82%26 131
