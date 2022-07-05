Log in
    KOD   US50015M1099

KODIAK SCIENCES INC.

(KOD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
8.030 USD   +3.61%
05:44pKODIAK SCIENCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Industrial Tech, REIT, Software and IT Services Sectors
MT
06/24KODIAK SCIENCES INC.(NASDAQGM : KOD) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
Kodiak Sciences : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
PROFUSEK ROBERT
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1200 PAGE MILL ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PALO ALTO CA 94304
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
PROFUSEK ROBERT
1200 PAGE MILL ROAD

PALO ALTO, CA94304 		X

Signatures
/s/ David Peinsipp, Attorney-in-Fact for Robert A. Profusek 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) One hundred percent (100%) of the shares subject to the option shall vest upon the earlier of June 30, 2023 or one (1) day prior to the Issuer's next annual meeting occurring after the grant date, in each case, provided the Reporting Person continues to serve as a member of the Issuer's board of directors through the applicable vesting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Kodiak Sciences Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
