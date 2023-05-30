Advanced search
    KOD   US50015M1099

KODIAK SCIENCES INC.

(KOD)
05-30-2023
5.710 USD   -4.99%
Kodiak Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/16Kodiak Sciences Files $350 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
05/16Kodiak Sciences Files Up to $350 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
Kodiak Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/30/2023
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 7, 2023, 1:30 PM ET (10:30 AM PT), New York, New York
  • Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 14, 2023, 7:40 PM ET (4:40 PM PT), Dana Point, California

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the events.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our antibody biopolymer conjugate platform, or ABC Platform, uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead investigational medicine, tarcocimab tedromer, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world, and wet age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world. The tarcocimab clinical program is designed to assess the product candidate's durability, efficacy and safety in major retinal vascular diseases in parallel, through the GLEAM and GLIMMER studies in diabetic macular edema, the BEACON study in retinal vein occlusion, the GLOW study in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and the DAYLIGHT study in wet age-related macular degeneration. Phase 3 data across the tarcocimab clinical program are expected in 3Q2023. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development. KSI-501 is our dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer conjugate targeting both VEGF (VEGF-trap) and IL-6 (anti-IL-6 antibody) and is being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical study initially in patients with diabetic macular edema. We are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC, ABC Platform and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301837703.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
