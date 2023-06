KOEI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Fine Products division handles pharmaceutical- and agricultural-related chemicals. This segment also manufactures and sells functional chemicals, including catalytic agent, solvents, resin, macromolecular additives, photographic chemicals, and information technology (IT) related chemicals. The Chemical Products division handles polyalcohol products and multiple formaldehyde products, which are used in paints and synthetic resins.

Sector Diversified Chemicals