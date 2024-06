Koei Chemical Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture, sale, import and export of chemical products. The Company operates in two business segments. The Fine Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of medical and agricultural chemicals such as intermediates and raw materials for pharmaceuticals, veterinary drugs and agricultural chemicals, functional chemicals such as catalysts, solvents, polymer additives, resins, information technology (IT) related chemicals and photographic drugs, as well as other products. The Chemical Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of multivalent alcohols such as various synthetic resin raw materials and paint raw materials, as well as other formaldehyde products.

Sector Diversified Chemicals