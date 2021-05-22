Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3635   JP3283460008

KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3635)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Koei Tecmo : on-chan' invites veteran stock picker to SoftBank board

05/22/2021 | 02:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The nomination of Koei Tecmo chair Keiko Erikawa to SoftBank Group's board adds a veteran games industry executive known for her stock-picking skill, bringing an authoritative voice after the loss of senior industry figures.

Erikawa, 72, who with CEO husband Yoichi is the executive team behind the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" series, has had a long relationship SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, referring to him as "Son-chan" in a 2016 inteview, using a suffix showing affection.

"Erikawa is not the sort of person who would hesitate to express her views to Son. She speaks plainly," said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute.

The board changes https://www.reuters.com/article/us-softbank-group-corporate-governance/softbank-says-son-lieutenant-fisher-arm-ceo-to-leave-board-idUSKCN2D20JE announced on Friday come after SoftBank lost two of Japan's most vocal corporate leaders in recent years, Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing founder Tadashi Yanai and Nidec founder Shigenobu Nagamori.

That follows a shift by the 63-year-old Son from operating companies to pure investing. The change is seen as suiting Erikawa, who in addition to her management chops has built a reputation for savvy investing in tech stocks.

At March-end Koei had 113 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in investment securities on its balance sheet, up from 71 billion yen a year earlier.

"I am close to Son and sometimes compared to him as a famous pro investor, but he's a specialist. I often joke I'm just doing it on the side," Erikawa said in an interview with Nikkei Veritas earlier this year.

A COVID-19 pandemic induced slump in portfolio company valuations last year saw a period of alignment between SoftBank and investors calling for change, with the group launching a $23 billion share buyback and reforming the board's structure.

Following the subsequent recovery in valuations, investors fret that Son has less incentive to listen to external voices.

An outgoing board member, Waseda University business professor Yuko Kawamoto, praised Son's willingness to listen to others but called on the group to "develop an even better form of governance that is genuinely representative of SBG and its unique qualities."

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Sam Nussey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.83% 4995 End-of-day quote.3.07%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.06% 8505 End-of-day quote.5.55%
Financials
Sales 2021 58 717 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2021 24 722 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2021 15 000 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 830 B 7 616 M 7 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 835
Free-Float 32,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoichi Erikawa President & Representative Director
Kenjiro Asano CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Keiko Erikawa Chairman
Masao Tejima Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.07%7 616
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-1.69%68 601
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)23.60%14 621
CD PROJEKT S.A.-37.02%4 804
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-22.20%3 343
INTERNATIONAL GAMES SYSTEM CO.,LTD.8.44%1 982