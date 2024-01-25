Travel to World’s End in a Spellbinding Quest to Restore Alchemy to the People!

Today, KOEI TECMO Games, in cooperation with Akatsuki Games, Inc, officially launched the global version of their cinematic alchemy RPG, Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator. The beautiful new addition to KOEI TECMO’s beloved Atelier universe is now available for iOS, Android and PC via Steam, complete with English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese localized text.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124407225/en/

Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator

Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator features a storyline centered around two new protagonists, Resna and Valeria. They live in the kingdom of Lantarna, a homeland that once thrived thanks to alchemy. But when the source of alchemy eventually disappeared, the magical art became nonexistent, sparking Resna on a quest to World’s End to find the miracle source and restore the lost art of alchemy throughout the land. Along the way, many characters from previous Atelier games will make appearances that weave them into this new story, while the signature features of the Atelier series – “Synthesis”, “Battle”, and “Gathering” – have been optimized for easy and repeated play!

In addition, the pre-registration rewards of 1,000 Lodestar Gems (which can be used for wishes), the “SSR Memoria/Resna” (that can be equipped to strengthen a character), and the three-star character “Rorona” will be distributed. Players will be able to obtain a total of two three-star characters at launch – the pre-registration reward “Rorona” and another three-star character from the LEGEND FES tutorial (a one-time free tutorial wish).

Finally, to celebrate the opening of the Atelier Resleriana Official Discord server as a communication platform for global players, the "Official Discord Server Grand Opening Campaign" will be held to give away 3,000 Lodestar Gems, which can be used for wish and other items.

Please find more details at:

https://atelier-resleriana-en.onelink.me/UoA3/8bxij9ry

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124407225/en/