16. Sep 2022 / NewsKoenig & Bauer Celmacch: Closing successfully completed

09/16/2022 | 10:00am EDT
  • Official approval granted for Koenig & Bauer Celmacch
  • Joint development and marketing in the growth market for corrugated board converting machinery

With the official approval for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Italy, the partnership and acquisition of 49 percent of the shares in the Italian Celmacch Group S.r.l. by the German Koenig & Bauer AG, announced on July 22, 2022, has now been completed.

The partnership with the Desenzano del Garda-based manufacturer of high-board line flexo presses and rotary die cutters for the corrugated industry expands the Koenig & Bauer Group's extensive portfolio. The new partnership combines over 40 years of experience in the corrugated printing and converting market and more than 200 years of printing technology on various substrates.

[Link]left to right: Christoph Müller (Koenig & Bauer), Rodolfo and Luca Celotti (Celmacch) and Dr Stephen Kimmich (Koenig & Bauer) are delighted with the official approval.

At drupa 2016, Koenig & Bauer announced its re-entry into the market for corrugated printing and converting and has since worked consistently on development in this area. Koenig & Bauer presses stand for highly productive production of rotary die-cut boxes and printed corrugated sheets and set standards in terms of automation and performance.

With the development and production of high-board line flexo presses and rotary die cutters that meet the high technology requirements, Celmacch has established itself excellently on the market, especially since the relaunch of its Chroma family in 2019, and already supplies numerous international companies in the packaging industry.

From now on, all machines will be united under the Chroma product name. The CorruCUT will become the ChromaCUT X Pro and the CorruFLEX will become the Chroma X Pro.

The proportionate acquisition of Celmacch corresponds to the focus on growth markets and forms the basis for the joint further development of the business area. The two companies will present themselves for the first time as Koenig & Bauer Celmacch at Corrugated Week 2022 from September 19 - 21, 2022 in San Antonio.

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 13:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
