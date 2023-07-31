Koenig & Bauer AG (KBA) is a Germany-based printing press manufacturer, acting as the parent company of the Koenig & Bauer Group. The Company operates, along with its group companies, in two business segments: web and special presses, and sheetfed offset presses. The business segment web and special presses encompasses newspaper, commercial, digital, banknote and security presses, systems for industrial coding, as well as presses for the direct decoration of glass and flexible packaging. The business segment sheetfed offset presses constitutes commercial, book, poster, packaging and metal-decorating presses and also presses for printing on film and electronic data storage devices. The Company has 11 European production locations in Germany, Austria, Italy and the Czech Republic. The Company's main plant is located in Wurzburg, the affiliated plant in Trennfeld, and sheetfed offset facility in Radebeul.