Koenig & Bauer : 10. Nov 2020 / NewsKoenig & Bauer (US/CA) Announces Kilian Renschler As New CEO and President

Mark Hischar retires after 11 years at the helm

Koenig & Bauer's holistic philosophy and management style continues

Renschler has more than 30 years of experience in all facets of sales, management, and service in the graphic arts industry

In a year-long transition designed to provide smooth continuity and maintain its strong growth and partnerships with its customers, Koenig & Bauer (US/CA) announces that Kilian Renschler, its current executive vice president of sales, has been named the new CEO and president. After 11 years at the helm of Koenig & Bauer (US/CA), Mark Hischar will be officially retiring as of December 31, 2020.

'Kilian takes the reins at a time of strong, sustained performance, and we believe he has demonstrated the ability to continue Mark's innovative vision and impressive holistic management style,' says Claus Bolza-Schünemann, CEO of the Koenig & Bauer Group. 'As a seasoned executive, he has the perfect mix of skills and experience to drive the company's continued success and lead us forward delivering strong financial and operational results, business development, and most important of all, providing the industry's best customer experience.'

(Left to right) Koenig & Bauer (US/CA) announces that Kilian Renschler, its current executive vice president of sales, has been named the new CEO and president and will take over the helm from Mark Hischar, who will be officially retiring as of December 31, 2020.

Renschler, who has recently moved to the Dallas area with his family, will continue Hischar's strong leadership among its North American divisions, which includes sheetfed, web, digital, flexography, post-press, and specialty printing. By handing the baton from one executive to the other, the firm is displaying its strong 203-year history of stability and dedication to its customers. Renschler is a firm believer in Hischar's team approach in which the sales and service departments are integrated together offering a complete solution from the very first pre-installation meeting through the entire life-cycle of the investment.

'In consultation with the board of directors and Claus Bolza-Schünemann, I made the decision to retire a little over a year ago in order to assure a continuity in our company leadership,' says Hischar. 'By taking the time for a smooth transition, Kilian has been able to integrate into our company on all levels and to learn about our customers' needs first-hand. He has worked closely with our sales and service teams across the company. I am quite confident that our customers will see a seamless transition as Kilian continues to execute our strategy and deliver superior results that they have come to expect.'

With more than 30 years of experience in the graphic arts industry, Renschler is an industry veteran who has demonstrated that he is a strong and dynamic leader with a dedicated customer focus and knows all aspects of the printing industry. He joined Koenig & Bauer in the fall of 2019 and spent considerable time at all manufacturing facilities to fully grasp the breadth of technologies Koenig & Bauer offers the printing industry. He has vast experience in the US market having worked for an American print company for five years and as a supplier to the industry while also having spent 20 years with another major press manufacturer as its vice president of global key accounts responsible for developing new customer segments and sales with an emphasis on the commercial and packaging markets. He has hands-on experience with a variety of German and American firms and has a university degree in industrial engineering for print media from Stuttgart.

Hischar joined Koenig & Bauer in 2009. Under his guidance, the North American division began to use his holistic philosophy of engaging all members of the firm, from the CEO to finance, sales, and service, all in an effort to better serve the customer. This successful mandate allowed the firm to 'become the easiest company to do business with' and offer the 'ultimate in customer service.' Hischar encouraged everyone-service, parts, sales, and marketing-to work together to ensure the success of all of its customers. He has supported the rise of student interns into the printing industry, held association board positions including chairmanship, and travelled extensively to meet with customers in all market segments.

'I'm thrilled and honored to be leading this incredible company,' says Renschler. 'Working alongside our talented team here in North America, I am committed to upholding Koenig & Bauer's rich 203 year old heritage of serving its customers. As a leading printing press manufacturer known for its innovative technology and open architecture, I am energized by this appointment and look forward to working with our customers as they choose what's best for their long-term goals and overall profitability, as a partner with Koenig & Bauer (US/CA).'

'On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank and recognize Mark for his wisdom and leadership,' says Claus Bolza-Schünemann. 'He made an indelible mark on our business here in North America, providing strong guidance, a commitment to our customers, leadership, and new ideas as we maintained our strong growth. We are saddened to see him retire but we wish him and his family all the best.'