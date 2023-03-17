Advanced search
Koenig & Bauer : 17. Mar 2023 / NewsChange at the helm of Koenig & Bauer UK
PU
03/14Koenig & Bauer : 13. Mar 2023 / NewsSingle pass inside-outside printing – new feature by Koenig & Bauer Celmacch
PU
03/09Koenig & Bauer : 09. Mar 2023 / NewsNew Sheetfed Offset Technology for the Edelmann Group's Norderstedt Plant
PU
Koenig & Bauer : 17. Mar 2023 / NewsChange at the helm of Koenig & Bauer UK

03/17/2023 | 04:36am EDT
  • New role aligns with Koenig & Bauer global structure
  • Previous Managing Director leaves the company
  • Further strategic expansion of the market and continued focus on customers
  • Subsidiary well positioned for the future
Chris Scully, previously Sales Director at Koenig & Bauer UK, takes over the additional role of Managing Director from Andrew Pang

Koenig & Bauer appoints long-serving and successful Sales Director, Chris Scully, as the new Managing and Sales Director of its UK subsidiary. Scully, who has headed up sales in the UK for 18
years will now take over the role of Managing Director from Andrew Pang in addition to his sales responsibilities.

Koenig & Bauer is continually evolving to the ever-changing industries and markets. Staying focused on the customers while also taking care to remain agile and able to provide innovative solutions is an ongoing dynamic process.

"We would like to thank Andrew Pang for his many years of outstanding service. For almost a decade he has safely guided Koenig & Bauer UK through both local and global changes and challenges and leaves the company well-positioned for the future," says Ralf Sammeck, Koenig & Bauer Member of the Board. "We feel that now is the right time to complete the process of merging responsibility for sales and operations in line with other regional subsidiaries where it has proved successful and very effective."

Chris Scully adds: "I look forward to continuing the strategic development of our UK market. Our customers will benefit from our ongoing development and our strong brand."

"We are convinced that with Chris Scully and Stephanie Thomson (Finance Director), and Peter Banks (Service Director), we have a successful management team at the helm of Koenig & Bauer UK that will react with speed and agility to customer requests and thus make a decisive contribution to our continued success," says Ralf Sammeck.

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
