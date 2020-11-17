Koenig & Bauer : 17. Nov 2020 / NewsRondo-Pak Achieves Increased Productivity With Installation of New Koenig & Bauer-Iberica Optima 106 Die-cutter

New die cutter in operation at the firm's Puerto Rico facility since September

Rondo-Pak headquartered in Camden, NJ with additional manufacturing in San Juan, Puerto Rico and part of the international Körber Pharma Group, is seeing increased productivity after the September installation of a new Koenig & Bauer-Iberica Optima 106 die cutter. For nearly three months, the Koenig & Bauer-Iberica Optima 106 has proven its ruggedness, efficiency, and high speed as an integral part of the firm's production.

'The new Optima 106 die cutter has increased our productivity, which is especially important as we continue to grow,' says Bob Reilley, Rondo-Pak's President and COO. 'We have seen a significant increase in our die cutting output with excellent results.'

Rondo-Pak has found that one of the most advantageous features of the Koenig & Bauer-Iberica Optima 106 flatbed diecutter is its grip edge removal system. This unique system features pneumatic clamps that fix the wooden templates for optimal and secure positioning and reduces makeready time. Effective removal of grip edge trim is achieved on each job so there are less downstream steps on each job, which saves time and related labor expenses.

'Rondo-Pak is a unique print and packaging solutions provider focused on delivering

innovation and value to the life science and consumer healthcare industries,' says Reilley. 'We partner with the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and over 100 more companies in healthcare, medical devices and consumer goods. We invest in the latest print and finishing technology to ensure maximum efficiency and product quality. And our knowledge of customer processes makes us a partner for cost-efficient and GMP-compliant pharmaceutical packaging. Our quick turn times assure the timeliness of our customer's product launches through our Supply On Demand solution. We use the latest and most sophisticated technology to ensure that our customers get the greatest value for their budget. The new Optima 106 is one of our most recent investment acquisitions as part of this goal.'