  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Koenig & Bauer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKB   DE0007193500

KOENIG & BAUER AG

(SKB)
02:17:16 2023-04-04
19.71 EUR   +0.25%
02:07a Koenig & Bauer : Avis-Tryk Invests In A Continent Newspaper Press
PU
03/30Koenig & Bauer : Demonstrates Credentials as a One-Stop Supplier for Folding Carton Production
PU
03/29Koenig & Bauer : exceeds its concrete forecast for 2022 and expects a further increase in revenue for 2023
PU
Koenig & Bauer : Avis-Tryk Invests In A Continent Newspaper Press

04/04/2023 | 02:07am EDT
  • Continent newspaper press for plant in Hornslet
  • Replacement for an older competitor press
  • Supplements an existing Colora installation
  • Production of tabloids with up to 48 pages
  • More flexibility, additional printing capacity and higher productivity
  • Start of production scheduled for end of 2023
  • Shared EAE OPS Print System for both Koenig & Bauer presses
Gert Nielsen (left) and Henrik Quistgaard (centre) from Avis-Tryk, together with Håkan Runden from Koenig & Bauer DK, are delighted with another newspaper press at the Hornslet site

The Danish printing group Erritsø Tryk is preparing an expansion of the printing capacity at their printing house Avis-Tryk, with a Continent newspaper press from Koenig & Bauer at its Hornslet plant as a replacement for an older competitor press. Morten Rasmussen, CEO, and Hakan Runden, sales and service director at Koenig & Bauer DK, are pleased to announce the arrival of "yet another Koenig & Bauer press in Denmark, which will further strengthen the leading position of Koenig & Bauer on the Scandinavian newspaper press market."

The new press comprises six automatic reelstands with Patras reel logistics, six printing towers for 4+4 production, and a robust KF3 jaw folder. This enables the production of tabloid newspapers with up to 48 pages.

More flexibility for Avis-Tryk

As a single-circumference press with four-page tabloid page jump, the Continent brings greater flexibility to Avis-Tryk. Slitting and ribbon stitching facilities in the folder superstructure also permit variable splitting of the tabloid products into several stitched sections - including ones with different page counts, if required. What's more, the jaw folder of the Continent is equipped with a quarterfolder for magazine and post-fold production.

The start of production is scheduled for the end of 2023. Avis-Tryk will then benefit from additional capacity and therefore higher productivity. This will not only enable the company to attract new business, but also ensures that the products can be printed profitably in top quality. "This modern, flexible press ticks all the boxes of our requirements specification," says Gert Nielsen, administrative director at Avis-Tryk. "This makes the Continent an investment in the future of our printing group, and it will enable us to delight our customers with a broad spectrum of high-quality print products." Avis-Tryk produces newspapers and advertising publications for the Danish market. The group belongs to Denmark's largest media group JP/Politikens Hus.

Long-standing partnership

"Decades of highly positive and trust-based partnership with Koenig & Bauer, the first-class engineering, and top service were the decisive reasons for our choosing another press from Koenig & Bauer," Nielsen continues. Koenig & Bauer newspaper presses have been in operation in the Erritsø Tryk Group for almost 30 years - a Commander in Erritsø since 1994, a Commander 6/2 in Glostrup since 2008 and a Colora in Hornslet since 2009.

To ensure the most lean and efficient production workflow possible, the two Koenig & Bauer presses at the Hornslet plant will in future share an EAE OPS Print System for production planning and presetting.

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
