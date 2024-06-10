Below you will find all countermotions and election proposals to be made accessible and their reasons as well as further statements by shareholders sent in this context in accordance with sections 126, 127 AktG on the items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Koenig & Bauer AG on 26 June 2024. Any statements by the management will also be published here.

Statement on the countermotion by Ms Lisa Bolza-Schünemann:

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have not made any changes to the proposed resolution to approve the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year.

The Management Board will comment on the countermotion and the individual details at the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2024.

Würzburg, June 10th, 2024

The Management Board