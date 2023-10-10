Two Rapida 105 presses with equipment for mixed UV operation

Certification for the food and pharmaceuticals branches

Award-winning products

[Link]

Photo call to mark commissioning of the second Rapida 105 (left to right): Aditya Surana, managing director of Indo Polygraph; Printmann directors Ankit and Tejas Tanna; Bipin Tanna, company founder and CMD; Indo Polygraph director Shashank Surana

The offset division of India's Printmann Group has invested in new sheetfed offset technology from Koenig & Bauer. Based in Navi Mumbai, the biggest planned city in the world, the company supplies the full spectrum of labels and packaging, for example for pharmaceutical products and for the FMCG and food industries. It was founded in 1987.

After working with machinery from other manufacturers for almost 35 years, Printmann installed its first Rapida sheetfed offset press from Koenig & Bauer in 2021. The new relationship began with a Rapida 105 (max. sheet format 740 x 1,050 mm) with seven inking units, coater and extended delivery as a hybrid press for conventional and UV production.

A second press has been installed this year. Again, a Rapida 105, this time with six inking units, and naturally also with a coater and all the necessary equipment for mixed UV production. In this configuration, it likewise offers every possibility for product refinement and finishing.

The two medium-format Rapidas boast almost identical features: raised foundations for board production up to 1.2 mm, production speeds of up to 16,000 sheets per hour, two-section extended delivery, non-stop pile-changing facilities for both feeder and delivery, inking unit temperature control, CleanTronic Multi (washing systems for the alternating use of conventional and UV inks), EES (Emission Extraction System), VariDry IR/hot-air/UV dryers and further automation solutions.

Printmann is one of a significant number of highly efficient and technologically up-to-date print and packaging companies on the Indian subcontinent. It possesses certification to ISO 9001:2008 and PS 9000:2011 (pharmaceutical packaging materials). With BRC:IOP accreditation, it also meets a global standard for food packaging.

A long list of awards bears witness to Printmann's quality and performance, including several Label Awards and National Awards for Excellence in Printing (in silver and gold). In this demanding environment, both Rapida 105 presses supply daily proof of their special capabilities.