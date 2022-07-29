Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Koenig & Bauer AG
  News
  Summary
    SKB   DE0007193500

KOENIG & BAUER AG

(SKB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:55 2022-07-29 am EDT
13.81 EUR   -0.65%
01:34aKOENIG & BAUER : Interim Report First Half-Year 2022, 29.07.2022
PU
01:34aKOENIG & BAUER : 29. Jul 2022 / NewsKoenig & Bauer well positioned in the first half of 2022 despite all the external uncertainties
PU
07/22KOENIG & BAUER AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Koenig & Bauer : Interim Report First Half-Year 2022, 29.07.2022

07/29/2022 | 01:34am EDT
H1 2022

Dr Andreas Pleßke, CEO | Dr Stephen Kimmich, CFO

29 July 2022, Würzburg

1

H1 at a glance.

2

H1 figures 2022

29.07.2022

Business performance at a glance.

Koenig & Bauer is well positioned despite all the external uncertainties.

Order backlog and order intake

€m

<

Order backlog

Order intake

EBIT

€m

Revenue

€m

Revenue

Order intake Change in %

Revenue Change in %

20

12.6

10

8.7

-0.3

-12.2

0

Operating EBIT

<

€-6.0m

-10

-20

-30

<<<<<<<<<<

EBIT

Koenig & Bauer

VDMA*

Koenig & Bauer

VDMA*

1st half-year 2022

1st half-year 2022

* VDMA database: Printing machinery sector, January to May 2022

3

H1 figures 2022

298.07.2022

Business performance at a glance.

Setting the strategic course in the growth market of corrugated board.

Initial Situation:

  • Inorganic growth, especially in the attractive packaging market, is in Koenig & Bauer's DNA
  • Corrugated board is as versatile as the goods and commodities packaged in and holds in terms of value the largest share of the overall packaging market
  • The market for corrugated board, in which Koenig & Bauer is already active with various machines in both preprint and postprint, is proving to be a growth market with great potential
  • Not least due to the megatrends of sustainability and e-commerce (primary and secondary packaging)

Goal:

Expand the existing product portfolio and increase market share.

That's why we set out to find a partner:

4

H1 figures 2022

29.07.2022

Business performance at a glance.

We have found a strategic partner in the Celmacch Group S.r.l..

Celmacch Group S.r.l.

  • Located in Desenzano, Italy
  • Family owned and operated with over 40 years of experience in the corrugated market for Flexo High Board presses and Rotary die- cutters
  • Around 50 employees and approx. €20m revenue in 2021 with high growth potential
  • Well established in the market and already a supplier to multinational companies such as Smurfit Kappa, Saica and DS Smith.
  • Capacity limits and lack of international sales and service organisation currently hamper growth

Goal:

Capacity expansion combined with the development of further markets.

Combine the best of these two worlds and you get:

5

H1 figures 2022

29.07.2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
