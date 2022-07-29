Koenig & Bauer : Interim Report First Half-Year 2022, 29.07.2022

H1 2022
Dr Andreas Pleßke, CEO | Dr Stephen Kimmich, CFO
29 July 2022, Würzburg
1
H1 at a glance.
2
H1 figures 2022
29.07.2022
Business performance at a glance.
Koenig & Bauer is well positioned despite all the external uncertainties.
Order backlog and order intake
€m
<
Order backlog
Order intake
EBIT
Revenue
Revenue
Order intake Change in %
Revenue Change in %
20
12.6
10
8.7
-0.3
-12.2
0
Operating EBIT
€-6.0m
-10
-20
-30
<<<<<<<<<<
EBIT
Koenig & Bauer
VDMA*
1st half-year 2022
* VDMA database: Printing machinery sector, January to May 2022
3
298.07.2022
Setting the strategic course in the growth market of corrugated board.
Initial Situation:
Goal:
Expand the existing product portfolio and increase market share.
That's why we set out to find a partner:
4
We have found a strategic partner in the Celmacch Group S.r.l..
Celmacch Group S.r.l.
Capacity expansion combined with the development of further markets.
Combine the best of these two worlds and you get:
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:33:08 UTC.