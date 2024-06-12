Philipp Zimmermann to become CEO of Koenig & Bauer Digital & Webfed from 1 June 2024

Markus Dörr takes over the position as CFO

Thomas Potzkai continues in his role as CTO

[Link]

Philipp Zimmermann (CEO, left), Markus Dörr (CFO, centre) and Thomas Potzkai (CTO, right) are the new management team at Koenig & Bauer Digital & Webfed

© Koenig & Bauer, Tilman Rudolf

As of 1 June 2024, Koenig & Bauer Digital & Webfed AG & Co. KG has announced personnel changes at management level. Philipp Zimmermann succeeds Christoph Müller as CEO Digital & Webfed and will be responsible for the overall management of the segment, sales and product management. At his side, Markus Dörr will assume responsibility for the financial aspects as CFO. He was previously responsible for the finances of the subsidiary Koenig & Bauer Industrial. As CTO, Thomas Potzkai will continue to be responsible for technology and service.

With this step, the Group is consistently aligning its governance structure with market requirements and strengthening the independence of the segments.

As part of the 'Spotlight' focus programme, Koenig & Bauer already announced the 'D&W 2.0' reorganisation programme at the beginning of May 2024 to address the ongoing loss-making situation in the Digital & Webfed segment. The programme focuses on organisational, structural and operational measures to safeguard earnings opportunities in the growth markets of flexible packaging, digital printing and corrugated board. The 'D&W 2.0' programme is headed by Dr Andreas Pleßke, CEO of Koenig & Bauer.

With this programme, the Group is also reflecting the developments in the current product portfolio of the Digital & Webfed segment at management level. In recent years, the focus has moved to inkjet, CI flexo and corrugated printing presses in addition to the extensive service business - also for the installed base of newspaper presses.

By harmonising and further developing its governance structures, Koenig & Bauer Digital & Webfed is paving the way for future viability with the ability to act autonomously in the markets and react more agile to specific developments. This step also paves the way for a generational transition.

In his function as board member of Koenig & Bauer AG, Christoph Müller will increasingly focus on the network built up over decades in order to further advance technologies and partnerships in the field of digital printing.