Koenig & Bauer : Statement Third Quarter 2022, 08.11.2022

Business environment

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) again lowered its forecast for global economic growth, stating: "We are experiencing a fundamental change in the global economy. It is becoming more unpredictable, more volatile and more marked by geopolitical tensions. Europe is particularly affected by the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine, while high inflation is weighing on consumer confidence in the United States and the pandemic-related restrictions are continuing to place a damper on companies in China."

Despite the difficult economic conditions, the German Mechanical and Plant Engineering Association (VDMA) has confirmed its forecast for German mechanical and plant engineering production for 2022. It also stated in October that output is expected to increase by one percent in real terms this year, before dropping by two percent in 2023. According to the industry association, orders for plant and machinery were up 0.6% year- on-year in price-adjusted terms in the first nine months of 2022. Revenue in the mechanical engineering segment rose by 1.6%. At the same time, order intake in the printing press subsector exceeded the previous year by 3.1%, while revenue declined by 0.5%.