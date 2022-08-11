Koenig & Bauer : Statement Third Quarter 2022, 08.11.2022
un:boxing
Statement
Third Quarter 2022
Statement Q3 2022
Index
3 Nine months and Q3 at a glance
4 Group key figures
5 Business environment
6 Earnings, finances and assets
11 Segment performance
12 Risks and opportunities
13 Outlook
14 Additional Information
Statement Q3 2022
Nine months and Q3 at a glance: Koenig & Bauer on track for profitable growth with a strong third quarter and robust demand in turbulent economic environment
4.8% increase in order intake to €1,025.9m (previous year: €978.6m) after nine months; at €333.0m in Q3, customer orders very robust and still at a high level
Revenue up 2.3% after nine months, coming to €805.7m (previous year: €787.4m); Q3 revenue up 6.7% year-on-year, making it the strongest quarter to date in 2022
Increase in the share of service business in revenue from 29.9% to 32.2% after nine months
EBIT after nine months €-3.0m (previous year: €16.7m). Previous year's figure boosted by €21.3m due to the adjustment to the P24x provisions. Accordingly, €1.6m improvement in operating earnings; operating EBIT margin -0.4% (previous year: -0.6%). At €10.8m, EBIT in Q3 on par with the previous year, thus also showing a significant sequential improvement
Savings of around €24m achieved from the P24x efficiency programme after the first nine months of 2022
Business performance still heavily impacted by the pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks and the related increase in the cost of materials and energy
Increase in order backlog to €1,027.0m (previous year: €823.2m), providing a solid basis for the rest of 2022 and beyond
Forecast for 2022 confirmed and now indicating operating revenue of between €1,160m and €1,190m and operating EBIT of between €15m and €20m (EBIT margin of between 1.3% and 1.7%), medium-term targets confirmed
With the release of the guidance for 2023 - which marks a further important step towards achieving the medium-term targets - the medium-term targets announced in 2020 will also be adjusted to take account of inflation effects
Statement Q3 2022
Group key figures
1. - 3. Quarter
in €m
2021
2022
Change
Order intake
978.6
1,025.9
4.8%
Revenue
787.4
805.7
2.3%
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
16.7
-3.0
-118.0%
EBIT margin
2.1%
-0.4%
Net group profit/loss
5.5
-11.0
-300.0%
Earnings per share in €
0.31
-0.70
-325.8%
Free Cashflow
14.3
-74.7
-622.4%
in €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
Change
Order backlog
823.2
1,027.0
24.8%
Net Working Capital
329.1
318.8
-3.1%
Net financial position
-37.7
-73.4
-94.7%
Employees
5,410
5,467
1.1%
in €m
31.12.2021
30.09.2022
Change
Balance sheet total
1,288.7
1,373.1
6.5%
Equity
369.4
391.7
6.0%
Equity ratio
28.7%
28.5%
Third Quarter
2021
2022
Change
363.3 333.0 -8.3%
294.2 313.9 6.7%
10.3 10.8 4.9%
3.5% 3.4%
4.4 4.8 9.1%
0.26 0.28 7.7%
0.0
-28.3
-100.0%
Business environment
In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) again lowered its forecast for global economic growth, stating: "We are experiencing a fundamental change in the global economy. It is becoming more unpredictable, more volatile and more marked by geopolitical tensions. Europe is particularly affected by the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine, while high inflation is weighing on consumer confidence in the United States and the pandemic-related restrictions are continuing to place a damper on companies in China."
Despite the difficult economic conditions, the German Mechanical and Plant Engineering Association (VDMA) has confirmed its forecast for German mechanical and plant engineering production for 2022. It also stated in October that output is expected to increase by one percent in real terms this year, before dropping by two percent in 2023. According to the industry association, orders for plant and machinery were up 0.6% year- on-year in price-adjusted terms in the first nine months of 2022. Revenue in the mechanical engineering segment rose by 1.6%. At the same time, order intake in the printing press subsector exceeded the previous year by 3.1%, while revenue declined by 0.5%.
Statement Q3 2022
IWF: Year-on-year gross
Deviation
2021
2022
to January
2023
Country/region
Estimate
2022
Estimate
Global
6.0
3.2
-0.4
2.7
Developed economies
5.2
2.4
-0.9
1.1
Eurozone
5.2
3.1
0.3
0.5
Germany
2.6
1.5
-0.6
-0.3
France
6.8
2.5
-0.4
0.7
Italy
6.6
3.2
0.9
-0.2
Spain
5.1
4.3
-0.5
1.2
United Kingdom
7.4
3.6
-0.1
0.3
United States
5.7
1.6
-2.1
1.0
Japan
1.7
1.7
-0.7
1.6
Emerging markets and developing countries
6.6
3.7
-0.1
3.7
ASEAN*
3.4
5.3
0.0
4.9
Brazil
4.6
2.8
2.0
1.0
China
8.1
3.2
-1.2
4.4
India**
8.7
6.8
-1.4
6.1
Russia
4.7
-3.4
5.1
-2.3
*) Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam.
**) For India, data and forecasts are presented on a fiscal year basis and GDP from 2011 onward is based on GDP at market prices with fiscal year 2011/12 as a base year. Quelle: IMF, World Economic Outlook, October 2022
VDMA: Order intake and revenue printing presses nine months 2022
0
-5
-10
-15
-20
-25
-30
Order
Germany
Foreign
Revenue
Germany
Foreign
intake
countries
countries
% Change to previous year
5
