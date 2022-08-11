Advanced search
    SKB   DE0007193500

KOENIG & BAUER AG

(SKB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-07 am EST
13.64 EUR   +2.56%
01:34aKoenig & Bauer : Statement Third Quarter 2022, 08.11.2022
PU
01:34aKoenig & Bauer : 08. Nov 2022 / NewsKoenig & Bauer on track for profitable growth with a strong third quarter and robust demand in turbulent economic environment
PU
11/03KOENIG & BAUER AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Koenig & Bauer : Statement Third Quarter 2022, 08.11.2022

11/08/2022 | 01:34am EST
un:boxing

Statement

Third Quarter 2022

Statement Q3 2022

Index

3 Nine months and Q3 at a glance

4 Group key figures

5 Business environment

6 Earnings, finances and assets

11 Segment performance

12 Risks and opportunities

13 Outlook

14 Additional Information

2

Statement Q3 2022

Nine months and Q3 at a glance: Koenig & Bauer on track for profitable growth with a strong third quarter and robust demand in turbulent economic environment

  • 4.8% increase in order intake to €1,025.9m (previous year: €978.6m) after nine months; at €333.0m in Q3, customer orders very robust and still at a high level
  • Revenue up 2.3% after nine months, coming to €805.7m (previous year: €787.4m); Q3 revenue up 6.7% year-on-year, making it the strongest quarter to date in 2022
  • Increase in the share of service business in revenue from 29.9% to 32.2% after nine months
  • EBIT after nine months €-3.0m (previous year: €16.7m). Previous year's figure boosted by €21.3m due to the adjustment to the P24x provisions. Accordingly, €1.6m improvement in operating earnings; operating EBIT margin -0.4% (previous year: -0.6%). At €10.8m, EBIT in Q3 on par with the previous year, thus also showing a significant sequential improvement
  • Savings of around €24m achieved from the P24x efficiency programme after the first nine months of 2022
  • Business performance still heavily impacted by the pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks and the related increase in the cost of materials and energy
  • Increase in order backlog to €1,027.0m (previous year: €823.2m), providing a solid basis for the rest of 2022 and beyond
  • Forecast for 2022 confirmed and now indicating operating revenue of between €1,160m and €1,190m and operating EBIT of between €15m and €20m (EBIT margin of between 1.3% and 1.7%), medium-term targets confirmed
  • With the release of the guidance for 2023 - which marks a further important step towards achieving the medium-term targets - the medium-term targets announced in 2020 will also be adjusted to take account of inflation effects

3

Statement Q3 2022

Group key figures

1. - 3. Quarter

in €m

2021

2022

Change

Order intake

978.6

1,025.9

4.8%

Revenue

787.4

805.7

2.3%

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

16.7

-3.0

-118.0%

EBIT margin

2.1%

-0.4%

Net group profit/loss

5.5

-11.0

-300.0%

Earnings per share in €

0.31

-0.70

-325.8%

Free Cashflow

14.3

-74.7

-622.4%

in €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

Change

Order backlog

823.2

1,027.0

24.8%

Net Working Capital

329.1

318.8

-3.1%

Net financial position

-37.7

-73.4

-94.7%

Employees

5,410

5,467

1.1%

in €m

31.12.2021

30.09.2022

Change

Balance sheet total

1,288.7

1,373.1

6.5%

Equity

369.4

391.7

6.0%

Equity ratio

28.7%

28.5%

Third Quarter

2021

2022

Change

363.3 333.0 -8.3%

294.2 313.9 6.7%

10.3 10.8 4.9%

3.5% 3.4%

4.4 4.8 9.1%

0.26 0.28 7.7%

0.0

-28.3

-100.0%

4

Business environment

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) again lowered its forecast for global economic growth, stating: "We are experiencing a fundamental change in the global economy. It is becoming more unpredictable, more volatile and more marked by geopolitical tensions. Europe is particularly affected by the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine, while high inflation is weighing on consumer confidence in the United States and the pandemic-related restrictions are continuing to place a damper on companies in China."

Despite the difficult economic conditions, the German Mechanical and Plant Engineering Association (VDMA) has confirmed its forecast for German mechanical and plant engineering production for 2022. It also stated in October that output is expected to increase by one percent in real terms this year, before dropping by two percent in 2023. According to the industry association, orders for plant and machinery were up 0.6% year- on-year in price-adjusted terms in the first nine months of 2022. Revenue in the mechanical engineering segment rose by 1.6%. At the same time, order intake in the printing press subsector exceeded the previous year by 3.1%, while revenue declined by 0.5%.

Statement Q3 2022

IWF: Year-on-year gross

Deviation

2021

2022

to January

2023

Country/region

Estimate

2022

Estimate

Global

6.0

3.2

-0.4

2.7

Developed economies

5.2

2.4

-0.9

1.1

Eurozone

5.2

3.1

0.3

0.5

Germany

2.6

1.5

-0.6

-0.3

France

6.8

2.5

-0.4

0.7

Italy

6.6

3.2

0.9

-0.2

Spain

5.1

4.3

-0.5

1.2

United Kingdom

7.4

3.6

-0.1

0.3

United States

5.7

1.6

-2.1

1.0

Japan

1.7

1.7

-0.7

1.6

Emerging markets and developing countries

6.6

3.7

-0.1

3.7

ASEAN*

3.4

5.3

0.0

4.9

Brazil

4.6

2.8

2.0

1.0

China

8.1

3.2

-1.2

4.4

India**

8.7

6.8

-1.4

6.1

Russia

4.7

-3.4

5.1

-2.3

*) Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam.

**) For India, data and forecasts are presented on a fiscal year basis and GDP from 2011 onward is based on GDP at market prices with fiscal year 2011/12 as a base year. Quelle: IMF, World Economic Outlook, October 2022

VDMA: Order intake and revenue printing presses nine months 2022

5

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

-25

-30

Order

Germany

Foreign

Revenue

Germany

Foreign

intake

countries

countries

% Change to previous year

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
