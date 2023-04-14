Koenig & Bauer : enjoys success at Print China

Rapida 145 the main focus of visitor interest

Contracts for deliveries of medium- and large-format presses

Show press heading for Guangdong Runliang Intelligent Packaging after the fair

[Link] Live presentations on the Rapida 145 have been a magnet for trade visitors at Print China (1)

Since the 11th of April, Koenig & Bauer has been welcoming visitors to a fair stand measuring more than 1,000 m2 at the 5th International Printing Technology Exhibition of China (Print China 2023) in Guangdong. The modern, open and spaciously designed fair stand is one of the stars of the show and has been a magnet for trade visitors since the very first day. The print demonstrations on the Rapida 145, the only large-format sheetfed offset press on display at the fair, are among the absolute highlights for attendees. And the presentation of comprehensive digital printing solutions, including a gallery of samples printed on the digital folding carton press VariJET 106, has attracted similar attention.

Starting on the first day of the fair, contracts for new Rapida sheetfed offset presses - both large- and medium-format models - were signed with several leading print companies.

Koenig & Bauer at Print China: interesting print samples and technology at close quarters (4)

Baodao Packing Printing, one of the most important suppliers of packaging solutions in the Chinese capital Beijing, has ordered a Rapida 145 with six printing units and inline coating facilities, which is set to be the largest and best equipped press in the region. Company president Rao Jianping is especially delighted: "The high level of automation on the Rapida 145 will enable us to save labour costs and, at the same time, to respond even better to production demands in terms of quality and efficiency."

The press on display on the fair stand, a five-colour Rapida 145 with inline coater and extended delivery, has been snapped up by Guangdong Runliang Intelligent Packaging. The company has owned a six-colour Rapida 164 with facilities for inline coating since 2021. The new press will now permit further expansion of the production capacities for high-quality packaging.

Expanding into large formats: Dongguan Lijie Paper ordered a Rapida 145 with five printing units and coating facilities at the start of the fair (2)

Dongguan Lijie Paper has been printing with medium-format Rapida technology since 2020. The company is now broadening its activities to embrace large-format sheetfed offset, while at the same time expanding its production capabilities in medium formats. Purchase contracts have been signed for a Rapida 145 with five printing units and coating facilities, as well as a seven-colour Rapida 105 with inline coater and extended delivery. The comprehensive features of the two new presses will enable Dongguan Lijie to enter international markets on the basis of additional high-performance means of production.

The medium-format press series - and the Rapida 105 in particular - are likewise extremely popular with Chinese printers. A number of interesting sales were recorded during the first days of the fair:

Jiaxing Baisilande Packaging ordered a Rapida 105 in a five-colour configuration. As a high-tech one-stop specialist for print and packaging solutions with a particular focus on high-quality paper packaging and labels, the company has been using medium-format sheetfed offset technology from Koenig & Bauer since the beginning of 2020. Given the rapid growth in its national and international business, alongside a constant pursuit of high quality and efficiency, the order for another individually tailored Rapida 105 can be seen as a logical step.

[Link] Guangdong Yue'an Printing Technology has chosen a Rapida 105 for the production of high-quality folding cartons and other packaging (3)

A further press from this series will be shipped to Guangdong Yue'an Printing Technology. The six-colour press with inline coater and extended delivery will be used to print high-quality folding cartons and other packaging.

Koenig & Bauer expects to receive further press orders before the fair closes at the weekend and is looking forward to welcoming many more trade visitors to its stand.