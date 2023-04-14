Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Koenig & Bauer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKB   DE0007193500

KOENIG & BAUER AG

(SKB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30:00 2023-04-14 am EDT
19.34 EUR   -0.62%
04:06aKoenig & Bauer : enjoys success at Print China
PU
04/11Koenig & Bauer : Courvoisier-Gassmann opts for the high-performance Rapida 106
PU
04/05Koenig & Bauer : At METPACK 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koenig & Bauer : enjoys success at Print China

04/14/2023 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Rapida 145 the main focus of visitor interest
  • Contracts for deliveries of medium- and large-format presses
  • Show press heading for Guangdong Runliang Intelligent Packaging after the fair
[Link]Live presentations on the Rapida 145 have been a magnet for trade visitors at Print China (1)

Since the 11th of April, Koenig & Bauer has been welcoming visitors to a fair stand measuring more than 1,000 m2 at the 5th International Printing Technology Exhibition of China (Print China 2023) in Guangdong. The modern, open and spaciously designed fair stand is one of the stars of the show and has been a magnet for trade visitors since the very first day. The print demonstrations on the Rapida 145, the only large-format sheetfed offset press on display at the fair, are among the absolute highlights for attendees. And the presentation of comprehensive digital printing solutions, including a gallery of samples printed on the digital folding carton press VariJET 106, has attracted similar attention.

Starting on the first day of the fair, contracts for new Rapida sheetfed offset presses - both large- and medium-format models - were signed with several leading print companies.

Koenig & Bauer at Print China: interesting print samples and technology at close quarters (4) Large-format sheetfed offset highly sought after in the packaging segment

Baodao Packing Printing, one of the most important suppliers of packaging solutions in the Chinese capital Beijing, has ordered a Rapida 145 with six printing units and inline coating facilities, which is set to be the largest and best equipped press in the region. Company president Rao Jianping is especially delighted: "The high level of automation on the Rapida 145 will enable us to save labour costs and, at the same time, to respond even better to production demands in terms of quality and efficiency."

The press on display on the fair stand, a five-colour Rapida 145 with inline coater and extended delivery, has been snapped up by Guangdong Runliang Intelligent Packaging. The company has owned a six-colour Rapida 164 with facilities for inline coating since 2021. The new press will now permit further expansion of the production capacities for high-quality packaging.

Expanding into large formats: Dongguan Lijie Paper ordered a Rapida 145 with five printing units and coating facilities at the start of the fair (2)

Dongguan Lijie Paper has been printing with medium-format Rapida technology since 2020. The company is now broadening its activities to embrace large-format sheetfed offset, while at the same time expanding its production capabilities in medium formats. Purchase contracts have been signed for a Rapida 145 with five printing units and coating facilities, as well as a seven-colour Rapida 105 with inline coater and extended delivery. The comprehensive features of the two new presses will enable Dongguan Lijie to enter international markets on the basis of additional high-performance means of production.

On course for growth with the Rapida 105

The medium-format press series - and the Rapida 105 in particular - are likewise extremely popular with Chinese printers. A number of interesting sales were recorded during the first days of the fair:

Jiaxing Baisilande Packaging ordered a Rapida 105 in a five-colour configuration. As a high-tech one-stop specialist for print and packaging solutions with a particular focus on high-quality paper packaging and labels, the company has been using medium-format sheetfed offset technology from Koenig & Bauer since the beginning of 2020. Given the rapid growth in its national and international business, alongside a constant pursuit of high quality and efficiency, the order for another individually tailored Rapida 105 can be seen as a logical step.

[Link]Guangdong Yue'an Printing Technology has chosen a Rapida 105 for the production of high-quality folding cartons and other packaging (3)

A further press from this series will be shipped to Guangdong Yue'an Printing Technology. The six-colour press with inline coater and extended delivery will be used to print high-quality folding cartons and other packaging.

Koenig & Bauer expects to receive further press orders before the fair closes at the weekend and is looking forward to welcoming many more trade visitors to its stand.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 08:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KOENIG & BAUER AG
04:06aKoenig & Bauer : enjoys success at Print China
PU
04/11Koenig & Bauer : Courvoisier-Gassmann opts for the high-performance Rapida 106
PU
04/05Koenig & Bauer : At METPACK 2023
PU
04/04Koenig & Bauer : Avis-Tryk Invests In A Continent Newspaper Press
PU
03/30Koenig & Bauer : Demonstrates Credentials as a One-Stop Supplier for Folding Carton Produc..
PU
03/29Koenig & Bauer AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Koenig & Bauer : exceeds its concrete forecast for 2022 and expects a further increase in ..
PU
03/17Koenig & Bauer : 17. Mar 2023 / NewsChange at the helm of Koenig & Bauer UK
PU
03/14Koenig & Bauer : 13. Mar 2023 / NewsSingle pass inside-outside printing – new featur..
PU
03/09Koenig & Bauer : 09. Mar 2023 / NewsNew Sheetfed Offset Technology for the Edelmann Group'..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOENIG & BAUER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 284 M 1 419 M 1 419 M
Net income 2023 22,4 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net Debt 2023 15,7 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 322 M 355 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 485
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart KOENIG & BAUER AG
Duration : Period :
Koenig & Bauer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOENIG & BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,46 €
Average target price 28,75 €
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Pleßke CEO & Director-Special Segment
Stephen M. Kimmich Chief Financial Officer
Raimund Klinkner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Ulverich Chief Operating Officer
Gottfried Weippert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOENIG & BAUER AG19.53%355
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.81%12 521
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-6.41%8 589
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-29.84%7 301
VALMET OYJ12.04%5 737
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA3.80%4 923
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer