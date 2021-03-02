Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Koenig & Bauer AG    SKB   DE0007193500

KOENIG & BAUER AG

(SKB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koenig & Bauer : 02. Mar 2021 / NewsMassilly North America Chooses New Koenig & Bauer MetalStar 3 Metal Decorating Press

03/02/2021 | 04:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Spring delivery of new four-colour press with stream feeder and motor driven roller conveyor
  • Serving the Canadian and U.S. food and beverage markets with closures, food cans, and decorative tins
  • Brantford, Ontario headquarters will gain additional capacity, impressive speed and automation, excellent colour reproduction, and North American support with new MetalStar 3 press

Massilly North America Inc., a global metal packaging manufacturing and distribution company headquartered in Brantford, Ontario and serving North and South America, is investing in its first new Koenig & Bauer MetalStar 3 metal decorating press.

'We service a wide range of customers in Canada, the U.S., and Central/South America from small local gourmet jam and sauce producers, to national co-packers of products like pasta sauces, salsas and pickles, all the way to major multinational distributors and brands,' says Garnet Lasby, president of Massilly North America. 'To support our recent and future growth we required additional capacity and turned to the MetalStar 3. We have other Koenig & Bauer equipment in the facility already, which is running quite well. Last year the Massilly Group installed a multicolour MetalStar 3 in a facility in Western Europe. It is very similar to the one we are installing so we are familiar with the high performance of the line.'

Massilly North America Inc., a global metal packaging manufacturing and distribution company, is investing in its first new Koenig & Bauer MetalStar 3 metal decorating press

The new MetalStar press, which will be installed at the firm's 250,000 sq ft facility, will handle the bulk of Massilly's printing work, according to Lasby. The advanced sheet transfer technology allows for superior registration, and therefore the highest printing quality at the fastest speed and largest sheet sizes. The faster throughput, auto wash and automated plate changes will allow the firm to improve its turnaround time for printed orders, which will be a direct benefit to its customers, he adds.

Massilly's impressive growth continues to come from customers who are moving away from plastic single use packaging into metal and glass for environmental reasons. Unlike plastic, metal is 100% recyclable to source infinitely. In fact, Massilly's metal caps get recycled to make new metal caps with no degradation to the steel. This move into metal closures also allows for multicolour decoration, unlike on plastic closures, allowing brands to differentiate on the shelf. Glass jars with highly decorated closures are still seen as a premium package, and with the environmental benefits Massilly expects to see even more demand for metal printing.

'Koenig & Bauer MetalPrint is the world leader in metal sheet printing equipment,' says Lasby. 'When we installed our first Koenig & Bauer line the timing was very critical and the installation by Koenig & Bauer's team went exactly to the project plan. Our representative Sam Pernice and the U.S. offices of Koenig & Bauer have been very responsive to our requirements and we are looking forward to working with them on this important upcoming installation.'

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOENIG & BAUER AG
04:31aKOENIG & BAUER  : 02. Mar 2021 / NewsMassilly North America Chooses New Koenig &..
PU
02/26KOENIG & BAUER AG  : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/26KOENIG & BAUER  : Preliminary figures 2020, 26.02.2021
PU
02/25KOENIG & BAUER  : 25. Feb 2021 / News Koenig & Bauer achieves revenue of more th..
PU
02/24KOENIG & BAUER  : 24. Feb 2021 / NewsEnvases Mexico receives the award “Hi..
PU
02/19KOENIG & BAUER AG  : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
02/15KOENIG & BAUER  : 15. Feb 2021 / NewsMarshall & Bruce Accentuates Packaging Mark..
PU
02/12KOENIG & BAUER  : 11. Feb 2021 / NewsVision Foods & Packaging produces on a Rapi..
PU
02/09KOENIG & BAUER  : 09. Feb 2021 / News“Think green” by increasing out..
PU
02/08KOENIG & BAUER  : 08. Feb 2021 / NewsKoenig & Bauer Celebrates New Rapida 105 PR..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 939 M 1 127 M 1 127 M
Net income 2020 -108 M -130 M -130 M
Net Debt 2020 143 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 402 M 484 M 482 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 635
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart KOENIG & BAUER AG
Duration : Period :
Koenig & Bauer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOENIG & BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,00 €
Last Close Price 24,30 €
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Kimmich Chief Financial Officer
Raimund Klinkner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Ulverich Chief Operating Officer
Gottfried Weippert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Hatschek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOENIG & BAUER AG1.59%484
NORDSON CORPORATION-4.25%11 258
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-5.60%9 702
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.12%5 576
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.32.81%5 359
MAREL HF.13.83%5 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ