Koenig & Bauer : 29. Apr 2021 / NewsJurgen Gruber Adds Responsibilities as Koenig & Bauer's West Coast District Sales Territory

Jurgen Gruber, Koenig & Bauer (US) director of sales and service for digital and web, will be adding to his responsibilities in mid-May by managing the firm's West Coast district sales territory for sheetfed sales. He will be replacing Marcus Schoen, who will be returning to Germany in a new position as the Koenig & Bauer key account manager for packaging sales.

'Both Jurgen and Marcus have displayed exceptional leadership and expertise in helping Koenig & Bauer grow its status within the printing industry,' says Kilian Renschler, Koenig & Bauer (US/CA) president and CEO. 'We believe that Jurgen will work closely with our established and prospective customers on the West Coast, helping them grow their businesses. We also appreciate the committed sales, service, and accomplishments that Marcus has provided for nearly 25 years here in the U.S. and wish him all the best as he undertakes his new position.'

(Left to right) Jurgen Gruber will be taking over the West Coast sheetfed sales territory of Marcus Schoen, who will be returning to Germany as the Koenig & Bauer key account manager for packaging headquartered at the sheetfed offices in Radebeul

Gruber has proven to be a strong sales and customer service advocate in North America. He joined Koenig & Bauer three years ago in which he oversees the sales of the CorruCUT high board line rotary die cutter and RotaJET digital printing press as well as the web service group. In his new position, he will be overseeing key sheetfed accounts in California, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.

'I look forward to working closely with Koenig & Bauer's customers on the West Coast,' says Gruber, who has more than 30 years experience in the industry. 'I enjoy consulting with customers on the best possible press or post-press configuration for their market. Marcus has introduced me to his customers and I look forward to sharing my deep knowledge of printing to help our customers gain efficiencies, increase their productivity, and grow their businesses. At the same time, I'll still be able to continue to work closely with our corrugated, digital, and web customers.'

Schoen has been a life-long employee of Koenig & Bauer. He was born and raised in Germany where he took his first job in 1992 with Koenig & Bauer in the factory learning the intricacies of the firm's press line. He moved to Southern California in 1997 with Koenig & Bauer to work as its nationwide service technician and product manager inspecting recently installed presses. In 2005, he was named as the new Koenig & Bauer West Coast district sales manager.

'We believe that Jurgen is the best person to consult with our existing and potential customers in this region and demonstrate our entire broad line of highly-technological printing presses and post-press equipment,' says Renschler. 'In his current position, he has shown an innate ability to work closely with customers and work as a consultant to help them build their businesses as a partner with Koenig & Bauer.'