BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to a recent study, the proportion of women on the executive boards of German stock corporations is higher than ever before. In May 2024, 37.3 percent of the positions on the supervisory boards of the 180 companies surveyed were held by women - more than ever before in the history of DAX companies. This is according to the Women-on-Board-Index of the organization "Frauen in die Aufsichtsräte" (Fidar), which will be published on Monday and was made available to dpa in advance.

The index looked at companies from the DAX family as well as other companies listed on the stock exchange and companies with parity co-determination. The proportion of women on the supervisory boards of the 180 companies was 35.3 percent in 2023. On the management boards, the companies achieved a proportion of women of 19.3%, one percentage point more than in the previous year.

Fidar emphasized that the study reflects the status of appointments in May 2024. In June and July, six female managers were added to the management boards. However, most companies are still a long way from parity in the boardroom, it said.

30 percent quota for supervisory boards since 2016

There have been legal requirements for the proportion of women on the executive boards of large corporations for several years. A binding quota of 30 percent women on supervisory boards has been in place since 2016 and, according to Fidar, affects 104 of the 180 companies surveyed. Since summer 2022, companies with more than three board members must also have at least one woman and one man (minimum participation requirement). However, the law currently only stipulates this for companies listed on the stock exchange and companies with parity co-determination and more than 2,000 employees. According to Fidar, this applies to 65 of the companies surveyed.

The vast majority complied with the requirement for management boards, it said. There are only three companies where there are no women on the board despite the obligation: Koenig & Bauer, Südzucker and Wüstenrot & Württembergische. A Wüstenrot & Württembergische spokeswoman told dpa in response to an inquiry that the Executive Board now only consists of three people. As a result, the minimum shareholding requirement would no longer apply. A Südzucker spokesperson explained: "Our current Executive Board is made up of four men. At the end of January 2024, our female board member, Helen Arnold, stepped down from the board." The spokesperson merely hinted that the Group is aiming to fill the position with a woman soon. Koenig & Bauer also intends to do this in future, according to its own statements.

More than a third have no women on the Management Board

According to Fidar, 65 of the companies surveyed did not have a single woman on their board of directors, compared to 71 in the previous year. The organization laments that many of these companies are still setting themselves the target figure of "zero" for their proportion of women.

The study makers see a clear effect of legal regulations. Since the target for management boards was set in 2022, the average proportion of women on management boards has increased by 4.6 percentage points to almost 20 percent. In the 76 companies not subject to the quota, however, the proportion has stagnated at 14.9%.

The organization has therefore long been calling for the quota regulations to be extended to significantly more companies. "If companies do not show more commitment, the legislator must act," emphasized Fidar President Anja Seng. With the current speed and quota rules, which only apply to around 100 companies, parity cannot be achieved./faa/DP/zb