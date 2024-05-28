MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 8/2024

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

28 May 2024

Inside information

Correction: Dividend for 2023

On 27 May 2024, the Board of Directors of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("the Company") decided to submit a proposal to the General Meeting of the Company to approve a dividend of CZK 13.50 per share before tax for the year 2023.

The date of the General Meeting was set on 28 June 2024. The relevant date for participation in the General Meeting is 21 June 2024 and for exercising the right to dividend 10 July 2024.

The original version of the current report announced the date of the General Meeting on 27 June 2024, the relevant date for participation in the General Meeting on 20 June 2024 and for exercising the right to dividend 9 July 2024. The date of the General Meeting was changed due to a technical problem with the publication of the invitation on the Commercial Bulletin.

