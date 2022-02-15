02/2022: Preliminary 2021 consolidated results

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 2/2022

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

15 February 2022

Preliminary 2021 consolidated results (unaudited and adjusted for one-offs)

Inside information

Kofola did well last year. Operating EBITDA of CZK 1.125 billion exceeded expectations and returned to pre-pandemic levels.

To strengthen its development activities, the company's management is considering the sale of almost 5% of shares.

The Kofola Group has managed a second year significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with very good economic results. Despite significant market limitations, especially in the first half of the year, the Group's revenue increased by 7.5% year-on-year to CZK 6.636 billion. According to the preliminary results, EBITDA for 2021 reached CZK 1.125 billion, which means a year-on-year increase by almost CZK 100 million and exceeded the estimate, which was in the range of CZK 1.080 - 1.120 billion. In view of the planned investments and new business development activities, the Group is considering the sale of 4.87% of Kofola shares currently held by the subsidiary RADENSKA.

"We have had a second year significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which we have successfully managed. In practice, this meant once again responding flexibly to the market situation. Until May, the important gastronomy segment in the Czech Republic and Slovakia was closed, and impulse sales were also limited due to travel restrictions. However, we used the experience of the previous year and adapted our activities to the situation. We were brave and successful with new products, well prepared for the summer season in our home markets and in the Adriatic region, where tourists from all over Europe returned in the summer. And we managed the necessary control of costs well," says Jannis Samaras, CEO of the Kofola Group, assessing the successful year.

"In 2021, we predicted a full-year revenue growth of 5% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.5. We are pleased to have exceeded all of our targets. Revenue grew

by 7.5% and the achieved EBITDA operating profit of CZK 1.125 billion is above the upper limit of the last estimate. We also met the net debt ratio with sufficient headroom, the final result is 3.1. For 2022, we are planning an operating EBITDA profit in the range of CZK 1.080 - 1.200 billion and double-digit sales growth," adds Martin Pisklák, CFO of the Kofola Group.