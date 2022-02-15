Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 02/14
314 CZK   -0.95%
01:37aKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Preliminary Kofola Group results 2021
PU
01:37aKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Předběžné výsledky skupiny Kofola 2021 (EN)
PU
01:17a02/2022 : Preliminary 2021 consolidated results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

02/2022: Preliminary 2021 consolidated results

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 2/2022

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

15 February 2022

Preliminary 2021 consolidated results (unaudited and adjusted for one-offs)

Inside information

Kofola did well last year. Operating EBITDA of CZK 1.125 billion exceeded expectations and returned to pre-pandemic levels.

To strengthen its development activities, the company's management is considering the sale of almost 5% of shares.

The Kofola Group has managed a second year significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with very good economic results. Despite significant market limitations, especially in the first half of the year, the Group's revenue increased by 7.5% year-on-year to CZK 6.636 billion. According to the preliminary results, EBITDA for 2021 reached CZK 1.125 billion, which means a year-on-year increase by almost CZK 100 million and exceeded the estimate, which was in the range of CZK 1.080 - 1.120 billion. In view of the planned investments and new business development activities, the Group is considering the sale of 4.87% of Kofola shares currently held by the subsidiary RADENSKA.

"We have had a second year significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which we have successfully managed. In practice, this meant once again responding flexibly to the market situation. Until May, the important gastronomy segment in the Czech Republic and Slovakia was closed, and impulse sales were also limited due to travel restrictions. However, we used the experience of the previous year and adapted our activities to the situation. We were brave and successful with new products, well prepared for the summer season in our home markets and in the Adriatic region, where tourists from all over Europe returned in the summer. And we managed the necessary control of costs well," says Jannis Samaras, CEO of the Kofola Group, assessing the successful year.

"In 2021, we predicted a full-year revenue growth of 5% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.5. We are pleased to have exceeded all of our targets. Revenue grew

by 7.5% and the achieved EBITDA operating profit of CZK 1.125 billion is above the upper limit of the last estimate. We also met the net debt ratio with sufficient headroom, the final result is 3.1. For 2022, we are planning an operating EBITDA profit in the range of CZK 1.080 - 1.200 billion and double-digit sales growth," adds Martin Pisklák, CFO of the Kofola Group.

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

Management is considering the sale of 4.87% of Kofola shares for further investments in development

Not even a second Covid year could stop Kofola's development plans for the future. In December, the company announced that it would become a co-owner of General Plastic, a Slovak manufacturer of PET bottle preforms, where it will hold a one-third stake. The transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities. The acquisition is linked to Kofola's long-term goal of a sustainable packaging business, whereby it aims to achieve circularity of PET bottles, cans, and glass bottles.

"Last year, new smaller projects got their own platform in the form of Kofola´s Incubator. In it, we will bring together start-up projects and those that strengthen the sustainability of our business. These include Cirkulka, which is bringing back the returnable glass bottle system to stores, F.H. Prager with its craft ciders, and the investment in the e-sport team Brute, which has become part of SEMTEX REPUBLIC. And we are looking for other projects that have the potential to develop our business in new directions," says Jannis Samaras.

To finance these new development activities to ensure future success in the market, Kofola's management is considering using funds from the sale of part of the company's shares. "We are considering the sale of up to 1,084,851 Kofola shares, i.e. 4.87% of Kofola's share capital, held by our subsidiary RADENSKA d.o.o. The decision on such a sale and its timing has not yet been taken. If the sale is executed, the proceeds would be used to finance growth opportunities and for other Group purposes," says CFO Martin Pisklák.

in EUR million***

2021*

2020

Change

Change (%)

Revenue

258.8

240.7

18.1

7.5%

EBITDA**

43.9

40.2

3.7

9.2%

  • preliminary unaudited results
  • adjusted for one-offs
  • recalculated using average FX rate of 25.645 CZK/EUR

For more information, please contact:

Lenka Frostová IR manager lenka.frostova@kofola.cz

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Nad Porubkou 2278/31a 708 00 Ostrava - Poruba Czech Republic http://investor.kofola.cz/en

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
01:37aKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Preliminary Kofola Group results 2021
PU
01:37aKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Předběžné výsledky skupiny Kofola 2021 (EN)
PU
01:17a02/2022 : Preliminary 2021 consolidated results
PU
01/1701/2022 : Financial results calendar 2022
PU
202111/2021 : Kofola Group acquires one third of shares in General Plastic, a. s.
PU
2021Karlovarsk? miner?ln? vody, a.s. and Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. signed an agreement to ..
CI
202110/2021 : Dividend for year 2020 approved by the General Meeting
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s., Nine Months 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2021
CI
2021KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Data pack 9M21
PU
2021KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Zpráva emitenta za 9M21 (EN)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 550 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2021 198 M 9,12 M 9,12 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 659 M 307 M 307 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
Duration : Period :
Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Samaras Chief Executive Officer
Martin Pisklák Group Chief Financial Officer
René Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Musila COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Tomá Jendrejek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.1.29%307
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY1.82%260 754
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.3.17%53 925
COCA-COLA HBC AG-2.07%12 450
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED11.18%12 330
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.71%10 390