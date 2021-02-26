Log in
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
03/2021: Notification of the planned acquisition of own shares for the purpose of share option plan

02/26/2021
MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 3/2021

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

26 February 2021

Notification of the planned acquisition of own shares for the purpose of share option plan

The Board of Directors of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("Kofola") resolved to implement the acquisition of own shares by Kofola on 19 February 2021.

The sole purpose of the acquisition of own shares by Kofola is to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of Kofola or of an associate company.

The conditions for the planned acquisition of own shares by Kofola:

  • a) the acquisition will take place outside the regulated market, directly from the company RADENSKA d.o.o., a subsidiary company of Kofola;

  • b) maximum number of shares that will be acquired will amount up to 29,126 shares of Kofola; and

  • c) the acquisition will be settled on 5 March 2021 for the price equal to the closing price for which shares of Kofola will be traded on the regulated market organized by the company Burza cenných papírů Praha, a.s. on the previous trading day.

For more information, please contact:

Lenka Frostová

IR managerlenka.frostova@kofola.cz

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

Nad Porubkou 2278/31a 708 00 Ostrava - Poruba Czech Republichttp://investor.kofola.cz/en

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 486 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 328 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 400 M 252 M 250 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 978
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
Duration : Period :
Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 330,00 CZK
Last Close Price 255,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Janis Samaras Chief Executive Officer
René Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomá Jendrejek Member-Supervisory Board
Moshy Cohen-Nehemia Member-Supervisory Board
Petr Pravda Member-Supervisory Board, Head-Quality, R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.8.05%252
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-8.52%218 154
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-3.56%44 272
COCA-COLA HBC AG-2.65%11 777
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED1.78%10 906
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.20.54%10 879
