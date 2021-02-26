03/2021: Notification of the planned acquisition of own shares for the purpose of share option plan

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 3/2021

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

26 February 2021

Notification of the planned acquisition of own shares for the purpose of share option plan

The Board of Directors of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("Kofola") resolved to implement the acquisition of own shares by Kofola on 19 February 2021.

The sole purpose of the acquisition of own shares by Kofola is to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of Kofola or of an associate company.

The conditions for the planned acquisition of own shares by Kofola:

a) the acquisition will take place outside the regulated market, directly from the company RADENSKA d.o.o., a subsidiary company of Kofola;

b) maximum number of shares that will be acquired will amount up to 29,126 shares of Kofola; and

c) the acquisition will be settled on 5 March 2021 for the price equal to the closing price for which shares of Kofola will be traded on the regulated market organized by the company Burza cenných papírů Praha, a.s. on the previous trading day.

