  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

03/2022: Notification of the planned acquisition of own shares for the purpose of share option plan

03/08/2022 | 09:43am EST
MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 3/2022

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

7 March 2022

Notification of the planned acquisition of own shares for the purpose of share option plan

The Board of Directors of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("Kofola") resolved to implement the acquisition of own shares by Kofola on 7 March 2022.

The sole purpose of the acquisition of own shares by Kofola is to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of Kofola or of an associate company.

The conditions for the planned acquisition of own shares by Kofola:

  1. the acquisition will take place outside the regulated market, directly from the company RADENSKA d.o.o., a subsidiary company of Kofola;
  2. maximum number of shares that will be acquired will amount up to 22,615 shares of Kofola; and
  3. the acquisition will be settled on 8 March 2022 for the price equal to the closing price for which shares of Kofola will be traded on the regulated market organized by the company Burza cenných papírů Praha, a.s. on the previous trading day.

For more information, please contact:

Lenka Frostová IR manager lenka.frostova@kofola.cz

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Nad Porubkou 2278/31a 708 00 Ostrava - Poruba Czech Republic http://investor.kofola.cz/en

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 550 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2021 198 M 8,36 M 8,36 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 256 M 264 M 264 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
Duration : Period :
Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Samaras Chief Executive Officer
Martin Pisklák Group Chief Financial Officer
René Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Musila COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Tomá Jendrejek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.-4.84%264
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.16%264 811
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.3.47%54 089
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED11.30%12 390
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.04%10 637
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-4.85%7 587