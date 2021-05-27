04/2021: Announcement of the implementation of a new long-term remuneration program for the top management of the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko gr...

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 4/2021

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

27 May 2021

Announcement of the implementation of a new long-term remuneration program for the top management of the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group

Inside information

The Supervisory Board of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (the "Company") approved the general terms and conditions of the new long-term remuneration program of the top management of the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group (the "Program"), which may be attended by top managers in selected positions within the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group. The goal of this program is to motivate and stabilize top managers.

On 25 May 2021, the relevant agreements on participation in the Program were

concluded with the participants. In connection with the new Program, the Remuneration Policy approved by the General Meeting of the Company on

5 August 2020 will be updated. The particular change of the Remuneration Policy will implement the information about the Program conditions to the Remuneration Policy and will be submitted to the next General Meeting for approval.

