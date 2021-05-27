04/2021: Announcement of the implementation of a new long-term remuneration program for the top management of the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko gr...

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION
CURRENT REPORT
No. 4/2021
KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
27 May 2021
Announcement of the implementation of a new long-term remuneration program for the top management of the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group
Inside information
The Supervisory Board of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (the "Company") approved the general terms and conditions of the new long-term remuneration program of the top management of the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group (the "Program"), which may be attended by top managers in selected positions within the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group. The goal of this program is to motivate and stabilize top managers.
On 25 May 2021, the relevant agreements on participation in the Program were
|
concluded with
|
the participants.
|
In connection
|
with
|
the
|
new Program,
|
the Remuneration
|
Policy approved
|
by the General
|
Meeting
|
of
|
the Company on
5 August 2020 will be updated. The particular change of the Remuneration Policy will implement the information about the Program conditions to the Remuneration Policy and will be submitted to the next General Meeting for approval.
For more information, please contact:
Lenka Frostová IR manager lenka.frostova@kofola.cz
Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Nad Porubkou 2278/31a 708 00 Ostrava - Poruba Czech Republic http://investor.kofola.cz/en
Disclaimer
Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:18:02 UTC.