  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s.
  News
  Summary
    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 10/21
316 CZK   -0.32%
02:24a08/2021 : Dividend for 2020
PU
09/03Kofola Ceskoslovensko A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/02KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Interim report 6M21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

08/2021: Dividend for 2020

10/22/2021 | 02:24am EDT
MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 8/2021

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

22 October 2021

Inside information

Dividend for 2020

On 21 October 2021, the Board of Directors of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("the Company") decided to submit a proposal to the General Meeting of the Company to approve a dividend for 2020 in amount of CZK 13.50 per Company´s share, before tax.

The date of the General Meeting was set at 29 November 2021. The relevant date for exercising the right to dividend and participation in the General Meeting is 22 November 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Lenka Frostová IR manager lenka.frostova@kofola.cz

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Nad Porubkou 2278/31a 708 00 Ostrava - Poruba Czech Republic http://investor.kofola.cz/en

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 171 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2020 80,5 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
Net Debt 2020 3 848 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 701 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 993
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
Duration : Period :
Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Samaras Chief Executive Officer
Martin Pisklák Group Chief Financial Officer
René Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Musila COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Tomá Jendrejek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.33.90%304
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.89%235 817
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.7.44%49 476
COCA-COLA HBC AG3.16%12 630
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED22.33%12 052
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.81%10 914