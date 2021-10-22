08/2021: Dividend for 2020

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

No. 8/2021

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

22 October 2021

Inside information

Dividend for 2020

On 21 October 2021, the Board of Directors of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("the Company") decided to submit a proposal to the General Meeting of the Company to approve a dividend for 2020 in amount of CZK 13.50 per Company´s share, before tax.

The date of the General Meeting was set at 29 November 2021. The relevant date for exercising the right to dividend and participation in the General Meeting is 22 November 2021.

