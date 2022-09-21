08/2022: Dividend for year 2021 approved by the General Meeting

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 8/2022

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

21 September 2022

Dividend for year 2021 approved by the General Meeting

Inside information

The General Meeting of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s held outside the meeting, approved the payment of a dividend of CZK 11.30 per share before tax by an absolute majority of votes of all shareholders.

As informed in current report 7/2022, the record date for exercising the right to dividend is 30 September 2022. The dividend will be payable from 7 November 2022 to 7 November 2025.

The decision will be duly notified to shareholders by publication in the Business Bulletin and on the Company´s website https://investor.kofola.cz/en/general-meetingon 23 September 2022.

Information on the method of payment will be published on https://investor.kofola.cz/en/dividends.

