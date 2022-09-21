Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-19
274.00 CZK   -0.36%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

08/2022: Dividend for year 2021 approved by the General Meeting

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CURRENT REPORT

No. 8/2022

KOFOLA ČESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

21 September 2022

Dividend for year 2021 approved by the General Meeting

Inside information

The General Meeting of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s held outside the meeting, approved the payment of a dividend of CZK 11.30 per share before tax by an absolute majority of votes of all shareholders.

As informed in current report 7/2022, the record date for exercising the right to dividend is 30 September 2022. The dividend will be payable from 7 November 2022 to 7 November 2025.

The decision will be duly notified to shareholders by publication in the Business Bulletin and on the Company´s website https://investor.kofola.cz/en/general-meetingon 23 September 2022.

Information on the method of payment will be published on https://investor.kofola.cz/en/dividends.

For more information, please contact:

Lenka Frostová IR manager lenka.frostova@kofola.cz

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Nad Porubkou 2278/31a 708 00 Ostrava - Poruba Czech Republic http://investor.kofola.cz/en

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 897 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2022 200 M 8,11 M 8,11 M
Net Debt 2022 3 404 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 5 817 M 236 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 074
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
Duration : Period :
Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 274,00 CZK
Average target price 293,00 CZK
Spread / Average Target 6,93%
Managers and Directors
Janis Samaras Chief Executive Officer
Martin Pisklák Group Chief Financial Officer
René Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Musila COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Tomá Jendrejek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.-11.61%236
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY1.17%259 435
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.1.55%53 487
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.65%11 884
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED21.63%10 915
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED26.04%9 676