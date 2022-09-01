Log in
    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
282.00 CZK   -1.40%
Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Group results 6M22

09/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6M 2022

kofola group Investor presentation

1 September 2022

THE KOFOLA GROUP

SUSTAINABILITY

GROUP RESULTS

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INDICATORS

M&A

GOALS

MORE ABOUT KOFOLA

APPENDIX

The Kofola Group

One of the most significant producers

of non-alcoholic beverages in CEE and SEE

Revenue 6M 2022 € 150.8m

EBITDA 6M 2022

  • 17.0m

11 production plants

2,074

employees

Note: CZK/EUR average FX rate for 6M22: 24.649.

Headquarters

Production plants

Kofola Group's markets

6M 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

THE KOFOLA GROUP

SUSTAINABILITY

GROUP RESULTS

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INDICATORS

M&A

GOALS

MORE ABOUT KOFOLA

APPENDIX

our long-term strategy is to be market leader or runner-up

Sales in countries where Kofola Group is number one or two in the soft drinks market account for 92% of our total revenue.

CZECHIASLOVAKIA

No. 2

No. 1

player in the soft

player in the soft

drinks market

drinks market

No. 2

No. 1

in water category

in water category

SLOVENIA

No. 1

player in the soft

drinks market

No. 1

in water category

CROATIA

No. 2

in water category

Source: AC Nielsen (volume) - for market shares.

6M 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

THE KOFOLA GROUP

SUSTAINABILITY

GROUP RESULTS

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INDICATORS

M&A

GOALS

MORE ABOUT KOFOLA

APPENDIX

Product segments

CATEGORY

REVENUE SHARE

MAIN OWN BRANDS

Carbonated

6M22

36%

Beverages

6M21

36%

Waters

34%

35%

Non-carbonated9%

Beverages9%

Syrups

8%

8%

Fresh & Salad Bars

5%

3%

Other

8%

9%

DISTRIBUTED AND LICENCED BRANDS

6M 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

4

THE KOFOLA GROUP

SUSTAINABILITY

GROUP RESULTS

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INDICATORS

M&A

GOALS

MORE ABOUT KOFOLA

APPENDIX

Long-term Organic growth

Revenue* (CZKm)

EBITDA* (CZKm)

Excl. acquisitions

Total

EBITDA margin

CAGR

4.7%

17.2%

17.5%

16.7%

17.0%

7,400

14.5%

6,410

6,636

CAGR

0.5%

6,159

6,172

1,057

1,119

1,128

1,076

1,030

6,525

7,400

6,025

6,343

5,641

1,118

1,117

1,076

1,043

955

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM 30-6-22

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM 30-6-22

Grey chart represents an acquisition effect between two subsequent periods.

* Adjusted for one-offs.

6M 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
