Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Group results 6M22
6M 2022
kofola group Investor presentation
The Kofola Group
One of the most significant producers
of non-alcoholic beverages in CEE and SEE
Revenue 6M 2022 € 150.8m
EBITDA 6M 2022
11 production plants
2,074
employees
Note: CZK/EUR average FX rate for 6M22: 24.649.
Headquarters
Production plants
Kofola Group's markets
6M 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
2
our long-term strategy is to be market leader or runner-up
Sales in countries where Kofola Group is number one or two in the soft drinks market account for
92% of our total revenue.
CZECHIA
SLOVAKIA
No. 2
No. 1
player in the soft
player in the soft
drinks market
drinks market
No. 2
No. 1
in water category
in water category
SLOVENIA
No. 1
player in the soft
drinks market
No. 1
in water category
CROATIA
No. 2
in water category
Source: AC Nielsen (volume) - for market shares.
6M 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
3
CATEGORY
REVENUE SHARE
MAIN OWN BRANDS
Carbonated
6M22
36%
Beverages
6M21
36%
Non-carbonated
9%
Beverages
9%
Syrups
8%
8%
Fresh & Salad Bars
5%
3%
Other
8%
9%
DISTRIBUTED AND LICENCED BRANDS
6M 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
4
Long-term Organic growth
Revenue*
(CZKm)
EBITDA*
(CZKm)
Excl. acquisitions
Total
EBITDA margin
CAGR
4.7%
17.2%
17.5%
16.7%
17.0%
7,400
14.5%
6,410
6,636
CAGR
0.5%
6,159
6,172
1,057
1,119
1,128
1,076
1,030
6,525
7,400
6,025
6,343
5,641
1,118
1,117
1,076
1,043
955
2018
2019
2020
2021
LTM 30-6-22
2018
2019
2020
2021
LTM 30-6-22
Grey chart represents an acquisition effect between two subsequent periods.
* Adjusted for one-offs.
6M 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
5
Sales 2022
7 617 M
313 M
313 M
Net income 2022
181 M
7,43 M
7,43 M
Net Debt 2022
3 424 M
141 M
141 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
3,83%
Capitalization
5 980 M
246 M
246 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,23x
EV / Sales 2023
1,15x
Nbr of Employees
2 041
Free-Float
27,9%
