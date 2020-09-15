Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Interim financial report 6M20





6. Interim report 6M 2020 Table of contents

A-1





A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS REPORT ............................................................................................................................................................. A-0

KOFOLA AT A GLANCE ..................................................................................................................................................................... A-2

KOFOLA GROUP .............................................................................................................................................................................. A-7





2.1. Kofola ČeskoSlovensko ........................................................................................................................................................ A-7

2.2. Kofola Group ........................................................................................................................................................................ A-7

2.3. Group structure ................................................................................................................................................................... A-8

2.4. Successes and Awards in 2020 ............................................................................................................................................. A-9

BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OTHER MATTERS ................................................................................................................................ A-10

3.1. Business overview .............................................................................................................................................................. A-10

3.2. Subsequent events ............................................................................................................................................................ A-21

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .......................................................................................................................................................... A-22

4.1. Shares and shareholders .................................................................................................................................................... A-22

B. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................................. B-0

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...................................................................................................................................... B-1

1.1. Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss ........................................................................................................... B-1

1.2. Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income ................................................................................ B-2

1.3. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................................... B-3

1.4. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................... B-4

1.5. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity ................................................................................................... B-5

GENERAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................................ B-7

2.1. Corporate information ......................................................................................................................................................... B-7

2.2. Group structure ................................................................................................................................................................... B-8

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ............................................................................................................................................. B-9

3.1. Statement of compliance and basis of preparation ............................................................................................................. B-9

3.2. Functional and presentation currency ................................................................................................................................. B-9

3.3. Foreign currency translation ................................................................................................................................................ B-9

3.4. Consolidation methods ...................................................................................................................................................... B-10

3.5. Accounting methods .......................................................................................................................................................... B-10

3.6. New and amended standards adopted by the Group ........................................................................................................ B-10

3.7. Significant estimates and key management judgements ................................................................................................... B-11

3.8. Standards issued but not yet effective ............................................................................................................................... B-11

3.9. Approval of consolidated financial statements .................................................................................................................. B-11

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................ B-12

4.1. Segment information (Continuing operations) .................................................................................................................. B-12

4.2. Revenue (Continuing operations) ...................................................................................................................................... B-16

4.3. Expenses by nature (Continuing operations) ..................................................................................................................... B-16

4.4. Other operating income (Continuing operations) .............................................................................................................. B-17

4.5. Other operating expenses (Continuing operations) ........................................................................................................... B-17

4.6. Finance income (Continuing operations) ........................................................................................................................... B-17

4.7. Finance costs (Continuing operations) ............................................................................................................................... B-17

4.8. Income tax (Continuing operations) .................................................................................................................................. B-18

4.9. Earnings per share ............................................................................................................................................................. B-18

4.10. Property, plant and equipment.......................................................................................................................................... B-19

4.11. Intangible assets ................................................................................................................................................................ B-19

4.12. Bank credits and loans ....................................................................................................................................................... B-19

4.13. Future commitments, contingent assets and liabilities...................................................................................................... B-20

4.14. Legal and arbitration proceedings ..................................................................................................................................... B-20

4.15. Related party transactions ................................................................................................................................................. B-21

4.16. Financial instruments ......................................................................................................................................................... B-22

4.17. Acquisition of subsidiaries ................................................................................................................................................. B-23

4.18. Discontinued operations .................................................................................................................................................... B-25

Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola at a glance

a leading producer of branded non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe





a leading producer of branded non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe

2,188

EMPLOYEES





11

PRODUCTION PLANTS





CZK 2.8 BN 6M20

REVENUES





LISTED ON

LISTED ON

PRAGUE STOCK EXCHANGE





* LTM EBITDA includes pre-acquisition results of recent subsidiaries, i.e. all entities with LTM effect (incl. ONDRÁŠOVKA and Karlovarská Korunní from 3Q19-1Q20)





The results and ratios above are based on adjusted results. For details on financial performance and reconciliation of reported and adjusted results refer to section 3.1.









Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola at a glance A-5





The results and ratios above are based on adjusted results. For details on financial performance refer to section 3.1. Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola at a glance A-6









Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola Group A-7





Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("the Company") is a joint-stock company registered on 12 September 2012. Its registered office is Nad Porubkou 2278/31a, Ostrava, 708 00, Czech Republic and the identification number is 24261980. The Company is recorded in the Commercial Register kept by the Regional Court in Ostrava, section B, Insert No. 10735. The Company´s websites are https://www.kofola.cz/ and the phone number is +420 595 601 030. LEI: 3157005DO9L5OWHBQ359.

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. is part of the Kofola Group, one of the leading producers and distributors of non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe. The Group has a leading market position on the CzechoSlovak market and is targeting to replicate its success in other CEE markets.

The Group produces its products with care and love in eleven main production plants located in the Czech Republic (six plants), Slovakia (two plants), Slovenia (one plant), Croatia (one plant) and Poland (one plant).

The Group distributes its products using a wide variety of packaging, including kegs that are used in the HoReCa channel to serve our widely popular drink "Kofola Draught" and keep its high-quality standard. The Group distributes its products through Retail, HoReCa and Impulse channels.

Key own brands include carbonated beverages Kofola, ORA and Vinea, waters Radenska, Studenac, Ondrášovka, Korunní, Rajec and Kláštorná Kalcia, syrup Jupí, beverages for children Jupík, Semtex energy drink, UGO fresh juices and salads, Leros teas and coffee brand Café Reserva. In selected markets, the Group distributes among others Rauch, Evian, Badoit, Vincentka or Dilmah products and under the licence produces Royal Crown Cola, Orangina, Rauch or Pepsi. The Group also produces and distributes water, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages and syrups under private labels for third parties, mostly big retail chains.

Despite the fact that the Group's portfolio includes more than 30, mostly well-established and recognisable brands with a wide market, the Group's key brand is Kofola. Main brands by categories are shown in the visualisation below:

Name of entity Place of business Segment (Note B 4.1) Principal activities Ownership interest and voting rights 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Holding companies Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia top holding company Alofok Ltd Cyprus n/a holding 100.00% 100.00% Production and trading Kofola a.s. Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages 100.00% 100.00% Kofola a.s. Slovakia CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages 100.00% 100.00% UGO trade s.r.o. Czech Republic Fresh & Herbs operation of Fresh bars chain, production of salads 90.00% 90.00% RADENSKA d.o.o. Slovenia Adriatic production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages 100.00% 100.00% Studenac d.o.o. Croatia Adriatic production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages 100.00% 100.00% Radenska d.o.o. - in liquidation Croatia Adriatic in liquidation 100.00% 100.00% Premium Rosa Sp. z o.o. Poland Fresh & Herbs production and distribution of syrups and jams 100.00% 100.00% LEROS, s.r.o. Czech Republic Fresh & Herbs production and distribution of products from medicinal plants and quality natural teas 100.00% 100.00% Leros Slovakia, s.r.o. Slovakia Fresh & Herbs distribution of products from medicinal plants and quality natural teas 100.00% 100.00% Espresso s.r.o.** Czech Republic Fresh & Herbs distribution of high-quality coffee and teas n/a 100.00% F.H.Prager s.r.o.* Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of ciders 100.00% n/a Minerálka s.r.o. - in liquidation Slovakia CzechoSlovakia in liquidation 100.00% 100.00% ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s.*** Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages 100.00% n/a Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o.*** Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages 100.00% n/a Transportation SANTA-TRANS s.r.o. Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia road cargo transport 100.00% 100.00%