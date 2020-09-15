Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Interim financial report 6M20

Log in
09/15/2020 | 03:10pm EDT
A-0

6. Interim report 6M 2020 Table of contents
A-1

A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS REPORT ............................................................................................................................................................. A-0
KOFOLA AT A GLANCE ..................................................................................................................................................................... A-2
KOFOLA GROUP .............................................................................................................................................................................. A-7

2.1. Kofola ČeskoSlovensko ........................................................................................................................................................ A-7
2.2. Kofola Group ........................................................................................................................................................................ A-7
2.3. Group structure ................................................................................................................................................................... A-8
2.4. Successes and Awards in 2020 ............................................................................................................................................. A-9
BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OTHER MATTERS ................................................................................................................................ A-10
3.1. Business overview .............................................................................................................................................................. A-10
3.2. Subsequent events ............................................................................................................................................................ A-21
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .......................................................................................................................................................... A-22
4.1. Shares and shareholders .................................................................................................................................................... A-22
B. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................................. B-0
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...................................................................................................................................... B-1
1.1. Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss ........................................................................................................... B-1
1.2. Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income ................................................................................ B-2
1.3. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................................... B-3
1.4. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................... B-4
1.5. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity ................................................................................................... B-5
GENERAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................................ B-7
2.1. Corporate information ......................................................................................................................................................... B-7
2.2. Group structure ................................................................................................................................................................... B-8
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ............................................................................................................................................. B-9
3.1. Statement of compliance and basis of preparation ............................................................................................................. B-9
3.2. Functional and presentation currency ................................................................................................................................. B-9
3.3. Foreign currency translation ................................................................................................................................................ B-9
3.4. Consolidation methods ...................................................................................................................................................... B-10
3.5. Accounting methods .......................................................................................................................................................... B-10
3.6. New and amended standards adopted by the Group ........................................................................................................ B-10
3.7. Significant estimates and key management judgements ................................................................................................... B-11
3.8. Standards issued but not yet effective ............................................................................................................................... B-11
3.9. Approval of consolidated financial statements .................................................................................................................. B-11
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................ B-12
4.1. Segment information (Continuing operations) .................................................................................................................. B-12
4.2. Revenue (Continuing operations) ...................................................................................................................................... B-16
4.3. Expenses by nature (Continuing operations) ..................................................................................................................... B-16
4.4. Other operating income (Continuing operations) .............................................................................................................. B-17
4.5. Other operating expenses (Continuing operations) ........................................................................................................... B-17
4.6. Finance income (Continuing operations) ........................................................................................................................... B-17
4.7. Finance costs (Continuing operations) ............................................................................................................................... B-17
4.8. Income tax (Continuing operations) .................................................................................................................................. B-18
4.9. Earnings per share ............................................................................................................................................................. B-18
4.10. Property, plant and equipment.......................................................................................................................................... B-19
4.11. Intangible assets ................................................................................................................................................................ B-19
4.12. Bank credits and loans ....................................................................................................................................................... B-19
4.13. Future commitments, contingent assets and liabilities...................................................................................................... B-20
4.14. Legal and arbitration proceedings ..................................................................................................................................... B-20
4.15. Related party transactions ................................................................................................................................................. B-21
4.16. Financial instruments ......................................................................................................................................................... B-22
4.17. Acquisition of subsidiaries ................................................................................................................................................. B-23
4.18. Discontinued operations .................................................................................................................................................... B-25
4.19. Subsequent events ............................................................................................................................................................ B-26 Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola at a glance A-2

a leading producer of branded non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe
2,188
EMPLOYEES

11
PRODUCTION PLANTS

CZK 2.8 BN 6M20
REVENUES

LISTED ON
PRAGUE STOCK EXCHANGE Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola at a glance A-3

* LTM EBITDA includes pre-acquisition results of recent subsidiaries, i.e. all entities with LTM effect (incl. ONDRÁŠOVKA and Karlovarská Korunní from 3Q19-1Q20)

The results and ratios above are based on adjusted results. For details on financial performance and reconciliation of reported and adjusted results refer to section 3.1. Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola at a glance A-4


o

o

o

o

o

o

o

o

o
Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola at a glance A-5

The results and ratios above are based on adjusted results. For details on financial performance refer to section 3.1. Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola at a glance A-6


o

o

o

o

o

o

o

o
Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola Group A-7

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("the Company") is a joint-stock company registered on 12 September 2012. Its registered office is Nad Porubkou 2278/31a, Ostrava, 708 00, Czech Republic and the identification number is 24261980. The Company is recorded in the Commercial Register kept by the Regional Court in Ostrava, section B, Insert No. 10735. The Company´s websites are https://www.kofola.cz/ and the phone number is +420 595 601 030. LEI: 3157005DO9L5OWHBQ359.
Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. is part of the Kofola Group, one of the leading producers and distributors of non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe. The Group has a leading market position on the CzechoSlovak market and is targeting to replicate its success in other CEE markets.
The Group produces its products with care and love in eleven main production plants located in the Czech Republic (six plants), Slovakia (two plants), Slovenia (one plant), Croatia (one plant) and Poland (one plant).
The Group distributes its products using a wide variety of packaging, including kegs that are used in the HoReCa channel to serve our widely popular drink "Kofola Draught" and keep its high-quality standard. The Group distributes its products through Retail, HoReCa and Impulse channels.
Key own brands include carbonated beverages Kofola, ORA and Vinea, waters Radenska, Studenac, Ondrášovka, Korunní, Rajec and Kláštorná Kalcia, syrup Jupí, beverages for children Jupík, Semtex energy drink, UGO fresh juices and salads, Leros teas and coffee brand Café Reserva. In selected markets, the Group distributes among others Rauch, Evian, Badoit, Vincentka or Dilmah products and under the licence produces Royal Crown Cola, Orangina, Rauch or Pepsi. The Group also produces and distributes water, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages and syrups under private labels for third parties, mostly big retail chains.
Despite the fact that the Group's portfolio includes more than 30, mostly well-established and recognisable brands with a wide market, the Group's key brand is Kofola. Main brands by categories are shown in the visualisation below: Interim report 6M 2020 Kofola Group A-8
Name of entity
Place of business
Segment (Note B 4.1)
Principal activities
Ownership interest and voting rights
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Holding companies
Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.
Czech Republic
CzechoSlovakia
top holding company
Alofok Ltd
Cyprus
n/a
holding
100.00%
100.00%
Production and trading
Kofola a.s.
Czech Republic
CzechoSlovakia
production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages
100.00%
100.00%
Kofola a.s.
Slovakia
CzechoSlovakia
production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages
100.00%
100.00%
UGO trade s.r.o.
Czech Republic
Fresh & Herbs
operation of Fresh bars chain,
production of salads
90.00%
90.00%
RADENSKA d.o.o.
Slovenia
Adriatic
production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages
100.00%
100.00%
Studenac d.o.o.
Croatia
Adriatic
production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages
100.00%
100.00%
Radenska d.o.o. - in liquidation
Croatia
Adriatic
in liquidation
100.00%
100.00%
Premium Rosa Sp. z o.o.
Poland
Fresh & Herbs
production and distribution of syrups and jams
100.00%
100.00%
LEROS, s.r.o.
Czech Republic
Fresh & Herbs
production and distribution of products from medicinal plants and quality natural teas
100.00%
100.00%
Leros Slovakia, s.r.o.
Slovakia
Fresh & Herbs
distribution of products from medicinal plants and quality natural teas
100.00%
100.00%
Espresso s.r.o.**
Czech Republic
Fresh & Herbs
distribution of high-quality coffee and teas
n/a
100.00%
F.H.Prager s.r.o.*
Czech Republic
CzechoSlovakia
production and distribution of ciders
100.00%
n/a
Minerálka s.r.o. - in liquidation
Slovakia
CzechoSlovakia
in liquidation
100.00%
100.00%
ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s.***
Czech Republic
CzechoSlovakia
production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages
100.00%
n/a
Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o.***
Czech Republic
CzechoSlovakia
production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages
100.00%
n/a
Transportation
SANTA-TRANS s.r.o.
Czech Republic
CzechoSlovakia
road cargo transport
100.00%
100.00%

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 19:09:01 UTC
