Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Interim financial report 9M20

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A-0 A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS REPORT............................................................................................................................................................. A-0 BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OTHER MATTERS.................................................................................................................................. A-2 1.1. Business overview................................................................................................................................................................ A-2 B. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS............................................................................................................................................. B-0 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...................................................................................................................................... B-1 1.1. Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss ........................................................................................................... B-1 1.2. Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income ................................................................................ B-2 1.3. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................................... B-3 1.4. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows............................................................................................................... B-4 1.5. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity ................................................................................................... B-5 GENERAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................................ B-7 2.1. Corporate information......................................................................................................................................................... B-7 2.2. Group structure ................................................................................................................................................................... B-9 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ........................................................................................................................................... B-10 3.1. Statement of compliance and basis of preparation ........................................................................................................... B-10 3.2. Functional and presentation currency ............................................................................................................................... B-10 3.3. Foreign currency translation .............................................................................................................................................. B-10 3.4. Consolidation methods ...................................................................................................................................................... B-11 3.5. Accounting methods .......................................................................................................................................................... B-11 3.6. New and amended standards adopted by the Group ........................................................................................................ B-11 3.7. Significant estimates and key management judgements................................................................................................... B-12 3.8. Standards issued but not yet effective............................................................................................................................... B-12 3.9. Approval of consolidated financial statements.................................................................................................................. B-12 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................ B-13 4.1. Segment information (Continuing operations) .................................................................................................................. B-13 4.2. Revenue (Continuing operations) ...................................................................................................................................... B-17 4.3. Expenses by nature (Continuing operations) ..................................................................................................................... B-17 4.4. Other operating income (Continuing operations).............................................................................................................. B-18 4.5. Other operating expenses (Continuing operations) ........................................................................................................... B-18 4.6. Finance income (Continuing operations) ........................................................................................................................... B-18 4.7. Finance costs (Continuing operations)............................................................................................................................... B-19 4.8. Income tax (Continuing operations) .................................................................................................................................. B-19 4.9. Earnings per share ............................................................................................................................................................. B-19 4.10. Property, plant and equipment.......................................................................................................................................... B-20 4.11. Intangible assets ................................................................................................................................................................ B-20 4.12. Bank credits and loans ....................................................................................................................................................... B-21 4.13. Future commitments, contingent assets and liabilities...................................................................................................... B-21 4.14. Legal and arbitration proceedings ..................................................................................................................................... B-21 4.15. Related party transactions ................................................................................................................................................. B-22 4.16. Financial instruments......................................................................................................................................................... B-24 4.17. Acquisition of subsidiaries ................................................................................................................................................. B-24 4.18. Discontinued operations.................................................................................................................................................... B-26 4.19. Subsequent events ............................................................................................................................................................ B-28 A-1 Interim report 9M 2020 Table of contents In the following sections of chapter 1 a reconciliation between reported and adjusted financial statements is presented, there are also comments in relation to the consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated statement of cash flows. A current valid dividend policy is provided too. Business results are commented within the investor presentation which can be found on our webpages at following link http://investor.kofola.cz/en/investor-2/reports-and-presentations/investor-presentations/. The description of the financial performance and financial position of Kofola Group should be read along with the financial statements and with other financial information contained in the attached consolidated financial statements. The Board of Directors is presenting and commenting on the consolidated financial results adjusted for one-off events. Please note that due to the sale of Hoop Polska in March 2019, the income statement effects attributable to this former subsidiary are presented within discontinued operations. As a part of discontinued operations are presented also transactions related to Megapack due to its sale in December 2019. Because the sale of Megapack was realized in 4Q19, the Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and the Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income have been re-presented. Adjusted consolidated financial results 9M20 One-off 9M20 adjustments adjusted CZK´000 000 CZK´000 000 CZK´000 000 Revenue 4,833.4 - 4,833.4 Cost of sales (2,562.7) - (2,562.7) Gross profit 2,270.7 - 2,270.7 Selling, marketing and distribution costs (1,527.5) - (1,527.5) Administrative costs (316.4) - (316.4) Other operating income/(costs), net (72.9) 100.7 27.8 Operating profit/(loss) 353.9 100.7 454.6 Depreciation and amortisation 460.5 (9.3) 451.2 EBITDA 814.4* 91.4 905.8** Finance income/(costs), net (31.5) 0.1 (31.4) Income tax (108.0) (2.0) (110.0) Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing operations) 214.4 98.8 313.2 Profit/(loss) for the period (discontinued operations) - - - Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing + discontinued operations) 214.4 98.8 313.2 - attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. 224.1 98.8 322.9 EBITDA refers to operating profit/(loss) plus depreciation and amortisation.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA adjusted for the effects of events and transactions that are non-recurring, extraordinary or unusual in nature, including in particular results from the sale of non-current assets and financial assets, costs not arising from ordinary operations, such as those associated with the impairment of non-current assets, financial assets, goodwill and intangible assets, relocation costs and the costs of Group layoffs. The result of the Kofola Group for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 was affected by the following one-off items: In Other operating income/(costs), net - Continuing operations: The impairment of CZK 35.4 million related to the production of UGO bottles (Fresh & Herbs segment).

Restructuring costs (mainly payroll expenses) in CzechoSlovakia segment of CZK 33.0 million and in Fresh & Herbs segment of CZK 3.2 million.

Costs connected with the maintenance of closed Grodzisk Wielkopolski plant of CZK 13.7 million (Fresh & Herbs segment).

Advisory costs - CzechoSlovakia segment incurred costs of CZK 13.1 million.

Costs for support of the parties impacted by COVID-19 of CZK 5.9 million, e.g. #zlasky (CzechoSlovakia segment).

COVID-19 of CZK 5.9 million, e.g. #zlasky (CzechoSlovakia segment). Costs arising on integration of newly acquired subsidiaries of CZK 4.4 million (CzechoSlovakia segment).

Costs arising on merger between LEROS and Espresso (Fresh & Herbs segment) of CZK 1.8 million.

Net gain on sold items of Property, plant and equipment of CZK 9.8 million recognized in all business segments (mainly CzechoSlovakia). A-2 Interim report 9M 2020 Business overview and other matters Adjusted consolidated financial results 9M19 One-off 9M19 adjustments adjusted (re-presented) (re-presented) CZK´000 000 CZK´000 000 CZK´000 000 Revenue 4,893.3 - 4,893.3 Cost of sales (2,526.8) - (2,526.8) Gross profit 2,366.5 - 2,366.5 Selling, marketing and distribution costs (1,586.9) - (1,586.9) Administrative costs (330.9) - (330.9) Other operating income/(costs), net (15.9) 17.8 1.9 Operating profit/(loss) 432.8 17.8 450.6 Depreciation and amortisation 409.6 - 409.6 EBITDA 842.4* 17.8 860.2** Finance income/(costs), net (91.4) - (91.4) Income tax (115.4) 1.0 (114.4) Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing operations) 226.0 18.8 244.8 Profit/(loss) for the period (discontinued operations) 116.8 (89.4) 27.4 Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing + discontinued operations) 342.8 (70.6) 272.2 - attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. 348.7 (70.6) 278.1 EBITDA refers to operating profit/(loss) plus depreciation and amortisation.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA adjusted for the effects of events and transactions that are non-recurring, extraordinary or unusual in nature, including in particular results from the sale of non-current assets and financial assets, costs not arising from ordinary operations, such as those associated with the impairment of non-current assets, financial assets, goodwill and intangible assets, relocation costs and the costs of Group layoffs. The result of the Kofola Group for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2019 was affected by the following one-off items: In Other operating income/(costs), net - Continuing operations: Advisory costs - CzechoSlovakia segment incurred costs of CZK 17.6 million.

Gain on sold items of Property, plant and equipment (mainly machines) of CZK 5.1 million recognized in the Adriatic segment.

Costs connected with the maintenance of closed Grodzisk Wielkopolski plant of CZK 3.1 million (Fresh & Herbs segment).

Severance costs in LEROS (Fresh & Herbs segment) of CZK 2.2 million. In Profit/(loss) for the period - Discontinued operations: Gain of CZK 81.4 million arising from the release of the cumulated foreign currency translation reserve related to the historical consolidation of the disposed subsidiary.

Gain on sale of Hoop Polska of CZK 8.0 million. Adjusted consolidated financial results 9M20 9M19 Change Change (re-presented) CZK´000 000 CZK´000 000 CZK´000 000 % Revenue 4,833.4 4,893.3 (59.9) (1.2%) Cost of sales (2,562.7) (2,526.8) (35.9) 1.4% Gross profit 2,270.7 2,366.5 (95.8) (4.0%) Selling, marketing and distribution costs (1,527.5) (1,586.9) 59.4 (3.7%) Administrative costs (316.4) (330.9) 14.5 (4.4%) Other operating income/(costs), net 27.8 1.9 25.9 1,363.2% Operating profit/(loss) 454.6 450.6 4.0 0.9% EBITDA 905.8 860.2 45.6 5.3% Finance income/(costs), net (31.4) (91.4) 60.0 (65.6%) Income tax (110.0) (114.4) 4.4 (3.8%) Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing operations) 313.2 244.8 68.4 27.9% Profit/(loss) for the period (discontinued operations) - 27.4 (27.4) (100.0%) Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing + discontinued operations) 313.2 272.2 41.0 15.1% - attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. 322.9 278.1 44.8 16.1% A-3 Interim report 9M 2020 Business overview and other matters Property, plant and equipment increased mainly due to additions (including lease additions and additions from acquisition of subsidiaries) of CZK 803.2 million and significant upward FX revaluation of foreign Group entities's assets being higher than depreciation charge of CZK 400.4 million and disposals of assets with carrying amount of CZK 32.9 million. The most significant additions realized by the Group in 9M20 were represented by new acquisitions (CZK 355.5 million) and by investments into the production machinery, warehouse, returnable packages and new premises capitalized under IFRS 16 (leases). The impairment in the amount of CZK 35.4 million was charged to the items of Property, plant and equipment related to the production of UGO bottles (mainly the production line). Intangible assets increased mainly as a result of assets (mostly brands) arising on acquisition of subsidiaries. Increase of Goodwill also results from the acquisition of subsidiaries. Other non-current assets contain mainly government grant, prepayments and purchased bonds. Increase is attributable mostly to reclassification of current part of government grant due to postponed investment into new administrative premises. Inventories increased as a result of acquisitions but also due to seasonality. Trade and other receivables overall decreased mainly due to payment of receivable from the sale of Hoop Polska (CZK 138.5 million) and Megapack (CZK 113.9 million) which outweighed the increase of trade receivables due to seasonality and newly acquired subsidiaries. Increase of bank credits and loans is attributable mostly to the loan received in connection with the acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o. Deferred tax liabilities increased mainly as a result of acquisition of subsidiaries. Provisions decreased due to payment of annual employee bonuses. Increase of trade and other payables is attributable to increase of trade payables due to seasonality and newly acquired subsidiaries. The Group's consolidated Net debt (calculated as total non-current and current liabilities relating to credits, loans, leases and other debt instruments less cash and cash equivalents) amounted to CZK 3,541.9 million as at 30 September 2020 as compared to CZK 2,658.3 million as at 31 December 2019. Increase is attributable mainly to the new loan acquired on acquisition of subsidiaries. The Group´s consolidated Net debt/Adjusted LTM EBITDA as at 30 September 2020 was of 3.0 (of 2.9 in case LTM EBITDA includes also pre-acquisition results of recent subsidiaries) as compared to 2.4 as at 31 December 2019. Cash flow from operating activities decreased mainly as a result of lower reported operating result. Main cash flow transactions were connected with the acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o. The Group has also received the cash for sale of Megapack and the remaining final part for the sale of Hoop Polska. From the total balance of Repayment of loans and bank credits presented within the Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, amount of CZK 340.7 million represents the repayment of Group's overdraft. On General Meeting held on 21 June 2017, the Company announced the change in the dividend policy with the aim of distributing of a dividend to the shareholders of Kofola of at least 60% of its consolidated net profit achieved in each financial year from 2017 until 2020, subject to sufficient distributable profits. A-4 Interim report 9M 2020 Business overview and other matters B-0 for the nine-month and three-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 in CZK thousand. Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss Note 9M20 9M19 3Q20 3Q19 Re-presented Re-presented (note 4.18) (note 4.18) CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Continuing operations Revenue 4.1, 4.2 Cost of sales 4.3 4,833,406 4,893,254 2,080,483 1,860,939 (2,562,697) (2,526,804) (1,000,909) (905,285) Gross profit 2,270,709 2,366,450 1,079,574 955,654 Selling, marketing and distribution costs 4.3 (1,527,476) (1,586,947) (579,565) (555,961) Administrative costs 4.3 (316,391) (330,944) (105,277) (110,330) Other operating income 4.4 48,824 20,101 18,806 5,940 Other operating expenses 4.5 (86,400) (36,035) (19,964) (10,216) Impairment 4.10 (35,399) - - - Operating profit/(loss) 353,867 432,625 393,574 285,087 Finance income 4.6 60,687 5,731 15,052 2,710 Finance costs 4.7 (92,204) (97,149) (27,341) (25,398) Profit/(loss) before income tax 322,350 341,207 381,285 262,399 Income tax (expense)/benefit 4.8 (108,005) (115,378) (77,097) (44,151) Profit/(loss) from continuing operations 214,345 225,829 304,188 218,248 Discontinued operations Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations 4.18 - 116,893 - 21,560 Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing and 1.2 214,345 342,722 304,188 239,808 discontinued operations) Attributable to: Owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. 1.5 Non-controlling interests 1.5 Earnings/(loss) per share for profit/(loss) attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company (in CZK) Basic earnings/(loss) per share 4.9 (continuing operations) Basic earnings/(loss) per share 4.9 (continuing and discontinued operations) 224,086 348,729 306,536 242,330 (9,741) (6,007) (2,348) (2,522) 10.05 10.40 13.75 9.90 10.05 15.64 13.75 10.87 The above consolidated statement of profit or loss should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. B-1 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU for the nine-month and three-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 in CZK thousand. Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income Note 9M20 9M19 3Q20 3Q19 Re-presented Re-presented (note 4.18) (note 4.18) CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing and discontinued 1.1 214,345 342,722 304,188 239,808 operations) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries 71,497 (85,818) 22,632 11,658 - from continuing operations 71,497 (4,396) 22,632 11,658 - from discontinued operation 4.18 - (81,422) - - Exchange differences on translation of foreign equity accounted - 9,405 - 2,390 investee - from discontinued operation 4.18 - 9,405 - 2,390 Derivatives - Cash flow hedges (25,333) (211) 3,510 (1,173) Deferred tax from Cash flow hedges 4.8 4,813 40 (667) 223 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax 50,977 (76,584) 25,475 13,098 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 1.5 265,322 266,138 329,663 252,906 Attributable to: Owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. 275,063 272,145 332,011 255,428 - from continuing operations 275,063 227,269 332,011 231,478 - from discontinued operations - 44,876 - 23,950 Non-controlling interests (9,741) (6,007) (2,348) (2,522) The above consolidated statement of other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. B-2 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU as at 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019 in CZK thousand. Assets Note 30.9.2020 31.12.2019 CZK´000 CZK´000 Non-current assets 5,841,171 4,393,998 Property, plant and equipment 4.10 3,558,904 3,127,018 Goodwill 4.11 647,180 105,506 Intangible assets 4.11 1,365,595 956,832 Other receivables 234,752 163,518 Other assets - 2,236 Deferred tax assets 34,740 38,888 Current assets 2,405,037 2,522,440 Inventories 592,927 485,313 Trade and other receivables 1,035,358 1,247,034 Income tax receivables 4,814 15,598 Cash and cash equivalents 771,938 774,495 Total assets 8,246,208 6,916,438 Liabilities and equity Note 30.9.2020 31.12.2019 CZK´000 CZK´000 Equity attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. 1.5 1,801,107 1,530,030 Share capital 1.5 1,114,597 1,114,597 Share premium and capital reorganisation reserve 1.5 (1,962,871) (1,962,871) Other reserves 1.5 2,438,726 2,463,337 Foreign currency translation reserve 1.5 104,508 33,011 Own shares 1.5 (490,151) (490,164) Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit) 1.5 596,298 372,120 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 1.5 (26,221) (16,480) Total equity 1.5 1,774,886 1,513,550 Non-current liabilities 4,143,644 2,842,503 Bank credits and loans 4.12 3,370,658 2,229,162 Lease liabilities 341,673 314,396 Provisions 39,507 37,600 Other liabilities 104,993 70,408 Deferred tax liabilities 286,813 190,937 Current liabilities 2,327,678 2,560,385 Bank credits and loans 4.12 475,689 783,800 Lease liabilities 125,854 105,395 Provisions 45,475 114,818 Trade and other payables 1,640,393 1,496,952 Income tax liabilities 40,267 59,420 Total liabilities 6,471,322 5,402,888 Total liabilities and equity 8,246,208 6,916,438 The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. B-3 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 in CZK thousand. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows Note 9M20 9M19 (continuing and discontinued operations) CZK ´000 CZK ´000 Cash ﬂows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before income tax 1.1 322,350 458,100 Adjustments for: Non-cash movements Depreciation and amortisation 4.3 460,483 413,332 Net interest 4.6, 4.7 80,840 84,763 Share of equity accounted investee result - (40,865) Impairment of Property, plant and equipment 4.10 35,399 - Change in the balance of provisions (71,616) (22,544) Change in the balance of impairments (6,161) 4,804 (Gain)/loss on realized derivatives 4.6, 4.7 2,197 (1,923) Realized (gain)/loss on sale of Property, plant and equipment 4.4, 4.5 (9,817) (10,575) and Intangible assets Net exchange differences (54,476) 5,679 Profit on sale of subsidiary 4.18 - (7,979) Gain on release of the foreign currency translation reserve - subsidiary 4.18 - (81,422) Other 11,988 12,917 Cash movements Income taxes paid (97,451) (101,312) Change in operating assets and liabilities Change in receivables 3,890 29,548 Change in inventories (33,575) (70,577) Change in payables 28,212 53,798 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 672,263 725,744 Cash flows from investing activities Sale of Property, plant and equipment 30,626 16,916 Acquisition of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets (380,938) (380,671) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed 138,492 21,195 Proceeds from sale of equity accounted investee 113,899 - Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 4.17 (1,060,700) (74,549) Interest and dividends received 187 21,991 Proceeds from repaid loans - 306,493 Loans granted - (202,287) Purchase of bonds from previous owner of acquired subsidiary (103,800) - Proceeds from bonds sold 7,000 - Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities (1,255,234) (290,912) Cash flows from financing activities Lease payments (97,654) (80,809) Proceeds from loans and bank credits 1,293,702 453,635 Repayment of loans and bank credits (516,718) (299,551) Dividends paid to Company´s shareholders - (285,901) Interest paid (79,098) (86,604) Derivatives (2,197) 1,923 Purchase of own shares 1.5 (4,410) - Payments of acquired subsidiaries' liabilities to former owners (27,942) - Transaction costs connected with loan financing (4,763) - Other (1,361) - Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 559,559 (297,307) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (23,412) 137,525 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1.3 774,495 619,300 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 20,855 355 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1.3 771,938 757,180 The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. B-4 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 in CZK thousand. Condensed consolidated statement of Equity attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Equity Share premium Foreign Retained attributable to changes in equity Note and capital Other currency Distribution Own earnings/ Total equity Share capital Total non-controlling (continuing and discontinued operations) reorganisation reserves translation fund shares (Accumulated interests reserve reserve deficit) CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Balance as at 31 December 2018 1,114,597 (1,962,871) 2,438,776 28,954 618,331 (490,208) (215,910) 1,531,669 (8,156) 1,523,513 Effect of initial application of IFRS 16 - - - - - - 1,346 1,346 - 1,346 Balance as at 1 January 2019 1,114,597 (1,962,871) 2,438,776 28,954 618,331 (490,208) (214,564) 1,533,015 (8,156) 1,524,859 Profit/(loss) for the period 1.1 - - - - - - 348,729 348,729 (6,007) 342,722 Other comprehensive income/(loss) 1.2 - - (171) 5,009 - - - 4,838 - 4,838 Release of the cumulated foreign currency translation reserve attributable to disposed 1.2, 4.18 - - - (81,422) - - - (81,422) - (81,422) operation Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 1.2 - - (171) (76,413) - - 348,729 272,145 (6,007) 266,138 Dividends - - - - (285,901) - - (285,901) - (285,901) Option scheme - - 12,322 - - - 12,322 - 12,322 Own shares transfer - - - - - 44 - 44 - 44 Transactions with owners in their capacity as - - 12,322 - (285,901) 44 - (273,535) - (273,535) owners Transfer from the distribution fund - - - - (332,430) - 332,430 - - - Balance as at 30 September 2019 1,114,597 (1,962,871) 2,450,927 (47,459) - (490,164) 466,595 1,531,625 (14,163) 1,517,462 Balance as at 1 January 2020 1,114,597 (1,962,871) 2,463,337 33,011 - (490,164) 372,120 1,530,030 (16,480) 1,513,550 Profit/(loss) for the period 1.1 - - - - - - 224,086 224,086 (9,741) 214,345 Other comprehensive income/(loss) 1.2 - - (20,520) 71,497 - - - 50,977 - 50,977 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 1.2 - - (20,520) 71,497 - - 224,086 275,063 (9,741) 265,322 Own shares purchase - - - - - (4,410) - (4,410) - (4,410) Own shares transfer - - - - - 15 - 15 - 15 Option scheme - - 317 - - - - 317 - 317 Dividends not drawn by shareholders - - - - - - 92 92 - 92 Shares transfer to option scheme participants - - (4,408) - - 4,408 - - - - Transactions with owners in their capacity as - - (4,091) - - 13 92 (3,986) - (3,986) owners Balance as at 30 September 2020 1,114,597 (1,962,871) 2,438,726 104,508 - (490,151) 596,298 1,801,107 (26,221) 1,774,886 The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. B-5 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Release of the cumulated foreign currency translation reserve represented the total balance of cumulated foreign exchange differences arising on the consolidation of Hoop Polska within the Group consolidated financial statements. These differences arise when the functional currency of the consolidated subsidiary differs from the presentation currency of the consolidated financial statements. These differences were recognized since the acquisition of the subsidiary within other comprehensive income and they were reclassified from equity to the profit or loss on the disposal of the subsidiary. The gain of CZK 81,422 thousand for 9M19 (which compensates the loss of CZK 81,422 thousand recorded in the Other comprehensive income in 9M19) related to Hoop Polska is presented under discontinued operations (see Note 4.18). B-6 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Kofola Group if one of the leading producers and distributors of non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe. The Group has a leading market position on the CzechoSlovak market and is targeting to replicate its success in other CEE markets. The Group produces its products with care and love in eleven main production plants located in the Czech Republic (six plants), Slovakia (two plants), Slovenia (one plant), Croatia (one plant) and Poland (one plant). The Group distributes its products using a wide variety of packaging, including kegs that are used in the HoReCa channel to serve our widely popular drink "Kofola Draught" and keep its high-quality standard. The Group distributes its products through Retail, HoReCa and Impulse channels. Key own brands include carbonated beverages Kofola, ORA and Vinea, waters Radenska, Studenac, Ondrášovka, Korunní, Rajec and Kláštorná Kalcia, syrup Jupí, beverages for children Jupík, Semtex energy drink, UGO fresh juices and salads, Leros teas and coffee brand Café Reserva. In selected markets, the Group distributes among others Rauch, Evian, Badoit, Vincentka or Dilmah products and under the licence produces Royal Crown Cola, Orangina, Rauch or Pepsi. The Group also produces and distributes water, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages and syrups under private labels for third parties, mostly big retail chains. Despite the fact that the Group's portfolio includes more than 30, mostly well-established and recognisable brands with a wide market, the Group's key brand is Kofola. Main brands by categories are shown in the visualisation below: Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("the Company") is a joint-stock company registered on 12 September 2012. Its registered office is Nad Porubkou 2278/31a, Ostrava, 708 00, Czech Republic and the identification number is 24261980. The Company is recorded in the Commercial Register kept by the Regional Court in Ostrava, section B, Insert No. 10735. The Company´s websites are https://www.kofola.cz/and the phone number is +420 595 601 030. LEI: 3157005DO9L5OWHBQ359. Main area of activity of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. in 2020 was holding of the subsidiaries and providing certain services for the other companies in Kofola Group, e.g. strategic services, services related to products, shared services and holding of licences and trademarks. Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. is the parent of the Kofola Group. Besides the traditional markets of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the Group is also present in Slovenia, Croatia and in Poland. The Group produces drinks in eleven production plants B-7 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU and key trademarks include Kofola, Jupí, Jupík, Rajec, Radenska, Semtex energy drink, Vinea, Ondrášovka and Korunní. On selected markets, the Group distributes among others Rauch, Evian, Badoit, Café Reserva and Dilmah products and under the licence produces Royal Crown Cola or Orangina. Based on the information known to the Board of Directors of the Company acting with due care, the ultimate parent of the Company is AETOS a.s. The ownership structure is described in section 4.15.1. Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. is listed on Prague Stock Exchange (ticker KOFOL). As at 30 September 2020, the composition of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board and Audit Committee was as follows: Janis Samaras - Chairman

René Musila - Vice-Chair

Vice-Chair Daniel Buryš - Vice-Chair

Vice-Chair Martin Pisklák (since 1 April 2020, formerly Pavel Jakubík)

Martin Mateáš (since 30 June 2020, formerly Jiří Vlasák)

Marián Šefčovič

René Sommer - Chairman

Tomáš Jendřejek

Moshe Cohen-Nehemia

Cohen-Nehemia Petr Pravda

Petr Šobotník - Chairman

Zuzana Prokopcová

Lenka Frostová B-8 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Name of entity Place of business Segment Principal activities Ownership interest and (Note 4.1) voting rights 30.9.2020 31.12.2019 Holding companies Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia top holding company Alofok Ltd Cyprus n/a holding 100.00% 100.00% Production and trading Kofola a.s. Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of 100.00% 100.00% non-alcoholic beverages Kofola a.s. Slovakia CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of 100.00% 100.00% non-alcoholic beverages UGO trade s.r.o. Czech Republic Fresh & Herbs operation of Fresh bars chain, 90.00% 90.00% production of salads RADENSKA d.o.o. Slovenia Adriatic production and distribution of 100.00% 100.00% non-alcoholic beverages Studenac d.o.o. Croatia Adriatic production and distribution of 100.00% 100.00% non-alcoholic beverages Radenska d.o.o.**** Croatia Adriatic liquidated n/a 100.00% Premium Rosa Sp. z o.o. Poland Fresh & Herbs production and distribution of 100.00% 100.00% syrups and jams production and distribution of LEROS, s.r.o. Czech Republic Fresh & Herbs products from medicinal plants and 100.00% 100.00% quality natural teas distribution of products from Leros Slovakia, s.r.o. Slovakia Fresh & Herbs medicinal plants and quality natural 100.00% 100.00% teas Espresso s.r.o.** Czech Republic Fresh & Herbs distribution of high-quality coffee and n/a 100.00% teas F.H.Prager s.r.o.* Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of ciders 100.00% n/a Minerálka s.r.o. - in liquidation Slovakia CzechoSlovakia in liquidation 100.00% 100.00% ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s.*** Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of 100.00% n/a non-alcoholic beverages Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o.*** Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia production and distribution of 100.00% n/a non-alcoholic beverages Transportation SANTA-TRANS s.r.o. Czech Republic CzechoSlovakia road cargo transport 100.00% 100.00% * Acquired on 7 January 2020. ** Merged to LEROS, s.r.o. on 15 April 2020. *** Acquired on 15 April 2020. **** Liquidated on 28 August 2020. B-9 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the laws binding in the Czech Republic and with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as well as the interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") adopted by the European Union, published and effective for reporting periods beginning on 1 January 2020. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and in accordance with the historical cost method, except for financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value, employee benefits measured at fair value and the assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of the acquiree which are measured at their acquisition-date fair values as required by IFRS 3. The consolidated financial statements include the condensed consolidated statement of the financial position, condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and explanatory notes. The Group's consolidated financial statements cover the period of nine months ended 30 September 2020 and contain comparatives for the period of nine months ended 30 September 2019 and as of 31 December 2019 (condensed consolidated statement of financial position). Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income are presented also for the periods of 3 months ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019. The comparative condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income have been re-presented due to the sale of Megapack in December 2019 which is presented as a part of discontinued operations (Note 4.18). The consolidated financial statements are presented in Czech crowns ("CZK"), and all values, unless stated otherwise, are presented in CZK thousand. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires that management exercises its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in section 3.7. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Czech crowns (CZK), which is the Company´s functional and presentation currency. The financial statements items of the Group entities are measured using their functional currency. Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities expressed as at the balance sheet date in foreign currencies are translated using the closing exchange rate announced by the Czech National Bank for the end of the reporting period, and all foreign exchange gains or losses are recognized in profit or loss under: Revenue and Cost of sales - for trading operations,

Finance income and Finance costs - for financial operations. Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost expressed in a foreign currency are stated at the historical exchange rate as at the date of the transaction. Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at fair value expressed in a foreign currency are translated at the exchange rate as at the date on which they were remeasured to the fair value. B-10 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU The following exchange rates were used for the preparation of the financial statements: Closing exchange rates 30.9.2020 31.12.2019 30.9.2019 CZK/EUR 27.210 25.410 25.815 CZK/PLN 5.985 5.970 5.896 CZK/RUB n/a 0.363 0.365 CZK/HRK 3.601 3.414 3.484 Average exchange rates 1.1.2020 - 1.1.2019 - 1.1.2019 - 30.9.2020 31.12.2019 30.9.2019 CZK/EUR 26.373 25.672 25.702 CZK/PLN 5.965 5.973 5.975 CZK/RUB n/a 0.354 0.352 CZK/HRK 3.501 3.461 3.468 The results and financial position of foreign operations are translated into CZK as follows: assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented at closing exchange rates announced by the Czech National Bank for the balance sheet date,

income and expense for each statement of profit or loss at average exchange rates announced by the Czech National Bank for the reporting period, unless this is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the dates of the transactions,

the resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity,

cash-flow statement items at the average exchange rate announced by the Czech National Bank for the reporting period, unless this is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the dates of the transactions. The resulting foreign exchange differences are recognized under the "Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents" item of the cash-flow statement. Goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of a foreign operation are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign operation and translated at the closing rate. Foreign exchange gains and losses recognized in profit or loss are offset on individual company level. The consolidation methods based on which the present financial statements have been prepared have not changed compared to the methods used in the annual consolidated financial statements for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2019. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those used in the annual consolidated financial statements for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2019. Information about the adoption of new and amended standards is set out below. Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2020, but do not have any material impact on the interim consolidated financial statements of the Group. B-11 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Since some of the information contained in the consolidated financial statements cannot be measured precisely, the Group´s management must perform estimates to prepare the consolidated financial statements. Management verifies the estimates based on changes in the factors considered at their calculation, new information or past experience. For this reason, the estimates made as at 30 September 2020 may be changed in the future. The main estimates pertain to the following matters: Estimates Type of information Impairment of CGU, goodwill and individual Key assumptions used to determine the recoverable amount: Impairment indicators, tangible and intangible assets used models, discount rates, growth rates The history of the trademark on the market, market position, useful life of similar Useful life of trademarks products, the stability of the market segment, competition Deferred tax asset from tax losses Historical experience, current and forward-looking information available to the management Income tax Assumptions used to recognise deferred income tax assets (other than Deferred tax asset from tax losses) Impairment of receivables Historical experience, credit assessment, current and forward-looking information available to the management Whole Group was impacted by COVID-19 with significant negative impact mainly in 2Q20. There wasn't any impact on the judgements applied and estimates made as of 31 December 2019. The future development however remains highly unsure due to reasons described in the Note 4.19 (Subsequent events). Valuation of Group's CGU and individual assets is highly dependent on projected discount rates and business models which we are not able to reliably predict as of the date of this report because all possible future implications of COVID-19 are still very hard to predict. As a result, further possible impairment charges, in addition to those already recognized within this report, may occur within the annual report for the year 2020 as we will already have information about the development of the whole situation for the remaining part of the year 2020 and first several months of 2021. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The Board of Directors approved the presented consolidated financial statements for publication on 25 November 2020. B-12 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU The Board of Directors of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. is the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") responsible for operational decision-making and uses segment results to decide on the allocation of resources to the segments and to assess segments' performance. Three main business segments are presented within these financial statements. These are: CzechoSlovakia, o Adratic,

o Fresh & Herbs. Division of particular Group companies between the segments is outlined in the section 2.2. Furthermore, CODM monitors revenue, but not a profit measure, from the following product lines: Carbonated beverages, Non-carbonated beverages (incl. UGO fresh bottles), o Waters,

o Syrups,

o Fresh bars & Salads,

o Other (e.g. energy drinks, isotonic drinks, tea, coffee, ciders, transportation and other services). In compliance with the relevant requirements of IFRS 8 Operating Segments, the management presents also the distribution of revenues and non-current assets (other than financial instruments and deferred tax assets) distributed into geographical areas. The Group applies the same accounting methods to all segments. These policies are also in line with the accounting methods used in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements. Transactions between segments are eliminated in the consolidation process. Column Other in the segment information below represents a reconciling item to get to the consolidated financial statements. The Group did not identify any customer in the period of nine months ended 30 September 2020 and in the comparative period of nine months ended 30 September 2019 that generated more than 10% of the Group's consolidated revenue. B-13 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU 1.1.2020 - 30.9.2020 CzechoSlovakia Adriatic Fresh & Herbs Other* Subtotal Consolidation Total adjustments CZK´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK´000 CZK ´000 Revenue 3,596,061 899,539 440,907 - 4,936,507 (103,101) 4,833,406 External revenue - excl. services 3,482,853 896,412 417,456 - 4,796,721 - 4,796,721 External revenue - services 23,058 2,099 11,528 - 36,685 - 36,685 Inter-segment revenue 90,150 1,028 11,923 - 103,101 (103,101) - Operating expenses (3,109,369) (839,069) (633,805) (397) (4,582,640) 103,101 (4,479,539) Related to external revenue (3,019,219) (838,041) (621,882) (397) (4,479,539) - (4,479,539) Related to inter-segment revenue (90,150) (1,028) (11,923) - (103,101) 103,101 - Operating profit/(loss) 486,692 60,470 (192,898) (397) 353,867 - 353,867 Finance income/(costs), net 129,848 6,325 (13,412) 722 123,483 (155,000) (31,517) - within segment (32,737) 8,025 (7,527) 722 (31,517) - (31,517) - inter-segment 162,585 (1,700) (5,885) - 155,000 (155,000) - Profit/(loss) before income tax 616,540 66,795 (206,310) 325 477,350 (155,000) 322,350 Income tax (expense)/benefit (89,490) (22,231) 3,716 - (108,005) - (108,005) Profit/(loss) for the period 527,050 44,564 (202,594) 325 369,345 (155,000) 214,345 EBITDA** 757,939 142,464 (85,656) (397) 814,350 - 814,350 One-offs (A 1.1.1) 49,150 (2,102) 44,356 - 91,404 - 91,404 Adjusted EBITDA (A 1.1.1) 807,089 140,362 (41,300) (397) 905,754 - 905,754 Other doesn't represent a separate segment, but reconciling item to the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

EBITDA refers to operating profit/(loss) plus depreciation and amortisation. Other segment information (1.1.2020 - 30.9.2020) CzechoSlovakia Adriatic Fresh & Herbs Other Subtotal Consolidation Total adjustments CZK´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK´000 CZK ´000 Additions to PPE and Intangible assets* 282,296 74,568 99,871 - 456,735 - 456,735 Depreciation and amortisation 271,247 81,994 107,242 - 460,483 - 460,483 Other Impairment losses 4,551 - 35,677 - 40,228 - 40,228 Other Impairment losses reversals (7,678) (3,219) (1,099) - (11,996) - (11,996) Provisions - Increase due to creation 40,593 - 3,449 - 44,042 - 44,042 Provisions - Decrease due to usage/release (95,532) (12,057) (8,069) - (115,658) - (115,658) * excluding acquisitions, including lease additions B-14 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU 1.1.2019 - 30.9.2019 CzechoSlovakia Adriatic Fresh & Herbs Other* Subtotal Consolidation Total adjustments Re-presented CZK´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK´000 CZK ´000 Revenue 3,478,532 1,012,474 507,507 - 4,998,513 (105,259) 4,893,254 External revenue - excl. services 3,356,895 1,005,037 486,698 - 4,848,630 - 4,848,630 External revenue - services 20,594 4,032 19,998 - 44,624 - 44,624 Inter-segment revenue 101,043 3,405 811 - 105,259 (105,259) - Operating expenses (3,051,581) (903,729) (610,027) (551) (4,565,888) 105,259 (4,460,629) Related to external revenue (2,950,538) (900,324) (609,216) (551) (4,460,629) - (4,460,629) Related to inter-segment revenue (101,043) (3,405) (811) - (105,259) 105,259 - Operating profit/(loss) 426,951 108,745 (102,520) (551) 432,625 - 432,625 Finance income/(costs), net 38,294 11,476 (11,047) 85 38,808 (130,226) (91,418) - within segment (84,390) (1,085) (6,028) 85 (91,418) - (91,418) - inter-segment 122,684 12,561 (5,019) - 130,226 (130,226) - Profit/(loss) before income tax 465,245 120,221 (113,567) (466) 471,433 (130,226) 341,207 Income tax (expense)/benefit (92,828) (25,908) 3,358 - (115,378) - (115,378) Profit/(loss) for the period 372,417 94,313 (110,209) (466) 356,055 (130,226) 225,829 EBITDA** 675,442 181,283 (13,781) (551) 842,393 - 842,393 One-offs (A 1.1.1) 17,588 (5,099) 5,330 - 17,819 - 17,819 Adjusted EBITDA (A 1.1.1) 693,030 176,184 (8,451) (551) 860,212 - 860,212 Other doesn't represent a separate segment, but reconciling item to the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

EBITDA refers to operating profit/(loss) plus depreciation and amortisation. Other segment information (1.1.2019 - 30.9.2019) CzechoSlovakia Adriatic Fresh & Herbs Other Subtotal Consolidation Total adjustments CZK´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK´000 CZK ´000 Additions to PPE and Intangible assets* 350,635 112,659 258,942 - 722,236 - 722,236 Depreciation and amortisation 248,491 72,538 88,739 - 409,768 - 409,768 Other Impairment losses 12,874 308 628 - 13,810 - 13,810 Other Impairment losses reversals (5,796) (368) (921) - (7,085) - (7,085) Provisions - Increase due to creation 48,920 - 4,888 - 53,808 - 53,808 Provisions - Decrease due to usage/release (61,976) (7,974) (5,685) - (75,635) - (75,635) * excluding acquisitions, including lease additions B-15 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU 1.1.2020 - 30.9.2020 Carbonated Non-carbonated Waters Syrups Fresh bars Other Total beverages beverages & Salads CZK´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 Revenue 1,883,719 442,877 1,610,350 366,661 200,369 329,430 4,833,406 External revenue - excl. services 1,883,719 442,877 1,610,350 366,661 192,273 300,841 4,796,721 External revenue - services - - - - 8,096 28,589 36,685 1.1.2019 - 30.9.2019 Carbonated Non-carbonated Waters Syrups Fresh bars Other Total beverages beverages & Salads CZK´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 Revenue 2,039,451 521,377 1,401,971 347,799 309,596 273,060 4,893,254 External revenue - excl. services 2,039,451 521,377 1,401,971 347,799 290,739 247,293 4,848,630 External revenue - services - - - - 18,857 25,767 44,624 1.1.2020 - 30.9.2020 Czech Republic Slovakia Slovenia Croatia Poland Other Total CZK´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 Revenue 2,592,518 1,269,101 579,989 254,068 48,895 88,835 4,833,406 External revenue - excl. services 2,571,882 1,256,043 577,761 254,042 48,895 88,098 4,796,721 External revenue - services 20,636 13,058 2,228 26 - 737 36,685 1.1.2019 - 30.9.2019 Czech Republic Slovakia Slovenia Croatia Poland Other Total CZK´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 Revenue 2,487,028 1,314,868 631,533 304,829 44,008 110,988 4,893,254 External revenue - excl. services 2,457,275 1,304,028 629,052 304,803 44,008 109,464 4,848,630 External revenue - services 29,753 10,840 2,481 26 - 1,524 44,624 Non-current assets (excluding financial assets and deferred tax assets) Czech Republic Slovakia Slovenia Croatia Poland Other Total CZK´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 CZK ´000 30.9.2020 3,437,796 1,148,708 680,580 204,857 216,697 - 5,688,638 31.12.2019 2,179,259 1,008,033 644,678 191,099 235,760 - 4,258,829 Seasonality is associated with periodic deviations in demand and supply and has certain effect on Group's general sales trends. Beverage sales peak appears in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of the year. This is caused by increased drink consumption in the spring and summer months. In the year ended 31 December 2019, about 20.1% (19.5% in 2018) of revenue from continuing operations was earned in the 1st quarter, with 27.2% (28.1% in 2018), 29.0% (29.1% in 2018) and 23.7% (23.3% in 2018) of the annual consolidated revenue earned in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters, respectively. The Group's results are to certain extent dependent on economic cycles, in particular on fluctuations in demand and in the prices of raw materials, so-called "commodities". B-16 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Revenue streams, Timing of revenue recognition 9M20 9M19 CZK´000 CZK´000 Revenue from contracts with customers - Sales of finished products/goods/materials (transferred at a point in time) 4,796,721 4,848,630 - Sales of transportation services (transferred over time) 8,928 8,043 - Franchise licences (transferred over time) 8,204 18,857 - Sales of other services (transferred over time) 19,553 17,724 Total revenue 4,833,406 4,893,254 Revenue from contracts with customers is represented by finished products, goods and materials sold and is recognized at a point in time. For further allocation between particular segments refer to section 4.1. Loss allowances on receivables arising from contracts with customers are not material. Group doesn't have any material contract assets, contract liabilities or performance obligations satisfied (or partially satisfied) in previous periods. Expenses by nature 9M20 9M19 CZK´000 CZK´000 Depreciation of Property, plant and equipment and amortisation of Intangible assets 460,483 409,768 Employee benefits expenses (i) 988,436 1,011,434 Consumption of materials and energy, cost of goods and materials sold 1,997,980 2,015,856 Services 862,680 897,639 Rental costs 58,368 63,884 Taxes and fees 61,046 48,836 Insurance costs 13,290 11,303 Inventory write-down/(back) (903) (1,153) Change in allowance to receivables 6,086 11,970 Change in finished products and work in progress (33,124) (29,261) Other costs 1,563 11,932 Total expenses by nature* 4,415,905 4,452,208 Depreciation recognized in Other operating expenses (9,341) (7,513) Reconciliation of expenses by nature to expenses by function 4,406,564 4,444,695 Costs of sales 2,562,697 2,526,804 Selling, marketing and distribution costs 1,527,476 1,586,947 Administrative costs 316,391 330,944 Total costs of products and services sold, merchandise and materials, sales costs and 4,406,564 4,444,695 administrative costs * Excluding Other operating expenses (except for depreciation) and Impairment. Higher depreciation and amortisation expense is connected with capital expenditures realized in 2019 and 2020, but also with brands recognized on the acquisition of subsidiaries. Employee benefits expenses decreased mainly due to lower provisions for bonuses, lower liabilities for untaken holiday, savings resulting from reaction to COVID-19 and option scheme (year 2019 was the last year of the programme). Direct material costs, costs of goods sold, energy costs and services decreased mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, material costs decreased also due to lower PET prices. Taxes and fees increased as a result of higher excise duties on sugar in the Adriatic region. (i) Employee benefits expenses Employee benefits expenses 9M20 9M19 CZK´000 CZK´000 Salaries 736,338 750,556 Social security and other benefit costs (including healthcare insurance) 116,965 124,630 Pension benefit plan expenses 135,133 136,248 Total employee benefits expenses 988,436 1,011,434 B-17 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Other operating income 9M20 9M19 CZK´000 CZK´000 Net gain from the sale of PPE and Intangible assets 9,991 10,688 Release of impairment of Property, plant and equipment 1,006 - Reinvoiced payments - 2,783 Subsidies, grants and government support 18,945 466 Compensation claims 3,699 3,086 Write-off liabilities 283 45 Penalties and compensation for damages 519 1,384 Other tax income 227 196 Release of provisions - 67 Write-off of advances received for the returnable packages 5,633 - Other 8,521 1,386 Total other operating income 48,824 20,101 In 9M20, the Subsidies, grants and government support contain mainly the support related to COVID-19 pandemic situation. Other operating expenses 9M20 9M19 CZK´000 CZK´000 Net loss from disposal of PPE and Intangible assets 174 113 Provided donations, sponsorship 4,746 3,701 Penalties and damages 996 538 Other tax expenses 70 141 Advisory costs 13,147 17,588 Costs connected with inactive plant in Poland* 13,702 12,406 Restructuring costs** 36,233 - Costs on integration of new subsidiaries 4,424 - Costs on support of the parties impacted by COVID-19 5,876 - Other 7,032 1,548 Total other operating expenses 86,400 36,035 * Mainly depreciation expense, property taxes, consumption of energy. ** Mainly payroll expenses. Finance income 9M20 9M19 CZK´000 CZK´000 Interest from: - bank deposits 29 255 - credits and loans granted 12 - - bonds 979 1,616 - receivables 139 - Exchange gains 59,245 1,521 Derivatives - 1,923 Other 283 416 Total finance income 60,687 5,731 Significant increase of Exchange gains is mainly an effect of FX gains arising on Company's EUR receivables. B-18 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Finance costs 9M20 9M19 CZK´000 CZK´000 Interest from: - bank loans and credits 71,466 78,078 - lease 10,411 7,992 - other 122 133 Exchange losses 1,171 1,588 Bank costs and charges 6,818 9,335 Derivatives 2,197 - Other 19 23 Total finance costs 92,204 97,149 Main income tax elements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 were as follows: Income tax 9M20 9M19 CZK´000 CZK´000 Current income tax expense/(benefit) 90,702 107,376 Current income tax on profits for the periods 88,322 105,374 Adjustments for current income tax of prior periods 1,320 67 Other 1,060 1,935 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) 17,303 8,002 Related to arising and reversing of temporary differences 5,804 (6,424) Related to tax losses 11,499 14,426 Income tax expense/(benefit) 108,005 115,378 The income tax rate applicable to the majority of the Group's income is 19%. Income tax elements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 were as follows: Income tax recognised directly in equity 9M20 9M19 CZK´000 CZK´000 Deferred income tax (4,813) (40) Tax from Cash flow hedges (4,813) (40) Income tax recognised directly in equity (4,813) (40) The basic earnings per share ratio is calculated by dividing the profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. The diluted earnings per share ratio is calculated by dividing the profit/(loss) for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders (after deducting the interest on redeemable preferred shares convertible to ordinary shares) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (adjusted by the effect of diluting options and own shares not subject to dividends). The diluted earnings per share ratio is not applicable to the Group because it didn't issue any of above-mentioned financial instruments. B-19 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Information used to calculate basic earnings per share is presented below: Weighted average number of ordinary shares 9M20 9M19 Pcs Pcs Weighted average number of ordinary shares for EPS calculation 22,291,948 22,291,948 Effect of own shares in possession of the Company (1,708) - Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share 22,290,240 22,291,948 Based on the above information, the basic earnings per share amounts to: Basic earnings per share (continuing operations) 9M20 9M19 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (CZK ´000) 224,086 231,836 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share (pcs) 22,290,240 22,291,948 Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (CZK/share) 10.05 10.40 Basic earnings per share (continuing and discontinued operations) 9M20 9M19 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (CZK ´000) 224,086 348,729 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share (pcs) 22,290,240 22,291,948 Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (CZK/share) 10.05 15.64 The additions to Property, plant and equipment were of CZK 803,229 thousand in the reporting period of nine months ended 30 September 2020 (including the net book value of assets arising due to acquisition of subsidiaries and lease additions). The most significant additions realized by the Group in 9M20 were represented by assets arising from the acquisition of subsidiaries of CZK 355,510 thousand and investments into the production machinery, warehouse, returnable packages and new premises capitalized under IFRS 16 (leases). The additions to Property, plant and equipment were of CZK 719,117 thousand in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2019 (including lease additions and additions from acquisitions of subsidiaries). The most significant additions were mainly caused by the effect of the initial application of IFRS 16, purchases of cars, production machinery and returnable packages and assets from acquisition of Espresso s.r.o. Items of Property, plant and equipment disposed in relation to sale of Hoop Polska had the carrying amount of CZK 192,735 thousand. The impairment in the amount of CZK 35,399 thousand was charged to the items of Property, plant and equipment related to the production of UGO bottles (mainly the production line). The recoverable amount in relation to this impairment was determined as fair value less costs of disposal. The Goodwill consists of the goodwill from acquisition of PINELLI spol. s r.o. in April 2011, goodwill from acquisition of production part of Klimo s.r.o. by Kofola a.s. (Czech Republic) in 2006, goodwill from acquisition of LEROS s.r.o. in March 2018, goodwill from acquisition of Minerálka s.r.o. in June 2018, goodwill from acquisition of Espresso s.r.o. in July 2019, goodwill from acquisition of F.H.Prager s.r.o. in January 2020 and goodwill from acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o. in April 2020. Amortisation of trademarks with finite useful lives is charged to Selling, marketing and distribution costs. The main trademarks are not amortized - such trademarks with indefinite useful lives are tested for impairment. The value of trademarks includes, among others, the value of such trademarks as: Kofola, Vinea, Radenska, Citrocola, Semtex energy drink, Erektus, UGO, Premium Rosa, Leros, Café Reserva, Prager ciders and lemonades, Ondrášovka and Korunní. In the reporting period of nine months ended 30 September 2020, the additions to intangible assets were of CZK 992,691 thousand (including the net book value of assets arising due to acquisition of subsidiaries). The most significant additions were connected with the acquisition of subsidiaries (Goodwill of CZK 541,373 thousand, Brands of CZK 442,302 thousand) and investments to SAP. In the reporting period of nine months ended 30 September 2019, the additions to intangible assets (including additions from acquisitions of subsidiaries) were of CZK 88,004 thousand. The most significant addition were connected with acquisition of B-20 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Espresso s.r.o. and technical enhancement of SAP software. The most significant disposals were connected with the sale of Hoop Polska (carrying amount of CZK 107,265 thousand). As at 30 September 2020, the Group's total bank loans and credits amounted to CZK 3,846,347 thousand (as at 31 December 2019: CZK 3,012,962 thousand). Increase of the balance is attributable mostly to the loan received in connection with the acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o. From the total balance of Repayment of loans and bank credits presented within the Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (Note 1.4), amount of CZK 340,691 thousand represents the decrease of Group's overdraft. The Facility loan agreement as amended (which refinanced loans at that time, served for a loan financing of RADENSKA d.o.o. acquisition and also the acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o) with carrying amount of CZK 3,834,254 thousand as at 30 September 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: CZK 2,651,759 thousand) was a main component of Group´s liabilities. The reason for the execution of the Facility loan agreement was a consolidation of Group financing to ensure strategic development and taking advantage of the favourable conditions of financial market. In relation to financing of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o. acquisitions, the Group has drawn a loan in the amount of CZK 1,138,000 thousand in April 2020. Based on credit agreements, the Group is required to meet specified covenants. In accordance with the requirements of IAS 1, a breach of credit terms that may potentially limit unconditional access to credits in the nearest year makes it necessary to classify such liabilities as current. All bank loan covenants were met. As at 30 September 2020, the Group companies provided the following guarantees for third party entities: Entity providing Entity receiving Currency Guarantee Guarantee Guarantee Guarantees provided for Relationship guarantees guarantees amount amount period FCY´000 CZK´000 Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Unicredit Bank a.s. EUR 1,704 46,366 12/2022 SANTA-TRANS.SK, s.r.o. third party Total guarantees issued as at 30.9.2020 46,366* * The fair value of the guarantees is close to zero (fair valuation in level 3). As at 31 December 2019 the Group companies provided the following guarantees for third party entities: Entity providing Entity receiving Currency Guarantee Guarantee Guarantee Guarantees provided for Relationship guarantees guarantees amount amount period FCY´000 CZK´000 Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. Unicredit Bank a.s. EUR 2,272 57,732 12/2022 SANTA-TRANS.SK, s.r.o. third party Total guarantees issued as at 31.12.2019 57,732* * The fair value of the guarantees is close to zero (fair valuation in level 3). There are pending denationalisation proceedings with respect to denationalisation claims of the legal successors of the former owners of RADENSKA d.o.o. - Wilhelmina Höhn Šarič and Ante Šarič. This denationalisation claims have been in the process of being decided on from the year 1993 onward. After several turns in the process the Constitutional court in 2018 reversed the decisions of the authorities adopted by then which prevented the denationalization beneficiaries from denationalization for legal reasons and returned the matter to the first instance authority. Upon such decision the administrative unit Gornja Radgona as the first instance authority resumed with the process in 2018. In the resumed process the authority, in several partial decisions issued so far in 2018, 2019 and 2020, found the denationalization beneficiaries are entitled to denationalization, however, not in the form of in-kind return of property, for which RADENSKA would be liable, but merely in the form of compensation, which is paid from the Republic of Slovenia and neutral with respect B-21 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU to RADENSKA. In part the denationalisation claims were rejected for lack of merit. Such decisions of the authorities effectively mean that the beneficiary is not entitled to in-kind return of property and therefore neither RADENSKA nor Kofola are obliged to any compensation payment. However, we note that such decisions are not final and thus, in theory, there's still the risk that RADENSKA's enterprise would need to be returned to the beneficiaries together with significant compensation payments, if the current decisions would be reversed later in the process. RADENSKA is therefore still actively participating in the process and protecting its interests. Some of the Group companies are routinely involved in legal proceedings which arise in the ordinary course of the Group's business but which are not material to the Group. The Company is not involved in any significant judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings and has not conducted such proceedings in the past. Apart from the above denationalisation proceedings, there are no governmental, legal or arbitration proceedings (including any such proceedings which are pending or threatened, of which the Company and/or Group is aware, including any claims against the directors of the Company) which may have, or have had during the 12 months prior to the date of these financial statements, a material effect on the financial position or profitability of the Company and/or the Group. Share capital structure 30.9.2020 31.12.2019 Name of entity Number of % in share % in voting Number of % in share % in voting shares capital rights shares capital rights AETOS a.s. 14,984,204 67.22 70.75 14,984,204 67.22 70.75 RADENSKA d.o.o. 1,113,977 5.00 0.00 1,114,010 5.00 0.00 Others 6,193,767 27.78 29.25 6,193,734 27.78 29.25 Total 22,291,948 100.00 100.00 22,291,948 100.00 100.00 As at 30 September 2020, the registered share capital of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. totalled CZK 1,114,597,400 (as at 31 December 2019: CZK 1,114,597,400) and comprised 22,291,948 (as at 31 December 2019: 22,291,948) common registered shares with a nominal value of CZK 50 (as at 31 December 2019: CZK 50) each, issued as book-entry shares under Czech law in particular under the Czech Companies Act, with the ISIN CZ0009000121. The Share capital of the Company is fully paid up. The shares have been admitted for trading on the Prague Stock Exchange. On 9 July 2020, 33 shares have been granted from own shares (in possession of RADENSKA) to the external provider as a compensation for services provided by this external party. These shares were originally purchased by RADENSKA in a public tender offer on the stock market mainly from CED GROUP S.à r.l. with an individual share price of CZK 440. On 14 August 2019, 99 shares have been granted from own shares (in possession of RADENSKA) to the external providers as a compensation for services provided by these external parties. These shares were originally purchased by RADENSKA in a public tender offer on the stock market mainly from CED GROUP S.à r.l. with an individual share price of CZK 440. On 26 March 2019, AETOS a.s. sold 175,000 shares of the Company to a Czech investor at a price per share of CZK 311. The free float increased to 27.78%. On 5 March 2020, the Company announced the share buy-back programme for the purpose of share option plan. The sole purpose of the acquisition of own shares by the Company was to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of the Company or of an associate company. Maximum number of shares to be acquired amounted up to 19,759 shares of the Company which may had been acquired for a maximum total consideration (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to CZK 5,600,000. The shares could have been acquired up until April 30, 2020. The Company has concluded a contract with Česká spořitelna, a.s. for the purpose of execution of the acquisitions of its own shares. Pursuant to this contract, execution of the acquisitions of its own shares took place independently of the Company B-22 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU and without its influence, and only on regulated markets in accordance with the respective legal regulations and rules of these markets. Course of purchase with a total purchase price of CZK 4,410 thousand was completed on March 20, 2020: Purchases 5 March-12 March 2020 (purchased 12,547 shares - 63.5%), weighted average price CZK 233.7 per share.

March-12 March 2020 (purchased 12,547 shares - 63.5%), weighted average price CZK 233.7 per share. Purchases 13 March-20 March 2020 (purchased 7,212 shares - 36.5%), weighted average price CZK 200.3 per share. In March and April 2020, 19,748 shares with costs of CZK 4,408 thousand have been granted to the participants of the share option plan. Presented below is the structure of the remuneration paid out to persons with executive authority in 9M20 and 9M19. Remuneration of the Group´s key management Members of the Members of the Members of the Other key management Company´s Board of Company´s Company´s Audit Total personnel 9M20 personnel of Directors Supervisory Board Committee the Group compensation CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s Financial 20,397 - - - 20,397 Board of Directors Non-financial 2,504 - - - 2,504 Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s Financial - 900 - - 900 Supervisory Board Non-financial - 215 - - 215 Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s Financial - - 216 - 216 Audit Committee Non-financial - - - - - Amounts paid for other activities within Financial 5,477 6,653 1,508 11,573 25,211 the Group Non-financial 997 585 43 1,362 2,987 Remuneration of the Group´s key management Members of the Members of the Members of the Other key management Company´s Board of Company´s Company´s Audit Total personnel 9M19 personnel of Directors Supervisory Board Committee the Group compensation CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s Financial 18,063 - - - 18,063 Board of Directors Non-financial 704 - - - 704 Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s Financial - 900 - - 900 Supervisory Board Non-financial - 163 - - 163 Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s Financial - - 216 - 216 Audit Committee Non-financial - - - - - Amounts paid for other activities within Financial 4,228 4,343 1,005 10,431 20,007 the Group Non-financial - 270 43 151 464 The short-term loan of CZK 202,287 thousand was provided to the parent company in June 2019 and was repaid in July 2019. Interest rate was concluded at market terms and was fixed. Except for above stated, there were no other transactions concluded with the Group's related parties (those outside the consolidation group) in 9M20 and 9M19. B-23 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Fair value of Trade receivables, other financial receivables, Cash and cash equivalents, Trade liabilities and other financial liabilities is close to carrying amounts since the interest payable on them is either close to market rates or they are short-term. 30.9.2020 Financial assets at Derivatives at fair Financial liabilities Total amortised cost value through OCI at amortised cost CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Trade and other receivables 1,019,818 - - 1,019,818 Cash and cash equivalents 771,938 - - 771,938 Derivatives (i) - (18,546) - (18,546) Bank credits and loans - - (3,846,347) (3,846,347) Lease liabilities - - (467,527) (467,527) Trade and other payables - - (1,440,591) (1,440,591) Total 1,791,756 (18,546) (5,754,465) (3,981,255) (i) Fair value of derivatives In 2018, the Group concluded an interest rate swaps (IRS) contract and established a hedge accounting and revaluation of derivatives in relation to the effective portion of the hedging relationship is accounted through Other comprehensice income (OCI). Measured derivatives are not traded in active markets, however all significant inputs required for fair value measurement are observable and as such the Group has included this instrument in Level 2 of fair value hierarchy levels. 31.12.2019 Financial assets at Derivatives at fair Financial liabilities Total amortised cost value through OCI at amortised cost CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Trade and other financial receivables 1,148,603 - - 1,148,603 Cash and cash equivalents 774,495 - - 774,495 Derivatives (ii) - 6,786 - 6,786 Bank credits and loans - - (3,012,962) (3,012,962) Lease liabilities - - (419,791) (419,791) Trade and other financial liabilities - - (1,311,659) (1,311,659) Total 1,923,098 6,786 (4,744,412) (2,814,528) (ii) Fair value of derivatives In 2018, the Group concluded an interest rate swaps (IRS) contract and established a hedge accounting and revaluation of derivatives in relation to the effective portion of the hedging relationship is accounted through Other comprehensice income. Measured derivatives are not traded in active markets, however all significant inputs required for fair value measurement are observable and as such the Group has included this instrument in Level 2 of fair value hierarchy levels. Both acquired companies represent, in line with IAS 36, one cash-generating unit. On April 14, 2020, the Company concluded an agreement to purchase a 100% stake in ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o., producers of the mineral waters. B-24 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU The following table summarizes the recognized amounts of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition. Fair value of assets and liabilities Book value Fair value Fair value adjustments CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Property, plant and equipment 354,073 - 354,073 Intangible assets 7,022 427,253 434,275 Deferred tax assets 6,257 - 6,257 Inventories 56,104 - 56,104 Trade receivables and other receivables 87,296 - 87,296 Cash and cash equivalents 48,095 - 48,095 Issued bonds (non-current) (88,008) (15,792) (103,800) Bank credits and loans (non-current) (57,820) - (57,820) Lease liabilities (non-current) (19,694) - (19,694) Deferred tax liabilities (5,889) (81,178) (87,067) Other liabilities (non-current) (21,000) - (21,000) Lease liabilities (current) (8,414) - (8,414) Trade liabilities and other liabilities (120,520) - (120,520) Total identifiable net assets acquired 237,502 330,283 567,785 The following table summarizes the consideration transferred, net assets acquired and goodwill. Goodwill calculation CZK´000 Consideration transferred 1,105,824 Net assets acquired 567,785 Goodwill 538,039 The valuation of net assets was prepared on the provisional basis due to the timing of the transaction. If new information obtained within one year of the date of acquisition about facts and circumstances that existed at the date of acquisition identifies adjustments to the above amounts, or any additional provisions that existed at the date of acquisition, then the accounting for the acquisition will be revised. Revenue for the period since the acquisition amounted to CZK 366,476 thousand. Profit or loss for the period since the acquisition is not presented due to immateriality. On January 7, 2020, the Company concluded an agreement to purchase a 100% stake in F.H.Prager s.r.o., a producer and distributor of cider drinks. The following table summarizes the recognized amounts of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition. Fair value of assets and liabilities Book value Fair value Fair value adjustments CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Property, plant and equipment 766 - 766 Intangible assets - 8,027 8,027 Inventories 1,856 - 1,856 Trade receivables and other receivables 461 - 461 Cash and cash equivalents 29 - 29 Bank credits and loans (443) - (443) Deferred tax liability - (1,525) (1,525) Trade liabilities and other liabilities (9,360) - (9,360) Provisions (144) - (144) Total identifiable net assets acquired (6,835) 6,502 (333) The following table summarizes the consideration transferred, net assets acquired and goodwill. Goodwill calculation CZK´000 Consideration transferred 3,000 Net assets acquired (333) Goodwill 3,333 B-25 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU The valuation of net assets was prepared on the provisional basis due to the timing of the transaction. If new information obtained within one year of the date of acquisition about facts and circumstances that existed at the date of acquisition identifies adjustments to the above amounts, or any additional provisions that existed at the date of acquisition, then the accounting for the acquisition will be revised. Revenue and result for the period since the acquisition are not presented in this note because they are immaterial. On July 9, 2019, the Company concluded an agreement to purchase a 100% stake in Espresso s.r.o., a distributor of high-quality coffee (Café Reserva) and teas (Dilmah). The following table summarizes the recognized amounts of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition. Fair value of assets and liabilities Book value Fair value Fair value adjustments CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Property, plant and equipment 10,459 - 10,459 Intangible assets - 67,200 67,200 Deferred tax assets 269 (269) - Inventories 18,091 (3,137) 14,954 Trade receivables and other receivables 5,802 (624) 5,178 Cash and cash equivalents 3,196 - 3,196 Lease liabilities (6,976) - (6,976) Other liabilities (5,029) - (5,029) Deferred tax liability - (12,768) (12,768) Trade liabilities and other liabilities (9,725) (835) (10,560) Total identifiable net assets acquired 16,087 49,567 65,654 The following table summarizes the consideration transferred, net assets acquired and goodwill. Goodwill calculation CZK´000 Consideration transferred 77,745 Net assets acquired 65,654 Goodwill 12,091 On 18 March 2019, the Group sold Hoop Polska Sp. z o.o. to ZMB Capital Sp. z o.o. Based on this fact, the consolidated statement of profit or loss is divided into continuing and discontinued operations. Proﬁt from discontinued operations for the period of nine months ended 30 September 2019 contains the loss attributable to Hoop Polska Sp. z o.o. for the period since 1 January 2019 till 18 March 2019 of CZK 13,373 thousand, the income arising from the release of the cumulated foreign currency translation reserve attributable to Hoop Polska Sp. z o.o. of CZK 81,422 thousand and the gain on sale of CZK 7,979 thousand. The second final part of the transaction price was received in February 2020. B-26 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU Financial information relating to the discontinued operation for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 is set out below. Analysis of the result from discontinued operation 9M19 CZK´000 Revenue 157,203 Expenses (170,576) Gain on sale of the subsidiary 7,979 Income on release of the foreign currency translation reserve ("FCTR") 81,422 Profit before tax from discontinued operation 76,028 Profit from discontinued operation 76,028 Exchange differences on translation of discontinued operation (81,422) Other comprehensive income from discontinued operation (81,422) Earnings per share for profit from discontinued operation attributable to 3.41 the ordinary equity holders of the Company (in CZK) Analysis of the cash flows from discontinued operation 9M19 CZK´000 Cash ﬂows from operating activities 29,850 Cash flows from investing activities (1,716) Cash flows from financial activities (2,655) Analysis of gain on sale CZK´000 Total consideration 210,422 Carrying amount of net assets sold 202,443 Gain on sale 7,979 MEGAPACK was sold on 18 December 2019 (sale transaction became effective on 25 December 2019). As such, the transactions related to Megapack were also presented as a part of discontinued operations. Proﬁt from discontinued operations for the period of nine months ended 30 September 2019 contains Share of profit of equity accounted investee of CZK 40,865 thousand. Transaction price was received in January 2020. Financial information relating to the discontinued operation for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 is set out below. Equity accounted investee's revenue and result 9M19 CZK´000 Revenue 405,966 Profit/(loss) for the period 81,730 Share of profit/(loss) attributable to Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group 40,865 Analysis of the result from discontinued operation 9M19 CZK´000 Share of profit of equity accounted investee 40,865 Profit before tax from discontinued operation 40,865 Profit from discontinued operation 40,865 Exchange differences on translation of discontinued operation 9,405 Other comprehensive income from discontinued operation 9,405 Earnings per share for profit from discontinued operation attributable to 1.83 the ordinary equity holders of the Company (in CZK) Earnings per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company in relation to Megapack and Hoop Polska discontinued operations for 9M19 amounted to CZK 5.24 per share. B-27 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU The General Meeting has, based on distant votes between 2 November 2020 and 18 November 2020, approved a distribution of dividends in the amount of CZK 13.5 per share, i.e. CZK 285,902 thousand (excluding own shares owned by the Group). COVID-19 Due to negative effects of COVID-19 related emergency situation, the Group has decided to implement economical measures that lead to significant savings across all relevant Group activities, including unpleasant partial reduction of the number of Group employees. We tightly manage our costs and allocate resources to the areas where it can be the most effective. Capital expenditure has been paused or is used for what is essential or has already been committed. On 27 April 2020, the Company utilized the governmental measures related to COVID-19 situation and has prolonged the bank loan repayment schedule by 6 months. So called "protection period" ended on 31 October 2020. As a result, planned repayments of CZK 108,825 thousand in 2Q20 and CZK 108,825 thousand in 3Q20 were postponed. We have been witnesses to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic precautions which was again connected with the declaration of the state of emergency. As of the date of this report, the future development is unsure. With the information about successful result with the new vaccines we become more optimistic with the expectation that the market will gradually revive, however we are also prepared for other potential fluctuations, and for such a case we have sufficient financial resources. We are reflecting the COVID-19 impacts into our daily operations, targets and strategies. From the operational point of view, we can confirm that there neither have been nor are expected any substantial difficulties in the production process, business operations, financial management or our suppliers/customers chains. We have an open and long-term relationship with our supportive banking group to whom we communicate our business outlook. Management concluded that the range of possible outcomes considered at arriving at this judgement does not give rise to material uncertainties related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. No other events have occurred after the end of the reporting period that would require adjusting the amounts recognised and disclosures made in the consolidated financial statements and this report. B-28 Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU To the best of our knowledge, the interim report of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. gives a true and fair view of the financial position, business activities and financial performance of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko Group for the reported period ended 30 September 2020. 25.11.2020 Janis Samaras date name and surname 25.11.2020 René Musila date name and surname 25.11.2020 Daniel Buryš date name and surname 25.11.2020 Martin Pisklák date name and surname 25.11.2020 Martin Mateáš date name and surname 25.11.2020 Marián Šefčovič date name and surname Chairman of the Board of Directors position/role signature Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors position/role signature Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors position/role signature Member of the Board of Directors position/role signature Member of the Board of Directors position/role signature Member of the Board of Directors position/role signature B-29 Interim report for 9M 2020 Approval for publication Attachments Original document

