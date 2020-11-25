Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Prague Stock Exchange  >  Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s.    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 11/24
224 CZK   +0.45%
11:21aKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Interim financial report 9M20
PU
11/1911/2020 : Dividend approved by the General Meeting
PU
10/2710/2020 : Notice of General Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Interim financial report 9M20

11/25/2020 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A-0

A.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS REPORT.............................................................................................................................................................

A-0

BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OTHER MATTERS..................................................................................................................................

A-2

1.1.

Business overview................................................................................................................................................................

A-2

B.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.............................................................................................................................................

B-0

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................................................................................................................................

B-1

1.1.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss ...........................................................................................................

B-1

1.2.

Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income ................................................................................

B-2

1.3.

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position ....................................................................................................

B-3

1.4.

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows...............................................................................................................

B-4

1.5.

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity ...................................................................................................

B-5

GENERAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................................

B-7

2.1.

Corporate information.........................................................................................................................................................

B-7

2.2.

Group structure ...................................................................................................................................................................

B-9

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ...........................................................................................................................................

B-10

3.1.

Statement of compliance and basis of preparation ...........................................................................................................

B-10

3.2.

Functional and presentation currency ...............................................................................................................................

B-10

3.3.

Foreign currency translation ..............................................................................................................................................

B-10

3.4.

Consolidation methods ......................................................................................................................................................

B-11

3.5.

Accounting methods ..........................................................................................................................................................

B-11

3.6.

New and amended standards adopted by the Group ........................................................................................................

B-11

3.7.

Significant estimates and key management judgements...................................................................................................

B-12

3.8.

Standards issued but not yet effective...............................................................................................................................

B-12

3.9.

Approval of consolidated financial statements..................................................................................................................

B-12

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................

B-13

4.1.

Segment information (Continuing operations) ..................................................................................................................

B-13

4.2.

Revenue (Continuing operations) ......................................................................................................................................

B-17

4.3.

Expenses by nature (Continuing operations) .....................................................................................................................

B-17

4.4.

Other operating income (Continuing operations)..............................................................................................................

B-18

4.5.

Other operating expenses (Continuing operations) ...........................................................................................................

B-18

4.6.

Finance income (Continuing operations) ...........................................................................................................................

B-18

4.7.

Finance costs (Continuing operations)...............................................................................................................................

B-19

4.8.

Income tax (Continuing operations) ..................................................................................................................................

B-19

4.9.

Earnings per share .............................................................................................................................................................

B-19

4.10.

Property, plant and equipment..........................................................................................................................................

B-20

4.11.

Intangible assets ................................................................................................................................................................

B-20

4.12.

Bank credits and loans .......................................................................................................................................................

B-21

4.13.

Future commitments, contingent assets and liabilities......................................................................................................

B-21

4.14.

Legal and arbitration proceedings .....................................................................................................................................

B-21

4.15.

Related party transactions .................................................................................................................................................

B-22

4.16.

Financial instruments.........................................................................................................................................................

B-24

4.17.

Acquisition of subsidiaries .................................................................................................................................................

B-24

4.18.

Discontinued operations....................................................................................................................................................

B-26

4.19.

Subsequent events ............................................................................................................................................................

B-28

A-1

Interim report 9M 2020

Table of contents

In the following sections of chapter 1 a reconciliation between reported and adjusted financial statements is presented, there are also comments in relation to the consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated statement of cash flows. A current valid dividend policy is provided too. Business results are commented within the investor presentation which can be found on our webpages at following link http://investor.kofola.cz/en/investor-2/reports-and-presentations/investor-presentations/.

The description of the financial performance and financial position of Kofola Group should be read along with the financial statements and with other financial information contained in the attached consolidated financial statements. The Board of Directors is presenting and commenting on the consolidated financial results adjusted for one-off events. Please note that due to the sale of Hoop Polska in March 2019, the income statement effects attributable to this former subsidiary are presented within discontinued operations. As a part of discontinued operations are presented also transactions related to Megapack due to its sale in December 2019. Because the sale of Megapack was realized in 4Q19, the Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and the Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income have been re-presented.

Adjusted consolidated financial results

9M20

One-off

9M20

adjustments

adjusted

CZK´000 000

CZK´000 000

CZK´000 000

Revenue

4,833.4

-

4,833.4

Cost of sales

(2,562.7)

-

(2,562.7)

Gross profit

2,270.7

-

2,270.7

Selling, marketing and distribution costs

(1,527.5)

-

(1,527.5)

Administrative costs

(316.4)

-

(316.4)

Other operating income/(costs), net

(72.9)

100.7

27.8

Operating profit/(loss)

353.9

100.7

454.6

Depreciation and amortisation

460.5

(9.3)

451.2

EBITDA

814.4*

91.4

905.8**

Finance income/(costs), net

(31.5)

0.1

(31.4)

Income tax

(108.0)

(2.0)

(110.0)

Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing operations)

214.4

98.8

313.2

Profit/(loss) for the period (discontinued operations)

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing + discontinued operations)

214.4

98.8

313.2

- attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

224.1

98.8

322.9

  • EBITDA refers to operating profit/(loss) plus depreciation and amortisation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA adjusted for the effects of events and transactions that are non-recurring, extraordinary or unusual in nature, including in particular results from the sale of non-current assets and financial assets, costs not arising from ordinary operations, such as those associated with the impairment of non-current assets, financial assets, goodwill and intangible assets, relocation costs and the costs of Group layoffs.

The result of the Kofola Group for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 was affected by the following one-off items:

In Other operating income/(costs), net - Continuing operations:

  • The impairment of CZK 35.4 million related to the production of UGO bottles (Fresh & Herbs segment).
  • Restructuring costs (mainly payroll expenses) in CzechoSlovakia segment of CZK 33.0 million and in Fresh & Herbs segment of CZK 3.2 million.
  • Costs connected with the maintenance of closed Grodzisk Wielkopolski plant of CZK 13.7 million (Fresh & Herbs segment).
  • Advisory costs - CzechoSlovakia segment incurred costs of CZK 13.1 million.
  • Costs for support of the parties impacted by COVID-19 of CZK 5.9 million, e.g. #zlasky (CzechoSlovakia segment).
  • Costs arising on integration of newly acquired subsidiaries of CZK 4.4 million (CzechoSlovakia segment).
  • Costs arising on merger between LEROS and Espresso (Fresh & Herbs segment) of CZK 1.8 million.
  • Net gain on sold items of Property, plant and equipment of CZK 9.8 million recognized in all business segments (mainly CzechoSlovakia).

A-2

Interim report 9M 2020

Business overview and other matters

Adjusted consolidated financial results

9M19

One-off

9M19

adjustments

adjusted

(re-presented)

(re-presented)

CZK´000 000

CZK´000 000

CZK´000 000

Revenue

4,893.3

-

4,893.3

Cost of sales

(2,526.8)

-

(2,526.8)

Gross profit

2,366.5

-

2,366.5

Selling, marketing and distribution costs

(1,586.9)

-

(1,586.9)

Administrative costs

(330.9)

-

(330.9)

Other operating income/(costs), net

(15.9)

17.8

1.9

Operating profit/(loss)

432.8

17.8

450.6

Depreciation and amortisation

409.6

-

409.6

EBITDA

842.4*

17.8

860.2**

Finance income/(costs), net

(91.4)

-

(91.4)

Income tax

(115.4)

1.0

(114.4)

Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing operations)

226.0

18.8

244.8

Profit/(loss) for the period (discontinued operations)

116.8

(89.4)

27.4

Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing + discontinued operations)

342.8

(70.6)

272.2

- attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

348.7

(70.6)

278.1

  • EBITDA refers to operating profit/(loss) plus depreciation and amortisation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA adjusted for the effects of events and transactions that are non-recurring, extraordinary or unusual in nature, including in particular results from the sale of non-current assets and financial assets, costs not arising from ordinary operations, such as those associated with the impairment of non-current assets, financial assets, goodwill and intangible assets, relocation costs and the costs of Group layoffs.

The result of the Kofola Group for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2019 was affected by the following one-off items:

In Other operating income/(costs), net - Continuing operations:

  • Advisory costs - CzechoSlovakia segment incurred costs of CZK 17.6 million.
  • Gain on sold items of Property, plant and equipment (mainly machines) of CZK 5.1 million recognized in the Adriatic segment.
  • Costs connected with the maintenance of closed Grodzisk Wielkopolski plant of CZK 3.1 million (Fresh & Herbs segment).
  • Severance costs in LEROS (Fresh & Herbs segment) of CZK 2.2 million.

In Profit/(loss) for the period - Discontinued operations:

  • Gain of CZK 81.4 million arising from the release of the cumulated foreign currency translation reserve related to the historical consolidation of the disposed subsidiary.
  • Gain on sale of Hoop Polska of CZK 8.0 million.

Adjusted consolidated financial results

9M20

9M19

Change

Change

(re-presented)

CZK´000 000

CZK´000 000

CZK´000 000

%

Revenue

4,833.4

4,893.3

(59.9)

(1.2%)

Cost of sales

(2,562.7)

(2,526.8)

(35.9)

1.4%

Gross profit

2,270.7

2,366.5

(95.8)

(4.0%)

Selling, marketing and distribution costs

(1,527.5)

(1,586.9)

59.4

(3.7%)

Administrative costs

(316.4)

(330.9)

14.5

(4.4%)

Other operating income/(costs), net

27.8

1.9

25.9

1,363.2%

Operating profit/(loss)

454.6

450.6

4.0

0.9%

EBITDA

905.8

860.2

45.6

5.3%

Finance income/(costs), net

(31.4)

(91.4)

60.0

(65.6%)

Income tax

(110.0)

(114.4)

4.4

(3.8%)

Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing operations)

313.2

244.8

68.4

27.9%

Profit/(loss) for the period (discontinued operations)

-

27.4

(27.4)

(100.0%)

Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing + discontinued operations)

313.2

272.2

41.0

15.1%

- attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

322.9

278.1

44.8

16.1%

A-3

Interim report 9M 2020

Business overview and other matters

Property, plant and equipment increased mainly due to additions (including lease additions and additions from acquisition of subsidiaries) of CZK 803.2 million and significant upward FX revaluation of foreign Group entities's assets being higher than depreciation charge of CZK 400.4 million and disposals of assets with carrying amount of CZK 32.9 million. The most significant additions realized by the Group in 9M20 were represented by new acquisitions (CZK 355.5 million) and by investments into the production machinery, warehouse, returnable packages and new premises capitalized under IFRS 16 (leases). The impairment in the amount of CZK 35.4 million was charged to the items of Property, plant and equipment related to the production of UGO bottles (mainly the production line).

Intangible assets increased mainly as a result of assets (mostly brands) arising on acquisition of subsidiaries. Increase of Goodwill also results from the acquisition of subsidiaries.

Other non-current assets contain mainly government grant, prepayments and purchased bonds. Increase is attributable mostly to reclassification of current part of government grant due to postponed investment into new administrative premises.

Inventories increased as a result of acquisitions but also due to seasonality.

Trade and other receivables overall decreased mainly due to payment of receivable from the sale of Hoop Polska (CZK 138.5 million) and Megapack (CZK 113.9 million) which outweighed the increase of trade receivables due to seasonality and newly acquired subsidiaries.

Increase of bank credits and loans is attributable mostly to the loan received in connection with the acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o.

Deferred tax liabilities increased mainly as a result of acquisition of subsidiaries.

Provisions decreased due to payment of annual employee bonuses.

Increase of trade and other payables is attributable to increase of trade payables due to seasonality and newly acquired subsidiaries.

The Group's consolidated Net debt (calculated as total non-current and current liabilities relating to credits, loans, leases and other debt instruments less cash and cash equivalents) amounted to CZK 3,541.9 million as at 30 September 2020 as compared to CZK 2,658.3 million as at 31 December 2019. Increase is attributable mainly to the new loan acquired on acquisition of subsidiaries.

The Group´s consolidated Net debt/Adjusted LTM EBITDA as at 30 September 2020 was of 3.0 (of 2.9 in case LTM EBITDA includes also pre-acquisition results of recent subsidiaries) as compared to 2.4 as at 31 December 2019.

Cash flow from operating activities decreased mainly as a result of lower reported operating result.

Main cash flow transactions were connected with the acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o. The Group has also received the cash for sale of Megapack and the remaining final part for the sale of Hoop Polska.

From the total balance of Repayment of loans and bank credits presented within the Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, amount of CZK 340.7 million represents the repayment of Group's overdraft.

On General Meeting held on 21 June 2017, the Company announced the change in the dividend policy with the aim of distributing of a dividend to the shareholders of Kofola of at least 60% of its consolidated net profit achieved in each financial year from 2017 until 2020, subject to sufficient distributable profits.

A-4

Interim report 9M 2020

Business overview and other matters

B-0

for the nine-month and three-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 in CZK thousand.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

Note

9M20

9M19

3Q20

3Q19

Re-presented

Re-presented

(note 4.18)

(note 4.18)

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Continuing operations

Revenue

4.1, 4.2

Cost of sales

4.3

4,833,406

4,893,254

2,080,483

1,860,939

(2,562,697)

(2,526,804)

(1,000,909)

(905,285)

Gross profit

2,270,709

2,366,450

1,079,574

955,654

Selling, marketing and distribution costs

4.3

(1,527,476)

(1,586,947)

(579,565)

(555,961)

Administrative costs

4.3

(316,391)

(330,944)

(105,277)

(110,330)

Other operating income

4.4

48,824

20,101

18,806

5,940

Other operating expenses

4.5

(86,400)

(36,035)

(19,964)

(10,216)

Impairment

4.10

(35,399)

-

-

-

Operating profit/(loss)

353,867

432,625

393,574

285,087

Finance income

4.6

60,687

5,731

15,052

2,710

Finance costs

4.7

(92,204)

(97,149)

(27,341)

(25,398)

Profit/(loss) before income tax

322,350

341,207

381,285

262,399

Income tax (expense)/benefit

4.8

(108,005)

(115,378)

(77,097)

(44,151)

Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

214,345

225,829

304,188

218,248

Discontinued operations

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations

4.18

-

116,893

-

21,560

Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing and

1.2

214,345

342,722

304,188

239,808

discontinued operations)

Attributable to:

Owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

1.5

Non-controlling interests

1.5

Earnings/(loss) per share for profit/(loss) attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company (in CZK)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

4.9

(continuing operations)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

4.9

(continuing and discontinued operations)

224,086

348,729

306,536

242,330

(9,741)

(6,007)

(2,348)

(2,522)

10.05

10.40

13.75

9.90

10.05

15.64

13.75

10.87

The above consolidated statement of profit or loss should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

B-1

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

for the nine-month and three-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 in CZK thousand.

Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

Note

9M20

9M19

3Q20

3Q19

Re-presented

Re-presented

(note 4.18)

(note 4.18)

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Profit/(loss) for the period (continuing and discontinued

1.1

214,345

342,722

304,188

239,808

operations)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries

71,497

(85,818)

22,632

11,658

- from continuing operations

71,497

(4,396)

22,632

11,658

- from discontinued operation

4.18

-

(81,422)

-

-

Exchange differences on translation of foreign equity accounted

-

9,405

-

2,390

investee

- from discontinued operation

4.18

-

9,405

-

2,390

Derivatives - Cash flow hedges

(25,333)

(211)

3,510

(1,173)

Deferred tax from Cash flow hedges

4.8

4,813

40

(667)

223

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax

50,977

(76,584)

25,475

13,098

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

1.5

265,322

266,138

329,663

252,906

Attributable to:

Owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

275,063

272,145

332,011

255,428

- from continuing operations

275,063

227,269

332,011

231,478

- from discontinued operations

-

44,876

-

23,950

Non-controlling interests

(9,741)

(6,007)

(2,348)

(2,522)

The above consolidated statement of other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

B-2

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

as at 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019 in CZK thousand.

Assets

Note

30.9.2020

31.12.2019

CZK´000

CZK´000

Non-current assets

5,841,171

4,393,998

Property, plant and equipment

4.10

3,558,904

3,127,018

Goodwill

4.11

647,180

105,506

Intangible assets

4.11

1,365,595

956,832

Other receivables

234,752

163,518

Other assets

-

2,236

Deferred tax assets

34,740

38,888

Current assets

2,405,037

2,522,440

Inventories

592,927

485,313

Trade and other receivables

1,035,358

1,247,034

Income tax receivables

4,814

15,598

Cash and cash equivalents

771,938

774,495

Total assets

8,246,208

6,916,438

Liabilities and equity

Note

30.9.2020

31.12.2019

CZK´000

CZK´000

Equity attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

1.5

1,801,107

1,530,030

Share capital

1.5

1,114,597

1,114,597

Share premium and capital reorganisation reserve

1.5

(1,962,871)

(1,962,871)

Other reserves

1.5

2,438,726

2,463,337

Foreign currency translation reserve

1.5

104,508

33,011

Own shares

1.5

(490,151)

(490,164)

Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)

1.5

596,298

372,120

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

1.5

(26,221)

(16,480)

Total equity

1.5

1,774,886

1,513,550

Non-current liabilities

4,143,644

2,842,503

Bank credits and loans

4.12

3,370,658

2,229,162

Lease liabilities

341,673

314,396

Provisions

39,507

37,600

Other liabilities

104,993

70,408

Deferred tax liabilities

286,813

190,937

Current liabilities

2,327,678

2,560,385

Bank credits and loans

4.12

475,689

783,800

Lease liabilities

125,854

105,395

Provisions

45,475

114,818

Trade and other payables

1,640,393

1,496,952

Income tax liabilities

40,267

59,420

Total liabilities

6,471,322

5,402,888

Total liabilities and equity

8,246,208

6,916,438

The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

B-3

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 in CZK thousand.

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

Note

9M20

9M19

(continuing and discontinued operations)

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

Cash ﬂows from operating activities

Profit/(loss) before income tax

1.1

322,350

458,100

Adjustments for:

Non-cash movements

Depreciation and amortisation

4.3

460,483

413,332

Net interest

4.6, 4.7

80,840

84,763

Share of equity accounted investee result

-

(40,865)

Impairment of Property, plant and equipment

4.10

35,399

-

Change in the balance of provisions

(71,616)

(22,544)

Change in the balance of impairments

(6,161)

4,804

(Gain)/loss on realized derivatives

4.6, 4.7

2,197

(1,923)

Realized (gain)/loss on sale of Property, plant and equipment

4.4, 4.5

(9,817)

(10,575)

and Intangible assets

Net exchange differences

(54,476)

5,679

Profit on sale of subsidiary

4.18

-

(7,979)

Gain on release of the foreign currency translation reserve - subsidiary

4.18

-

(81,422)

Other

11,988

12,917

Cash movements

Income taxes paid

(97,451)

(101,312)

Change in operating assets and liabilities

Change in receivables

3,890

29,548

Change in inventories

(33,575)

(70,577)

Change in payables

28,212

53,798

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities

672,263

725,744

Cash flows from investing activities

Sale of Property, plant and equipment

30,626

16,916

Acquisition of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets

(380,938)

(380,671)

Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed

138,492

21,195

Proceeds from sale of equity accounted investee

113,899

-

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

4.17

(1,060,700)

(74,549)

Interest and dividends received

187

21,991

Proceeds from repaid loans

-

306,493

Loans granted

-

(202,287)

Purchase of bonds from previous owner of acquired subsidiary

(103,800)

-

Proceeds from bonds sold

7,000

-

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities

(1,255,234)

(290,912)

Cash flows from financing activities

Lease payments

(97,654)

(80,809)

Proceeds from loans and bank credits

1,293,702

453,635

Repayment of loans and bank credits

(516,718)

(299,551)

Dividends paid to Company´s shareholders

-

(285,901)

Interest paid

(79,098)

(86,604)

Derivatives

(2,197)

1,923

Purchase of own shares

1.5

(4,410)

-

Payments of acquired subsidiaries' liabilities to former owners

(27,942)

-

Transaction costs connected with loan financing

(4,763)

-

Other

(1,361)

-

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities

559,559

(297,307)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(23,412)

137,525

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1.3

774,495

619,300

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

20,855

355

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1.3

771,938

757,180

The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

B-4

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 in CZK thousand.

Condensed consolidated statement of

Equity attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

Equity

Share premium

Foreign

Retained

attributable to

changes in equity

Note

and capital

Other

currency

Distribution

Own

earnings/

Total equity

Share capital

Total

non-controlling

(continuing and discontinued operations)

reorganisation

reserves

translation

fund

shares

(Accumulated

interests

reserve

reserve

deficit)

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Balance as at 31 December 2018

1,114,597

(1,962,871)

2,438,776

28,954

618,331

(490,208)

(215,910)

1,531,669

(8,156)

1,523,513

Effect of initial application of IFRS 16

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,346

1,346

-

1,346

Balance as at 1 January 2019

1,114,597

(1,962,871)

2,438,776

28,954

618,331

(490,208)

(214,564)

1,533,015

(8,156)

1,524,859

Profit/(loss) for the period

1.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

348,729

348,729

(6,007)

342,722

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

1.2

-

-

(171)

5,009

-

-

-

4,838

-

4,838

Release of the cumulated foreign currency

translation reserve attributable to disposed

1.2, 4.18

-

-

-

(81,422)

-

-

-

(81,422)

-

(81,422)

operation

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

1.2

-

-

(171)

(76,413)

-

-

348,729

272,145

(6,007)

266,138

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(285,901)

-

-

(285,901)

-

(285,901)

Option scheme

-

-

12,322

-

-

-

12,322

-

12,322

Own shares transfer

-

-

-

-

-

44

-

44

-

44

Transactions with owners in their capacity as

-

-

12,322

-

(285,901)

44

-

(273,535)

-

(273,535)

owners

Transfer from the distribution fund

-

-

-

-

(332,430)

-

332,430

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 September 2019

1,114,597

(1,962,871)

2,450,927

(47,459)

-

(490,164)

466,595

1,531,625

(14,163)

1,517,462

Balance as at 1 January 2020

1,114,597

(1,962,871)

2,463,337

33,011

-

(490,164)

372,120

1,530,030

(16,480)

1,513,550

Profit/(loss) for the period

1.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

224,086

224,086

(9,741)

214,345

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

1.2

-

-

(20,520)

71,497

-

-

-

50,977

-

50,977

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

1.2

-

-

(20,520)

71,497

-

-

224,086

275,063

(9,741)

265,322

Own shares purchase

-

-

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

Own shares transfer

-

-

-

-

-

15

-

15

-

15

Option scheme

-

-

317

-

-

-

-

317

-

317

Dividends not drawn by shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

-

92

92

-

92

Shares transfer to option scheme participants

-

-

(4,408)

-

-

4,408

-

-

-

-

Transactions with owners in their capacity as

-

-

(4,091)

-

-

13

92

(3,986)

-

(3,986)

owners

Balance as at 30 September 2020

1,114,597

(1,962,871)

2,438,726

104,508

-

(490,151)

596,298

1,801,107

(26,221)

1,774,886

The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

B-5

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Release of the cumulated foreign currency translation reserve represented the total balance of cumulated foreign exchange differences arising on the consolidation of Hoop Polska within the Group consolidated financial statements. These differences arise when the functional currency of the consolidated subsidiary differs from the presentation currency of the consolidated financial statements. These differences were recognized since the acquisition of the subsidiary within other comprehensive income and they were reclassified from equity to the profit or loss on the disposal of the subsidiary. The gain of CZK 81,422 thousand for 9M19 (which compensates the loss of CZK 81,422 thousand recorded in the Other comprehensive income in 9M19) related to Hoop Polska is presented under discontinued operations (see Note 4.18).

B-6

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Kofola Group if one of the leading producers and distributors of non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe. The Group has a leading market position on the CzechoSlovak market and is targeting to replicate its success in other CEE markets.

The Group produces its products with care and love in eleven main production plants located in the Czech Republic (six plants), Slovakia (two plants), Slovenia (one plant), Croatia (one plant) and Poland (one plant).

The Group distributes its products using a wide variety of packaging, including kegs that are used in the HoReCa channel to serve our widely popular drink "Kofola Draught" and keep its high-quality standard. The Group distributes its products through Retail, HoReCa and Impulse channels.

Key own brands include carbonated beverages Kofola, ORA and Vinea, waters Radenska, Studenac, Ondrášovka, Korunní, Rajec and Kláštorná Kalcia, syrup Jupí, beverages for children Jupík, Semtex energy drink, UGO fresh juices and salads, Leros teas and coffee brand Café Reserva. In selected markets, the Group distributes among others Rauch, Evian, Badoit, Vincentka or Dilmah products and under the licence produces Royal Crown Cola, Orangina, Rauch or Pepsi. The Group also produces and distributes water, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages and syrups under private labels for third parties, mostly big retail chains.

Despite the fact that the Group's portfolio includes more than 30, mostly well-established and recognisable brands with a wide market, the Group's key brand is Kofola. Main brands by categories are shown in the visualisation below:

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. ("the Company") is a joint-stock company registered on 12 September 2012. Its registered office is Nad Porubkou 2278/31a, Ostrava, 708 00, Czech Republic and the identification number is 24261980. The Company is recorded in the Commercial Register kept by the Regional Court in Ostrava, section B, Insert No. 10735. The Company´s websites are https://www.kofola.cz/and the phone number is +420 595 601 030. LEI: 3157005DO9L5OWHBQ359.

Main area of activity of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. in 2020 was holding of the subsidiaries and providing certain services for the other companies in Kofola Group, e.g. strategic services, services related to products, shared services and holding of licences and trademarks.

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. is the parent of the Kofola Group. Besides the traditional markets of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the Group is also present in Slovenia, Croatia and in Poland. The Group produces drinks in eleven production plants

B-7

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

and key trademarks include Kofola, Jupí, Jupík, Rajec, Radenska, Semtex energy drink, Vinea, Ondrášovka and Korunní. On selected markets, the Group distributes among others Rauch, Evian, Badoit, Café Reserva and Dilmah products and under the licence produces Royal Crown Cola or Orangina.

Based on the information known to the Board of Directors of the Company acting with due care, the ultimate parent of the Company is AETOS a.s. The ownership structure is described in section 4.15.1.

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. is listed on Prague Stock Exchange (ticker KOFOL).

As at 30 September 2020, the composition of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board and Audit Committee was as follows:

  • Janis Samaras - Chairman
  • René Musila - Vice-Chair
  • Daniel Buryš - Vice-Chair
  • Martin Pisklák (since 1 April 2020, formerly Pavel Jakubík)
  • Martin Mateáš (since 30 June 2020, formerly Jiří Vlasák)
  • Marián Šefčovič
  • René Sommer - Chairman
  • Tomáš Jendřejek
  • Moshe Cohen-Nehemia
  • Petr Pravda
  • Petr Šobotník - Chairman
  • Zuzana Prokopcová
  • Lenka Frostová

B-8

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Name of entity

Place of business

Segment

Principal activities

Ownership interest and

(Note 4.1)

voting rights

30.9.2020

31.12.2019

Holding companies

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

Czech Republic

CzechoSlovakia

top holding company

Alofok Ltd

Cyprus

n/a

holding

100.00%

100.00%

Production and trading

Kofola a.s.

Czech Republic

CzechoSlovakia

production and distribution of

100.00%

100.00%

non-alcoholic beverages

Kofola a.s.

Slovakia

CzechoSlovakia

production and distribution of

100.00%

100.00%

non-alcoholic beverages

UGO trade s.r.o.

Czech Republic

Fresh & Herbs

operation of Fresh bars chain,

90.00%

90.00%

production of salads

RADENSKA d.o.o.

Slovenia

Adriatic

production and distribution of

100.00%

100.00%

non-alcoholic beverages

Studenac d.o.o.

Croatia

Adriatic

production and distribution of

100.00%

100.00%

non-alcoholic beverages

Radenska d.o.o.****

Croatia

Adriatic

liquidated

n/a

100.00%

Premium Rosa Sp. z o.o.

Poland

Fresh & Herbs

production and distribution of

100.00%

100.00%

syrups and jams

production and distribution of

LEROS, s.r.o.

Czech Republic

Fresh & Herbs

products from medicinal plants and

100.00%

100.00%

quality natural teas

distribution of products from

Leros Slovakia, s.r.o.

Slovakia

Fresh & Herbs

medicinal plants and quality natural

100.00%

100.00%

teas

Espresso s.r.o.**

Czech Republic

Fresh & Herbs

distribution of high-quality coffee and

n/a

100.00%

teas

F.H.Prager s.r.o.*

Czech Republic

CzechoSlovakia

production and distribution of ciders

100.00%

n/a

Minerálka s.r.o. - in liquidation

Slovakia

CzechoSlovakia

in liquidation

100.00%

100.00%

ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s.***

Czech Republic

CzechoSlovakia

production and distribution of

100.00%

n/a

non-alcoholic beverages

Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o.***

Czech Republic

CzechoSlovakia

production and distribution of

100.00%

n/a

non-alcoholic beverages

Transportation

SANTA-TRANS s.r.o.

Czech Republic

CzechoSlovakia

road cargo transport

100.00%

100.00%

* Acquired on 7 January 2020. ** Merged to LEROS, s.r.o. on 15 April 2020. *** Acquired on 15 April 2020. **** Liquidated on 28 August 2020.

B-9

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the laws binding in the Czech Republic and with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as well as the interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") adopted by the European Union, published and effective for reporting periods beginning on 1 January 2020.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and in accordance with the historical cost method, except for financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value, employee benefits measured at fair value and the assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of the acquiree which are measured at their acquisition-date fair values as required by IFRS 3.

The consolidated financial statements include the condensed consolidated statement of the financial position, condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and explanatory notes.

The Group's consolidated financial statements cover the period of nine months ended 30 September 2020 and contain comparatives for the period of nine months ended 30 September 2019 and as of 31 December 2019 (condensed consolidated statement of financial position). Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income are presented also for the periods of 3 months ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019. The comparative condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income have been re-presented due to the sale of Megapack in December 2019 which is presented as a part of discontinued operations (Note 4.18).

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Czech crowns ("CZK"), and all values, unless stated otherwise, are presented in CZK thousand.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires that management exercises its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in section 3.7.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Czech crowns (CZK), which is the Company´s functional and presentation currency.

The financial statements items of the Group entities are measured using their functional currency. Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions.

Monetary assets and liabilities expressed as at the balance sheet date in foreign currencies are translated using the closing exchange rate announced by the Czech National Bank for the end of the reporting period, and all foreign exchange gains or losses are recognized in profit or loss under:

  • Revenue and Cost of sales - for trading operations,
  • Finance income and Finance costs - for financial operations.

Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost expressed in a foreign currency are stated at the historical exchange rate as at the date of the transaction. Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at fair value expressed in a foreign currency are translated at the exchange rate as at the date on which they were remeasured to the fair value.

B-10

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

The following exchange rates were used for the preparation of the financial statements:

Closing exchange rates

30.9.2020

31.12.2019

30.9.2019

CZK/EUR

27.210

25.410

25.815

CZK/PLN

5.985

5.970

5.896

CZK/RUB

n/a

0.363

0.365

CZK/HRK

3.601

3.414

3.484

Average exchange rates

1.1.2020 -

1.1.2019 -

1.1.2019 -

30.9.2020

31.12.2019

30.9.2019

CZK/EUR

26.373

25.672

25.702

CZK/PLN

5.965

5.973

5.975

CZK/RUB

n/a

0.354

0.352

CZK/HRK

3.501

3.461

3.468

The results and financial position of foreign operations are translated into CZK as follows:

  • assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented at closing exchange rates announced by the Czech National Bank for the balance sheet date,
  • income and expense for each statement of profit or loss at average exchange rates announced by the Czech National Bank for the reporting period, unless this is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the dates of the transactions,
  • the resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity,
  • cash-flowstatement items at the average exchange rate announced by the Czech National Bank for the reporting

period, unless this is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the dates of the transactions. The resulting foreign exchange differences are recognized under the "Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents" item of the cash-flow statement.

Goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of a foreign operation are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign operation and translated at the closing rate.

Foreign exchange gains and losses recognized in profit or loss are offset on individual company level.

The consolidation methods based on which the present financial statements have been prepared have not changed compared to the methods used in the annual consolidated financial statements for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2019.

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those used in the annual consolidated financial statements for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2019. Information about the adoption of new and amended standards is set out below.

Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2020, but do not have any material impact on the interim consolidated financial statements of the Group.

B-11

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Since some of the information contained in the consolidated financial statements cannot be measured precisely, the Group´s management must perform estimates to prepare the consolidated financial statements. Management verifies the estimates based on changes in the factors considered at their calculation, new information or past experience. For this reason, the estimates made as at 30 September 2020 may be changed in the future. The main estimates pertain to the following matters:

Estimates

Type of information

Impairment of CGU, goodwill and individual

Key assumptions used to determine the recoverable amount: Impairment indicators,

tangible and intangible assets

used models, discount rates, growth rates

The history of the trademark on the market, market position, useful life of similar

Useful life of trademarks

products, the stability of the market segment, competition

Deferred tax asset from tax losses

Historical experience, current and forward-looking information available to

the management

Income tax

Assumptions used to recognise deferred income tax assets (other than Deferred tax

asset from tax losses)

Impairment of receivables

Historical experience, credit assessment, current and forward-looking information

available to the management

Whole Group was impacted by COVID-19 with significant negative impact mainly in 2Q20. There wasn't any impact on the judgements applied and estimates made as of 31 December 2019. The future development however remains highly unsure due to reasons described in the Note 4.19 (Subsequent events). Valuation of Group's CGU and individual assets is highly dependent on projected discount rates and business models which we are not able to reliably predict as of the date of this report because all possible future implications of COVID-19 are still very hard to predict. As a result, further possible impairment charges, in addition to those already recognized within this report, may occur within the annual report for the year 2020 as we will already have information about the development of the whole situation for the remaining part of the year 2020 and first several months of 2021.

The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

The Board of Directors approved the presented consolidated financial statements for publication on 25 November 2020.

B-12

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

The Board of Directors of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. is the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") responsible for operational decision-making and uses segment results to decide on the allocation of resources to the segments and to assess segments' performance. Three main business segments are presented within these financial statements. These are:

  1. CzechoSlovakia, o Adratic,
    o Fresh & Herbs.

Division of particular Group companies between the segments is outlined in the section 2.2.

Furthermore, CODM monitors revenue, but not a profit measure, from the following product lines:

  1. Carbonated beverages,
  1. Non-carbonatedbeverages (incl. UGO fresh bottles), o Waters,
    o Syrups,
    o Fresh bars & Salads,
    o Other (e.g. energy drinks, isotonic drinks, tea, coffee, ciders, transportation and other services).

In compliance with the relevant requirements of IFRS 8 Operating Segments, the management presents also the distribution of revenues and non-current assets (other than financial instruments and deferred tax assets) distributed into geographical areas.

The Group applies the same accounting methods to all segments. These policies are also in line with the accounting methods used in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements. Transactions between segments are eliminated in the consolidation process.

Column Other in the segment information below represents a reconciling item to get to the consolidated financial statements.

The Group did not identify any customer in the period of nine months ended 30 September 2020 and in the comparative period of nine months ended 30 September 2019 that generated more than 10% of the Group's consolidated revenue.

B-13

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

1.1.2020 - 30.9.2020

CzechoSlovakia

Adriatic

Fresh & Herbs

Other*

Subtotal

Consolidation

Total

adjustments

CZK´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK´000

CZK ´000

Revenue

3,596,061

899,539

440,907

-

4,936,507

(103,101)

4,833,406

External revenue - excl. services

3,482,853

896,412

417,456

-

4,796,721

-

4,796,721

External revenue - services

23,058

2,099

11,528

-

36,685

-

36,685

Inter-segment revenue

90,150

1,028

11,923

-

103,101

(103,101)

-

Operating expenses

(3,109,369)

(839,069)

(633,805)

(397)

(4,582,640)

103,101

(4,479,539)

Related to external revenue

(3,019,219)

(838,041)

(621,882)

(397)

(4,479,539)

-

(4,479,539)

Related to inter-segment revenue

(90,150)

(1,028)

(11,923)

-

(103,101)

103,101

-

Operating profit/(loss)

486,692

60,470

(192,898)

(397)

353,867

-

353,867

Finance income/(costs), net

129,848

6,325

(13,412)

722

123,483

(155,000)

(31,517)

- within segment

(32,737)

8,025

(7,527)

722

(31,517)

-

(31,517)

- inter-segment

162,585

(1,700)

(5,885)

-

155,000

(155,000)

-

Profit/(loss) before income tax

616,540

66,795

(206,310)

325

477,350

(155,000)

322,350

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(89,490)

(22,231)

3,716

-

(108,005)

-

(108,005)

Profit/(loss) for the period

527,050

44,564

(202,594)

325

369,345

(155,000)

214,345

EBITDA**

757,939

142,464

(85,656)

(397)

814,350

-

814,350

One-offs (A 1.1.1)

49,150

(2,102)

44,356

-

91,404

-

91,404

Adjusted EBITDA (A 1.1.1)

807,089

140,362

(41,300)

(397)

905,754

-

905,754

  • Other doesn't represent a separate segment, but reconciling item to the consolidated statement of profit or loss.
  • EBITDA refers to operating profit/(loss) plus depreciation and amortisation.

Other segment information (1.1.2020 - 30.9.2020)

CzechoSlovakia

Adriatic

Fresh & Herbs

Other

Subtotal

Consolidation

Total

adjustments

CZK´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK´000

CZK ´000

Additions to PPE and Intangible assets*

282,296

74,568

99,871

-

456,735

-

456,735

Depreciation and amortisation

271,247

81,994

107,242

-

460,483

-

460,483

Other Impairment losses

4,551

-

35,677

-

40,228

-

40,228

Other Impairment losses reversals

(7,678)

(3,219)

(1,099)

-

(11,996)

-

(11,996)

Provisions - Increase due to creation

40,593

-

3,449

-

44,042

-

44,042

Provisions - Decrease due to usage/release

(95,532)

(12,057)

(8,069)

-

(115,658)

-

(115,658)

* excluding acquisitions, including lease additions

B-14

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

1.1.2019 - 30.9.2019

CzechoSlovakia

Adriatic

Fresh & Herbs

Other*

Subtotal

Consolidation

Total

adjustments

Re-presented

CZK´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK´000

CZK ´000

Revenue

3,478,532

1,012,474

507,507

-

4,998,513

(105,259)

4,893,254

External revenue - excl. services

3,356,895

1,005,037

486,698

-

4,848,630

-

4,848,630

External revenue - services

20,594

4,032

19,998

-

44,624

-

44,624

Inter-segment revenue

101,043

3,405

811

-

105,259

(105,259)

-

Operating expenses

(3,051,581)

(903,729)

(610,027)

(551)

(4,565,888)

105,259

(4,460,629)

Related to external revenue

(2,950,538)

(900,324)

(609,216)

(551)

(4,460,629)

-

(4,460,629)

Related to inter-segment revenue

(101,043)

(3,405)

(811)

-

(105,259)

105,259

-

Operating profit/(loss)

426,951

108,745

(102,520)

(551)

432,625

-

432,625

Finance income/(costs), net

38,294

11,476

(11,047)

85

38,808

(130,226)

(91,418)

- within segment

(84,390)

(1,085)

(6,028)

85

(91,418)

-

(91,418)

- inter-segment

122,684

12,561

(5,019)

-

130,226

(130,226)

-

Profit/(loss) before income tax

465,245

120,221

(113,567)

(466)

471,433

(130,226)

341,207

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(92,828)

(25,908)

3,358

-

(115,378)

-

(115,378)

Profit/(loss) for the period

372,417

94,313

(110,209)

(466)

356,055

(130,226)

225,829

EBITDA**

675,442

181,283

(13,781)

(551)

842,393

-

842,393

One-offs (A 1.1.1)

17,588

(5,099)

5,330

-

17,819

-

17,819

Adjusted EBITDA (A 1.1.1)

693,030

176,184

(8,451)

(551)

860,212

-

860,212

  • Other doesn't represent a separate segment, but reconciling item to the consolidated statement of profit or loss.
  • EBITDA refers to operating profit/(loss) plus depreciation and amortisation.

Other segment information (1.1.2019 - 30.9.2019)

CzechoSlovakia

Adriatic

Fresh & Herbs

Other

Subtotal

Consolidation

Total

adjustments

CZK´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK´000

CZK ´000

Additions to PPE and Intangible assets*

350,635

112,659

258,942

-

722,236

-

722,236

Depreciation and amortisation

248,491

72,538

88,739

-

409,768

-

409,768

Other Impairment losses

12,874

308

628

-

13,810

-

13,810

Other Impairment losses reversals

(5,796)

(368)

(921)

-

(7,085)

-

(7,085)

Provisions - Increase due to creation

48,920

-

4,888

-

53,808

-

53,808

Provisions - Decrease due to usage/release

(61,976)

(7,974)

(5,685)

-

(75,635)

-

(75,635)

* excluding acquisitions, including lease additions

B-15

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

1.1.2020 - 30.9.2020

Carbonated

Non-carbonated

Waters

Syrups

Fresh bars

Other

Total

beverages

beverages

& Salads

CZK´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

Revenue

1,883,719

442,877

1,610,350

366,661

200,369

329,430

4,833,406

External revenue - excl. services

1,883,719

442,877

1,610,350

366,661

192,273

300,841

4,796,721

External revenue - services

-

-

-

-

8,096

28,589

36,685

1.1.2019 - 30.9.2019

Carbonated

Non-carbonated

Waters

Syrups

Fresh bars

Other

Total

beverages

beverages

& Salads

CZK´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

Revenue

2,039,451

521,377

1,401,971

347,799

309,596

273,060

4,893,254

External revenue - excl. services

2,039,451

521,377

1,401,971

347,799

290,739

247,293

4,848,630

External revenue - services

-

-

-

-

18,857

25,767

44,624

1.1.2020 - 30.9.2020

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Slovenia

Croatia

Poland

Other

Total

CZK´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

Revenue

2,592,518

1,269,101

579,989

254,068

48,895

88,835

4,833,406

External revenue - excl. services

2,571,882

1,256,043

577,761

254,042

48,895

88,098

4,796,721

External revenue - services

20,636

13,058

2,228

26

-

737

36,685

1.1.2019 - 30.9.2019

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Slovenia

Croatia

Poland

Other

Total

CZK´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

Revenue

2,487,028

1,314,868

631,533

304,829

44,008

110,988

4,893,254

External revenue - excl. services

2,457,275

1,304,028

629,052

304,803

44,008

109,464

4,848,630

External revenue - services

29,753

10,840

2,481

26

-

1,524

44,624

Non-current assets (excluding financial assets and deferred tax assets)

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Slovenia

Croatia

Poland

Other

Total

CZK´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

CZK ´000

30.9.2020

3,437,796

1,148,708

680,580

204,857

216,697

-

5,688,638

31.12.2019

2,179,259

1,008,033

644,678

191,099

235,760

-

4,258,829

Seasonality is associated with periodic deviations in demand and supply and has certain effect on Group's general sales trends. Beverage sales peak appears in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of the year. This is caused by increased drink consumption in the spring and summer months. In the year ended 31 December 2019, about 20.1% (19.5% in 2018) of revenue from continuing operations was earned in the 1st quarter, with 27.2% (28.1% in 2018), 29.0% (29.1% in 2018) and 23.7% (23.3% in 2018) of the annual consolidated revenue earned in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters, respectively.

The Group's results are to certain extent dependent on economic cycles, in particular on fluctuations in demand and in the prices of raw materials, so-called "commodities".

B-16

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Revenue streams, Timing of revenue recognition

9M20

9M19

CZK´000

CZK´000

Revenue from contracts with customers

- Sales of finished products/goods/materials (transferred at a point in time)

4,796,721

4,848,630

- Sales of transportation services (transferred over time)

8,928

8,043

- Franchise licences (transferred over time)

8,204

18,857

- Sales of other services (transferred over time)

19,553

17,724

Total revenue

4,833,406

4,893,254

Revenue from contracts with customers is represented by finished products, goods and materials sold and is recognized at a point in time. For further allocation between particular segments refer to section 4.1.

Loss allowances on receivables arising from contracts with customers are not material.

Group doesn't have any material contract assets, contract liabilities or performance obligations satisfied (or partially satisfied) in previous periods.

Expenses by nature

9M20

9M19

CZK´000

CZK´000

Depreciation of Property, plant and equipment and amortisation of Intangible assets

460,483

409,768

Employee benefits expenses (i)

988,436

1,011,434

Consumption of materials and energy, cost of goods and materials sold

1,997,980

2,015,856

Services

862,680

897,639

Rental costs

58,368

63,884

Taxes and fees

61,046

48,836

Insurance costs

13,290

11,303

Inventory write-down/(back)

(903)

(1,153)

Change in allowance to receivables

6,086

11,970

Change in finished products and work in progress

(33,124)

(29,261)

Other costs

1,563

11,932

Total expenses by nature*

4,415,905

4,452,208

Depreciation recognized in Other operating expenses

(9,341)

(7,513)

Reconciliation of expenses by nature to expenses by function

4,406,564

4,444,695

Costs of sales

2,562,697

2,526,804

Selling, marketing and distribution costs

1,527,476

1,586,947

Administrative costs

316,391

330,944

Total costs of products and services sold, merchandise and materials, sales costs and

4,406,564

4,444,695

administrative costs

* Excluding Other operating expenses (except for depreciation) and Impairment.

Higher depreciation and amortisation expense is connected with capital expenditures realized in 2019 and 2020, but also with brands recognized on the acquisition of subsidiaries. Employee benefits expenses decreased mainly due to lower provisions for bonuses, lower liabilities for untaken holiday, savings resulting from reaction to COVID-19 and option scheme (year 2019 was the last year of the programme). Direct material costs, costs of goods sold, energy costs and services decreased mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, material costs decreased also due to lower PET prices. Taxes and fees increased as a result of higher excise duties on sugar in the Adriatic region.

(i) Employee benefits expenses

Employee benefits expenses

9M20

9M19

CZK´000

CZK´000

Salaries

736,338

750,556

Social security and other benefit costs (including healthcare insurance)

116,965

124,630

Pension benefit plan expenses

135,133

136,248

Total employee benefits expenses

988,436

1,011,434

B-17

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Other operating income

9M20

9M19

CZK´000

CZK´000

Net gain from the sale of PPE and Intangible assets

9,991

10,688

Release of impairment of Property, plant and equipment

1,006

-

Reinvoiced payments

-

2,783

Subsidies, grants and government support

18,945

466

Compensation claims

3,699

3,086

Write-off liabilities

283

45

Penalties and compensation for damages

519

1,384

Other tax income

227

196

Release of provisions

-

67

Write-off of advances received for the returnable packages

5,633

-

Other

8,521

1,386

Total other operating income

48,824

20,101

In 9M20, the Subsidies, grants and government support contain mainly the support related to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Other operating expenses

9M20

9M19

CZK´000

CZK´000

Net loss from disposal of PPE and Intangible assets

174

113

Provided donations, sponsorship

4,746

3,701

Penalties and damages

996

538

Other tax expenses

70

141

Advisory costs

13,147

17,588

Costs connected with inactive plant in Poland*

13,702

12,406

Restructuring costs**

36,233

-

Costs on integration of new subsidiaries

4,424

-

Costs on support of the parties impacted by COVID-19

5,876

-

Other

7,032

1,548

Total other operating expenses

86,400

36,035

* Mainly depreciation expense, property taxes, consumption of energy. ** Mainly payroll expenses.

Finance income

9M20

9M19

CZK´000

CZK´000

Interest from:

- bank deposits

29

255

- credits and loans granted

12

-

- bonds

979

1,616

- receivables

139

-

Exchange gains

59,245

1,521

Derivatives

-

1,923

Other

283

416

Total finance income

60,687

5,731

Significant increase of Exchange gains is mainly an effect of FX gains arising on Company's EUR receivables.

B-18

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Finance costs

9M20

9M19

CZK´000

CZK´000

Interest from:

- bank loans and credits

71,466

78,078

- lease

10,411

7,992

- other

122

133

Exchange losses

1,171

1,588

Bank costs and charges

6,818

9,335

Derivatives

2,197

-

Other

19

23

Total finance costs

92,204

97,149

Main income tax elements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 were as follows:

Income tax

9M20

9M19

CZK´000

CZK´000

Current income tax expense/(benefit)

90,702

107,376

Current income tax on profits for the periods

88,322

105,374

Adjustments for current income tax of prior periods

1,320

67

Other

1,060

1,935

Deferred income tax expense/(benefit)

17,303

8,002

Related to arising and reversing of temporary differences

5,804

(6,424)

Related to tax losses

11,499

14,426

Income tax expense/(benefit)

108,005

115,378

The income tax rate applicable to the majority of the Group's income is 19%.

Income tax elements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2019 were as follows:

Income tax recognised directly in equity

9M20

9M19

CZK´000

CZK´000

Deferred income tax

(4,813)

(40)

Tax from Cash flow hedges

(4,813)

(40)

Income tax recognised directly in equity

(4,813)

(40)

The basic earnings per share ratio is calculated by dividing the profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

The diluted earnings per share ratio is calculated by dividing the profit/(loss) for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders (after deducting the interest on redeemable preferred shares convertible to ordinary shares) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (adjusted by the effect of diluting options and own shares not subject to dividends). The diluted earnings per share ratio is not applicable to the Group because it didn't issue any of above-mentioned financial instruments.

B-19

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Information used to calculate basic earnings per share is presented below:

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

9M20

9M19

Pcs

Pcs

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for EPS calculation

22,291,948

22,291,948

Effect of own shares in possession of the Company

(1,708)

-

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

22,290,240

22,291,948

Based on the above information, the basic earnings per share amounts to:

Basic earnings per share (continuing operations)

9M20

9M19

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (CZK ´000)

224,086

231,836

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share (pcs)

22,290,240

22,291,948

Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (CZK/share)

10.05

10.40

Basic earnings per share (continuing and discontinued operations)

9M20

9M19

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (CZK ´000)

224,086

348,729

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share (pcs)

22,290,240

22,291,948

Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (CZK/share)

10.05

15.64

The additions to Property, plant and equipment were of CZK 803,229 thousand in the reporting period of nine months ended 30 September 2020 (including the net book value of assets arising due to acquisition of subsidiaries and lease additions).

The most significant additions realized by the Group in 9M20 were represented by assets arising from the acquisition of subsidiaries of CZK 355,510 thousand and investments into the production machinery, warehouse, returnable packages and new premises capitalized under IFRS 16 (leases).

The additions to Property, plant and equipment were of CZK 719,117 thousand in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2019 (including lease additions and additions from acquisitions of subsidiaries). The most significant additions were mainly caused by the effect of the initial application of IFRS 16, purchases of cars, production machinery and returnable packages and assets from acquisition of Espresso s.r.o. Items of Property, plant and equipment disposed in relation to sale of Hoop Polska had the carrying amount of CZK 192,735 thousand.

The impairment in the amount of CZK 35,399 thousand was charged to the items of Property, plant and equipment related to the production of UGO bottles (mainly the production line). The recoverable amount in relation to this impairment was determined as fair value less costs of disposal.

The Goodwill consists of the goodwill from acquisition of PINELLI spol. s r.o. in April 2011, goodwill from acquisition of production part of Klimo s.r.o. by Kofola a.s. (Czech Republic) in 2006, goodwill from acquisition of LEROS s.r.o. in March 2018, goodwill from acquisition of Minerálka s.r.o. in June 2018, goodwill from acquisition of Espresso s.r.o. in July 2019, goodwill from acquisition of F.H.Prager s.r.o. in January 2020 and goodwill from acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o. in April 2020.

Amortisation of trademarks with finite useful lives is charged to Selling, marketing and distribution costs. The main trademarks are not amortized - such trademarks with indefinite useful lives are tested for impairment.

The value of trademarks includes, among others, the value of such trademarks as: Kofola, Vinea, Radenska, Citrocola, Semtex energy drink, Erektus, UGO, Premium Rosa, Leros, Café Reserva, Prager ciders and lemonades, Ondrášovka and Korunní.

In the reporting period of nine months ended 30 September 2020, the additions to intangible assets were of CZK 992,691 thousand (including the net book value of assets arising due to acquisition of subsidiaries). The most significant additions were connected with the acquisition of subsidiaries (Goodwill of CZK 541,373 thousand, Brands of CZK 442,302 thousand) and investments to SAP.

In the reporting period of nine months ended 30 September 2019, the additions to intangible assets (including additions from acquisitions of subsidiaries) were of CZK 88,004 thousand. The most significant addition were connected with acquisition of

B-20

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Espresso s.r.o. and technical enhancement of SAP software. The most significant disposals were connected with the sale of Hoop Polska (carrying amount of CZK 107,265 thousand).

As at 30 September 2020, the Group's total bank loans and credits amounted to CZK 3,846,347 thousand (as at 31 December 2019: CZK 3,012,962 thousand). Increase of the balance is attributable mostly to the loan received in connection with the acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o. From the total balance of Repayment of loans and bank credits presented within the Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (Note 1.4), amount of CZK 340,691 thousand represents the decrease of Group's overdraft.

The Facility loan agreement as amended (which refinanced loans at that time, served for a loan financing of RADENSKA d.o.o. acquisition and also the acquisition of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o) with carrying amount of CZK 3,834,254 thousand as at 30 September 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: CZK 2,651,759 thousand) was a main component of Group´s liabilities. The reason for the execution of the Facility loan agreement was a consolidation of Group financing to ensure strategic development and taking advantage of the favourable conditions of financial market.

In relation to financing of ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o. acquisitions, the Group has drawn a loan in the amount of CZK 1,138,000 thousand in April 2020.

Based on credit agreements, the Group is required to meet specified covenants. In accordance with the requirements of IAS 1, a breach of credit terms that may potentially limit unconditional access to credits in the nearest year makes it necessary to classify such liabilities as current.

All bank loan covenants were met.

As at 30 September 2020, the Group companies provided the following guarantees for third party entities:

Entity providing

Entity receiving

Currency

Guarantee

Guarantee

Guarantee

Guarantees provided for

Relationship

guarantees

guarantees

amount

amount

period

FCY´000

CZK´000

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

Unicredit Bank a.s.

EUR

1,704

46,366

12/2022

SANTA-TRANS.SK, s.r.o.

third party

Total guarantees issued as at 30.9.2020

46,366*

* The fair value of the guarantees is close to zero (fair valuation in level 3).

As at 31 December 2019 the Group companies provided the following guarantees for third party entities:

Entity providing

Entity receiving

Currency

Guarantee

Guarantee

Guarantee

Guarantees provided for

Relationship

guarantees

guarantees

amount

amount

period

FCY´000

CZK´000

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.

Unicredit Bank a.s.

EUR

2,272

57,732

12/2022

SANTA-TRANS.SK, s.r.o.

third party

Total guarantees issued as at 31.12.2019

57,732*

* The fair value of the guarantees is close to zero (fair valuation in level 3).

There are pending denationalisation proceedings with respect to denationalisation claims of the legal successors of the former owners of RADENSKA d.o.o. - Wilhelmina Höhn Šarič and Ante Šarič. This denationalisation claims have been in the process of being decided on from the year 1993 onward. After several turns in the process the Constitutional court in 2018 reversed the decisions of the authorities adopted by then which prevented the denationalization beneficiaries from denationalization for legal reasons and returned the matter to the first instance authority. Upon such decision the administrative unit Gornja Radgona as the first instance authority resumed with the process in 2018. In the resumed process the authority, in several partial decisions issued so far in 2018, 2019 and 2020, found the denationalization beneficiaries are entitled to denationalization, however, not in the form of in-kind return of property, for which RADENSKA would be liable, but merely in the form of compensation, which is paid from the Republic of Slovenia and neutral with respect

B-21

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

to RADENSKA. In part the denationalisation claims were rejected for lack of merit. Such decisions of the authorities effectively mean that the beneficiary is not entitled to in-kind return of property and therefore neither RADENSKA nor Kofola are obliged to any compensation payment. However, we note that such decisions are not final and thus, in theory, there's still the risk that RADENSKA's enterprise would need to be returned to the beneficiaries together with significant compensation payments, if the current decisions would be reversed later in the process. RADENSKA is therefore still actively participating in the process and protecting its interests.

Some of the Group companies are routinely involved in legal proceedings which arise in the ordinary course of the Group's business but which are not material to the Group. The Company is not involved in any significant judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings and has not conducted such proceedings in the past.

Apart from the above denationalisation proceedings, there are no governmental, legal or arbitration proceedings (including any such proceedings which are pending or threatened, of which the Company and/or Group is aware, including any claims against the directors of the Company) which may have, or have had during the 12 months prior to the date of these financial statements, a material effect on the financial position or profitability of the Company and/or the Group.

Share capital structure

30.9.2020

31.12.2019

Name of entity

Number of

% in share

% in voting

Number of

% in share

% in voting

shares

capital

rights

shares

capital

rights

AETOS a.s.

14,984,204

67.22

70.75

14,984,204

67.22

70.75

RADENSKA d.o.o.

1,113,977

5.00

0.00

1,114,010

5.00

0.00

Others

6,193,767

27.78

29.25

6,193,734

27.78

29.25

Total

22,291,948

100.00

100.00

22,291,948

100.00

100.00

As at 30 September 2020, the registered share capital of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. totalled CZK 1,114,597,400 (as at 31 December 2019: CZK 1,114,597,400) and comprised 22,291,948 (as at 31 December 2019: 22,291,948) common registered shares with a nominal value of CZK 50 (as at 31 December 2019: CZK 50) each, issued as book-entry shares under Czech law in particular under the Czech Companies Act, with the ISIN CZ0009000121.

The Share capital of the Company is fully paid up. The shares have been admitted for trading on the Prague Stock Exchange.

On 9 July 2020, 33 shares have been granted from own shares (in possession of RADENSKA) to the external provider as a compensation for services provided by this external party. These shares were originally purchased by RADENSKA in a public tender offer on the stock market mainly from CED GROUP S.à r.l. with an individual share price of CZK 440.

On 14 August 2019, 99 shares have been granted from own shares (in possession of RADENSKA) to the external providers as a compensation for services provided by these external parties. These shares were originally purchased by RADENSKA in a public tender offer on the stock market mainly from CED GROUP S.à r.l. with an individual share price of CZK 440.

On 26 March 2019, AETOS a.s. sold 175,000 shares of the Company to a Czech investor at a price per share of CZK 311. The free float increased to 27.78%.

On 5 March 2020, the Company announced the share buy-back programme for the purpose of share option plan.

The sole purpose of the acquisition of own shares by the Company was to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of the Company or of an associate company.

Maximum number of shares to be acquired amounted up to 19,759 shares of the Company which may had been acquired for a maximum total consideration (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to CZK 5,600,000. The shares could have been acquired up until April 30, 2020.

The Company has concluded a contract with Česká spořitelna, a.s. for the purpose of execution of the acquisitions of its own shares. Pursuant to this contract, execution of the acquisitions of its own shares took place independently of the Company

B-22

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

and without its influence, and only on regulated markets in accordance with the respective legal regulations and rules of these markets.

Course of purchase with a total purchase price of CZK 4,410 thousand was completed on March 20, 2020:

In March and April 2020, 19,748 shares with costs of CZK 4,408 thousand have been granted to the participants of the share option plan.

Presented below is the structure of the remuneration paid out to persons with executive authority in 9M20 and 9M19.

Remuneration of the Group´s key management

Members of the

Members of the

Members of the

Other key

management

Company´s Board of

Company´s

Company´s Audit

Total

personnel 9M20

personnel of

Directors

Supervisory Board

Committee

the Group

compensation

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s

Financial

20,397

-

-

-

20,397

Board of Directors

Non-financial

2,504

-

-

-

2,504

Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s

Financial

-

900

-

-

900

Supervisory Board

Non-financial

-

215

-

-

215

Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s

Financial

-

-

216

-

216

Audit Committee

Non-financial

-

-

-

-

-

Amounts paid for other activities within

Financial

5,477

6,653

1,508

11,573

25,211

the Group

Non-financial

997

585

43

1,362

2,987

Remuneration of the Group´s key management

Members of the

Members of the

Members of the

Other key

management

Company´s Board of

Company´s

Company´s Audit

Total

personnel 9M19

personnel of

Directors

Supervisory Board

Committee

the Group

compensation

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s

Financial

18,063

-

-

-

18,063

Board of Directors

Non-financial

704

-

-

-

704

Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s

Financial

-

900

-

-

900

Supervisory Board

Non-financial

-

163

-

-

163

Amounts paid for activities in the Company´s

Financial

-

-

216

-

216

Audit Committee

Non-financial

-

-

-

-

-

Amounts paid for other activities within

Financial

4,228

4,343

1,005

10,431

20,007

the Group

Non-financial

-

270

43

151

464

The short-term loan of CZK 202,287 thousand was provided to the parent company in June 2019 and was repaid in July 2019. Interest rate was concluded at market terms and was fixed.

Except for above stated, there were no other transactions concluded with the Group's related parties (those outside the consolidation group) in 9M20 and 9M19.

B-23

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Fair value of Trade receivables, other financial receivables, Cash and cash equivalents, Trade liabilities and other financial liabilities is close to carrying amounts since the interest payable on them is either close to market rates or they are short-term.

30.9.2020

Financial assets at

Derivatives at fair

Financial liabilities

Total

amortised cost

value through OCI

at amortised cost

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Trade and other receivables

1,019,818

-

-

1,019,818

Cash and cash equivalents

771,938

-

-

771,938

Derivatives (i)

-

(18,546)

-

(18,546)

Bank credits and loans

-

-

(3,846,347)

(3,846,347)

Lease liabilities

-

-

(467,527)

(467,527)

Trade and other payables

-

-

(1,440,591)

(1,440,591)

Total

1,791,756

(18,546)

(5,754,465)

(3,981,255)

(i) Fair value of derivatives

In 2018, the Group concluded an interest rate swaps (IRS) contract and established a hedge accounting and revaluation of derivatives in relation to the effective portion of the hedging relationship is accounted through Other comprehensice income (OCI).

Measured derivatives are not traded in active markets, however all significant inputs required for fair value measurement are observable and as such the Group has included this instrument in Level 2 of fair value hierarchy levels.

31.12.2019

Financial assets at

Derivatives at fair

Financial liabilities

Total

amortised cost

value through OCI

at amortised cost

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Trade and other financial receivables

1,148,603

-

-

1,148,603

Cash and cash equivalents

774,495

-

-

774,495

Derivatives (ii)

-

6,786

-

6,786

Bank credits and loans

-

-

(3,012,962)

(3,012,962)

Lease liabilities

-

-

(419,791)

(419,791)

Trade and other financial liabilities

-

-

(1,311,659)

(1,311,659)

Total

1,923,098

6,786

(4,744,412)

(2,814,528)

(ii) Fair value of derivatives

In 2018, the Group concluded an interest rate swaps (IRS) contract and established a hedge accounting and revaluation of derivatives in relation to the effective portion of the hedging relationship is accounted through Other comprehensice income.

Measured derivatives are not traded in active markets, however all significant inputs required for fair value measurement are observable and as such the Group has included this instrument in Level 2 of fair value hierarchy levels.

Both acquired companies represent, in line with IAS 36, one cash-generating unit.

On April 14, 2020, the Company concluded an agreement to purchase a 100% stake in ONDRÁŠOVKA a.s. and Karlovarská Korunní s.r.o., producers of the mineral waters.

B-24

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

The following table summarizes the recognized amounts of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition.

Fair value of assets and liabilities

Book value

Fair value

Fair value

adjustments

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Property, plant and equipment

354,073

-

354,073

Intangible assets

7,022

427,253

434,275

Deferred tax assets

6,257

-

6,257

Inventories

56,104

-

56,104

Trade receivables and other receivables

87,296

-

87,296

Cash and cash equivalents

48,095

-

48,095

Issued bonds (non-current)

(88,008)

(15,792)

(103,800)

Bank credits and loans (non-current)

(57,820)

-

(57,820)

Lease liabilities (non-current)

(19,694)

-

(19,694)

Deferred tax liabilities

(5,889)

(81,178)

(87,067)

Other liabilities (non-current)

(21,000)

-

(21,000)

Lease liabilities (current)

(8,414)

-

(8,414)

Trade liabilities and other liabilities

(120,520)

-

(120,520)

Total identifiable net assets acquired

237,502

330,283

567,785

The following table summarizes the consideration transferred, net assets acquired and goodwill.

Goodwill calculation

CZK´000

Consideration transferred

1,105,824

Net assets acquired

567,785

Goodwill

538,039

The valuation of net assets was prepared on the provisional basis due to the timing of the transaction. If new information obtained within one year of the date of acquisition about facts and circumstances that existed at the date of acquisition identifies adjustments to the above amounts, or any additional provisions that existed at the date of acquisition, then the accounting for the acquisition will be revised.

Revenue for the period since the acquisition amounted to CZK 366,476 thousand. Profit or loss for the period since the acquisition is not presented due to immateriality.

On January 7, 2020, the Company concluded an agreement to purchase a 100% stake in F.H.Prager s.r.o., a producer and distributor of cider drinks.

The following table summarizes the recognized amounts of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition.

Fair value of assets and liabilities

Book value

Fair value

Fair value

adjustments

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Property, plant and equipment

766

-

766

Intangible assets

-

8,027

8,027

Inventories

1,856

-

1,856

Trade receivables and other receivables

461

-

461

Cash and cash equivalents

29

-

29

Bank credits and loans

(443)

-

(443)

Deferred tax liability

-

(1,525)

(1,525)

Trade liabilities and other liabilities

(9,360)

-

(9,360)

Provisions

(144)

-

(144)

Total identifiable net assets acquired

(6,835)

6,502

(333)

The following table summarizes the consideration transferred, net assets acquired and goodwill.

Goodwill calculation

CZK´000

Consideration transferred

3,000

Net assets acquired

(333)

Goodwill

3,333

B-25

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

The valuation of net assets was prepared on the provisional basis due to the timing of the transaction. If new information obtained within one year of the date of acquisition about facts and circumstances that existed at the date of acquisition identifies adjustments to the above amounts, or any additional provisions that existed at the date of acquisition, then the accounting for the acquisition will be revised.

Revenue and result for the period since the acquisition are not presented in this note because they are immaterial.

On July 9, 2019, the Company concluded an agreement to purchase a 100% stake in Espresso s.r.o., a distributor of high-quality coffee (Café Reserva) and teas (Dilmah).

The following table summarizes the recognized amounts of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition.

Fair value of assets and liabilities

Book value

Fair value

Fair value

adjustments

CZK´000

CZK´000

CZK´000

Property, plant and equipment

10,459

-

10,459

Intangible assets

-

67,200

67,200

Deferred tax assets

269

(269)

-

Inventories

18,091

(3,137)

14,954

Trade receivables and other receivables

5,802

(624)

5,178

Cash and cash equivalents

3,196

-

3,196

Lease liabilities

(6,976)

-

(6,976)

Other liabilities

(5,029)

-

(5,029)

Deferred tax liability

-

(12,768)

(12,768)

Trade liabilities and other liabilities

(9,725)

(835)

(10,560)

Total identifiable net assets acquired

16,087

49,567

65,654

The following table summarizes the consideration transferred, net assets acquired and goodwill.

Goodwill calculation

CZK´000

Consideration transferred

77,745

Net assets acquired

65,654

Goodwill

12,091

On 18 March 2019, the Group sold Hoop Polska Sp. z o.o. to ZMB Capital Sp. z o.o. Based on this fact, the consolidated statement of profit or loss is divided into continuing and discontinued operations. Proﬁt from discontinued operations for the period of nine months ended 30 September 2019 contains the loss attributable to Hoop Polska Sp. z o.o. for the period since 1 January 2019 till 18 March 2019 of CZK 13,373 thousand, the income arising from the release of the cumulated foreign currency translation reserve attributable to Hoop Polska Sp. z o.o. of CZK 81,422 thousand and the gain on sale of CZK 7,979 thousand. The second final part of the transaction price was received in February 2020.

B-26

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

Financial information relating to the discontinued operation for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 is set out below.

Analysis of the result from discontinued operation

9M19

CZK´000

Revenue

157,203

Expenses

(170,576)

Gain on sale of the subsidiary

7,979

Income on release of the foreign currency translation reserve ("FCTR")

81,422

Profit before tax from discontinued operation

76,028

Profit from discontinued operation

76,028

Exchange differences on translation of discontinued operation

(81,422)

Other comprehensive income from discontinued operation

(81,422)

Earnings per share for profit from discontinued operation attributable to

3.41

the ordinary equity holders of the Company (in CZK)

Analysis of the cash flows from discontinued operation

9M19

CZK´000

Cash ﬂows from operating activities

29,850

Cash flows from investing activities

(1,716)

Cash flows from financial activities

(2,655)

Analysis of gain on sale

CZK´000

Total consideration

210,422

Carrying amount of net assets sold

202,443

Gain on sale

7,979

  1. MEGAPACK was sold on 18 December 2019 (sale transaction became effective on 25 December 2019). As such, the transactions related to Megapack were also presented as a part of discontinued operations. Proﬁt from discontinued operations for the period of nine months ended 30 September 2019 contains Share of profit of equity accounted investee of CZK 40,865 thousand. Transaction price was received in January 2020.

Financial information relating to the discontinued operation for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 is set out below.

Equity accounted investee's revenue and result

9M19

CZK´000

Revenue

405,966

Profit/(loss) for the period

81,730

Share of profit/(loss) attributable to Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group

40,865

Analysis of the result from discontinued operation

9M19

CZK´000

Share of profit of equity accounted investee

40,865

Profit before tax from discontinued operation

40,865

Profit from discontinued operation

40,865

Exchange differences on translation of discontinued operation

9,405

Other comprehensive income from discontinued operation

9,405

Earnings per share for profit from discontinued operation attributable to

1.83

the ordinary equity holders of the Company (in CZK)

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company in relation to Megapack and Hoop Polska discontinued operations for 9M19 amounted to CZK 5.24 per share.

B-27

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

The General Meeting has, based on distant votes between 2 November 2020 and 18 November 2020, approved a distribution of dividends in the amount of CZK 13.5 per share, i.e. CZK 285,902 thousand (excluding own shares owned by the Group).

COVID-19

Due to negative effects of COVID-19 related emergency situation, the Group has decided to implement economical measures that lead to significant savings across all relevant Group activities, including unpleasant partial reduction of the number of Group employees. We tightly manage our costs and allocate resources to the areas where it can be the most effective. Capital expenditure has been paused or is used for what is essential or has already been committed.

On 27 April 2020, the Company utilized the governmental measures related to COVID-19 situation and has prolonged the bank loan repayment schedule by 6 months. So called "protection period" ended on 31 October 2020. As a result, planned repayments of CZK 108,825 thousand in 2Q20 and CZK 108,825 thousand in 3Q20 were postponed.

We have been witnesses to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic precautions which was again connected with the declaration of the state of emergency. As of the date of this report, the future development is unsure. With the information about successful result with the new vaccines we become more optimistic with the expectation that the market will gradually revive, however we are also prepared for other potential fluctuations, and for such a case we have sufficient financial resources. We are reflecting the COVID-19 impacts into our daily operations, targets and strategies. From the operational point of view, we can confirm that there neither have been nor are expected any substantial difficulties in the production process, business operations, financial management or our suppliers/customers chains.

We have an open and long-term relationship with our supportive banking group to whom we communicate our business outlook.

Management concluded that the range of possible outcomes considered at arriving at this judgement does not give rise to material uncertainties related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

No other events have occurred after the end of the reporting period that would require adjusting the amounts recognised and disclosures made in the consolidated financial statements and this report.

B-28

Interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

In accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by EU

To the best of our knowledge, the interim report of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. gives a true and fair view of the financial position, business activities and financial performance of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko Group for the reported period ended 30 September 2020.

25.11.2020

Janis Samaras

date

name and surname

25.11.2020

René Musila

date

name and surname

25.11.2020

Daniel Buryš

date

name and surname

25.11.2020

Martin Pisklák

date

name and surname

25.11.2020

Martin Mateáš

date

name and surname

25.11.2020

Marián Šefčovič

date

name and surname

Chairman of the Board of

Directors

position/role

signature

Vice-Chair of the Board of

Directors

position/role

signature

Vice-Chair of the Board of

Directors

position/role

signature

Member of the Board of

Directors

position/role

signature

Member of the Board of

Directors

position/role

signature

Member of the Board of

Directors

position/role

signature

B-29

Interim report for 9M 2020 Approval for publication

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 16:20:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
11:21aKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Interim financial report 9M20
PU
11/1911/2020 : Dividend approved by the General Meeting
PU
10/2710/2020 : Notice of General Meeting
PU
10/2709/2020 : General Meeting
PU
09/15KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Interim financial report 6M20
PU
2019KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO AS : 3rd quarter report
CO
2019KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : The Kofola Group Increased Net Sales by 3.4% in the Firs..
PU
2019KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO AS : Half-year report
CO
2019KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO AS : 1st quarter report
CO
2019KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Group on a Wave of Growth
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6 409 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2019 284 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2019 2 651 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4 744 M 215 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 188
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
Duration : Period :
Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 330,00 CZK
Last Close Price 224,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Janis Samaras Chief Executive Officer
René Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomá Jendrejek Member-Supervisory Board
Moshy Cohen-Nehemia Member-Supervisory Board
Petr Pravda Member-Supervisory Board, Head-Quality, R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.-20.00%215
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.82%228 709
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.3.25%42 063
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-13.42%11 620
COCA-COLA HBC AG-13.29%10 817
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.4.36%10 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ