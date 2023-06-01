Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Interim report 3M23

New and amended standards adopted by the Group

Net gain on sold items of Property, plant and equipment of CZK 0.3 million recognized in all business segments.

The result of the Kofola Group for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2023 was affected by the following one-off items: In Other operating income/(costs), net:

Adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA adjusted for the effects of events and transactions that are

The description of financial performance and financial position of Kofola Group should be read along with the financial statements and with other financial information contained in the attached consolidated financial statements. The Board of Directors is presenting and commenting on the consolidated financial results adjusted for one-off events.

In the following sections of chapter 1, a reconciliation between reported and adjusted financial statements is presented, there are also comments in relation to the consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated statement of cash flows. A dividend policy is provided too. Business results are commented within the investor presentation which can be found on our webpages at following link http://investor.kofola.cz/en/investor-2/reports-and-presentations/investor- presentations/ .

Net gain on sold items of Property, plant and equipment of CZK 2.4 million recognized in all business segments (mainly CzechoSlovakia).

Costs connected with the support provided to parties impacted by the Ukraine war of CZK 0.9 million (CzechoSlovakia segment).

The result of the Kofola Group for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2022 was affected by the following one-off items: In Other operating income/(costs), net:

1. BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OTHER MATTERS

1.1.2 FINANCIAL POSITION

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment decreased as a net result of additions of CZK 92.9 million, depreciation charge of CZK 119.0 million, downward FX revaluation of foreign Group entities' assets of CZK 37.7 million and impairment charge of CZK 69.4 million in relation to closed Grodzisk Wielkopolski plant (downward revaluation due to long-term unsuccessful sale effort). The most significant additions realized by the Group in 3M23 were represented by investments into the production machinery and returnable packages.

Intangible assets decreased mainly as a result of amortization charge of CZK 18.2 million.

Other non-current assets contain mainly prepayments, deferred expenses and receivable from derivatives. Decrease is attributable mainly to revaluation of derivatives (by CZK 20.9 million).

Trade and other receivables increased mainly due to higher trade receivables (by CZK 60.8 million) which was driven by increased sales.

Inventories increased due to higher sales and also due to increased material prices.

LIABILITIES

Increase of the Bank credits and loans is a result of the regular loan repayment (CZK 45.5 million), overdraft and CAPEX tranche drawing (CZK 86.7 million) and downward FX revaluation (CZK 50.7 million).

Lease liabilities increased mainly as a result of vehicles lease additions.

The Group´s provisions decreased mainly due to payment of employee bonuses.

Trade and other payables decreased mainly due to lower trade payables (CZK 203.9 million), trade payables balance is comparable with balance as of 31 March 2022.

The Group's consolidated net debt (calculated as total non-current and current liabilities relating to credits, loans, leases and other debt instruments less cash and cash equivalents) amounted to CZK 3,423.5 million as at 31 March 2023, which represents an increase of CZK 128.5 million. Increase is influenced by the net cash outflow in the first quarter which is a standard situation because the first quarter has the smallest weight in the Group's annual results.

The Group´s consolidated net debt / Adjusted LTM EBITDA as at 31 March 2023 was of 2.8 (as of 31 December 2022: 3.0).

1.1.3 CASHFLOWS

Cash flows from operating activities were higher by CZK 91.2 million mainly due to better operating result.

Cash flows from investing activities were higher by CZK 23.9 million mainly due to lower CAPEX in 3M23 (CZK 48.0 million in 3M23 as compared to CZK 75.3 million in 3M22).

Cash flows from financing activities were lower by CZK 134.8 million mainly due to lower net loan drawings by CZK 129.2 million in 3M23.

From the total balances in relation to repayments and drawings of loans and bank credits presented within the Consolidated statement of cash flows, amount of CZK 20.9 million represents the drawing of Group's overdraft (in 3M22: drawing of CZK 287.2 million).

1.1.4 DIVIDEND POLICY

On 21 October 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Company's dividend policy for the periods of 2021 to 2023. The intention of the Board of Directors is to maintain the current trend and distribute approximately CZK 300 million to shareholders in each financial year. This currently represents approximately CZK 13.46 per share before tax. The realisation of this intention is conditional on sufficient funds being available for distribution (distributable resources) without jeopardising the Company's financial stability.

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko Group

Interim report 3M23

Business overview and other matters