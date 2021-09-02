Log in
    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 09/01
312 CZK   +1.30%
Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Interim report 6M21

09/02/2021 | 11:22am EDT
A-0

A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS REPORT ......................................................................................................................................

A-0

KOFOLA AT A GLANCE...............................................................................................................................................

A-2

KOFOLA GROUP ........................................................................................................................................................

A-7

2.1.

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko....................................................................................................................................

A-7

2.2.

Kofola Group ...................................................................................................................................................

A-7

2.3.

Group structure...............................................................................................................................................

A-8

2.4.

Successes and Awards in 2021 ........................................................................................................................

A-9

BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OTHER MATTERS .........................................................................................................

A-10

3.1.

Business overview .........................................................................................................................................

A-10

3.2.

Subsequent events........................................................................................................................................

A-19

B. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS......................................................................................................................

B-0

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................

B-1

1.1.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss ........................................................................................................

B-1

1.2.

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income..............................................................................

B-2

1.3.

Consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................................

B-3

1.4.

Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................

B-4

1.5.

Consolidated statement of changes in equity.................................................................................................

B-5

GENERAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................................................

B-6

2.1.

Corporate information ....................................................................................................................................

B-6

2.2.

Group structure...............................................................................................................................................

B-8

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES .......................................................................................................................

B-9

3.1.

Statement of compliance and basis of preparation ........................................................................................

B-9

3.2.

Functional and presentation currency ............................................................................................................

B-9

3.3.

Foreign currency translation ...........................................................................................................................

B-9

3.4.

Consolidation methods .................................................................................................................................

B-10

3.5.

Accounting methods .....................................................................................................................................

B-10

3.6.

New and amended standards adopted by the Group ...................................................................................

B-10

3.7.

Significant estimates and key management judgements..............................................................................

B-11

3.8.

Standards issued but not yet effective..........................................................................................................

B-11

3.9.

Approval of consolidated financial statements.............................................................................................

B-11

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS......................................................................................

B-12

4.1.

Segment information ....................................................................................................................................

B-12

4.2.

Revenue ........................................................................................................................................................

B-16

4.3.

Expenses by nature .......................................................................................................................................

B-16

4.4.

Other operating income................................................................................................................................

B-17

4.5.

Other operating expenses.............................................................................................................................

B-17

4.6.

Finance income .............................................................................................................................................

B-17

4.7.

Finance costs .................................................................................................................................................

B-18

4.8.

Income tax.....................................................................................................................................................

B-18

4.9.

Earnings per share.........................................................................................................................................

B-18

4.10.

Property, plant and equipment.....................................................................................................................

B-19

4.11.

Intangible assets............................................................................................................................................

B-19

4.12.

Bank credits and loans ..................................................................................................................................

B-19

4.13.

Future commitments, contingent assets and liabilities ................................................................................

B-20

4.14.

Legal and arbitration proceedings.................................................................................................................

B-20

4.15.

Related party transactions ............................................................................................................................

B-21

4.16.

Financial instruments ....................................................................................................................................

B-23

4.17.

Acquisition of subsidiaries.............................................................................................................................

B-24

4.18.

COVID-19.......................................................................................................................................................

B-25

4.19.

Subsequent events........................................................................................................................................

B-26

A-1 Interim report 6M 2021

Table of contents

one of top producers of branded non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe

CZK 3.0 BN 6M21

11

1,993

LISTED ON

REVENUES

PRODUCTION PLANTS

EMPLOYEES

PRAGUE STOCK EXCHANGE

A-2

Interim report 6M 2021

Kofola at a glance

The results and ratios above are based on adjusted results. For details on financial performance and reconciliation of

reported and adjusted results refer to section 3.1.

A-3

Interim report 6M 2021

Kofola at a glance

o

o

o

o

o

o

A-4

Interim report 6M 2021

Kofola at a glance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 171 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2020 80,5 M 3,76 M 3,76 M
Net Debt 2020 3 848 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 617 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 27,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Samaras Chief Executive Officer
Martin Pisklák Group Chief Financial Officer
René Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Musila COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Tomá Jendrejek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.32.20%309
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.37%244 709
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.11.69%50 661
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.99%13 395
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED23.56%12 664
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.55%11 260