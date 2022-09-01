Log in
    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
282.00 CZK   -1.40%
11:21aKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Interim report 6M22
PU
11:21aKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Group results 6M22
PU
11:21aKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Výsledky skupiny Kofola 6M22 (EN)
PU
Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Interim report 6M22

09/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
A-0

A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS REPORT ......................................................................................................................................

A-0

KOFOLA AT A GLANCE...............................................................................................................................................

A-2

KOFOLA GROUP ........................................................................................................................................................

A-6

2.1.

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko....................................................................................................................................

A-6

2.2.

Kofola Group ...................................................................................................................................................

A-6

2.3.

Group structure...............................................................................................................................................

A-7

2.4.

Successes and Awards.....................................................................................................................................

A-8

BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OTHER MATTERS ...........................................................................................................

A-9

3.1.

Business overview ...........................................................................................................................................

A-9

3.2.

Subsequent events........................................................................................................................................

A-18

B. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS......................................................................................................................

B-0

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................

B-1

1.1.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss ........................................................................................................

B-1

1.2.

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income..............................................................................

B-2

1.3.

Consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................................

B-3

1.4.

Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................

B-4

1.5.

Consolidated statement of changes in equity.................................................................................................

B-5

GENERAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................................................

B-6

2.1.

Corporate information ....................................................................................................................................

B-6

2.2.

Group structure...............................................................................................................................................

B-8

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES .......................................................................................................................

B-9

3.1.

Statement of compliance and basis of preparation ........................................................................................

B-9

3.2.

Functional and presentation currency ............................................................................................................

B-9

3.3.

Foreign currency translation ...........................................................................................................................

B-9

3.4.

Consolidation methods .................................................................................................................................

B-10

3.5.

Accounting methods .....................................................................................................................................

B-10

3.6.

New and amended standards adopted by the Group ...................................................................................

B-10

3.7.

Significant estimates and key management judgements..............................................................................

B-11

3.8.

Standards issued but not yet effective..........................................................................................................

B-11

3.9.

Approval of consolidated financial statements.............................................................................................

B-11

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS......................................................................................

B-12

4.1.

Segment information ....................................................................................................................................

B-12

4.2.

Revenue ........................................................................................................................................................

B-16

4.3.

Expenses by nature .......................................................................................................................................

B-16

4.4.

Other operating income................................................................................................................................

B-17

4.5.

Other operating expenses.............................................................................................................................

B-17

4.6.

Finance income .............................................................................................................................................

B-17

4.7.

Finance costs .................................................................................................................................................

B-18

4.8.

Income tax.....................................................................................................................................................

B-18

4.9.

Earnings per share.........................................................................................................................................

B-18

4.10.

Property, plant and equipment.....................................................................................................................

B-19

4.11.

Intangible assets............................................................................................................................................

B-19

4.12.

Bank credits and loans ..................................................................................................................................

B-19

4.13.

Future commitments, contingent assets and liabilities ................................................................................

B-20

4.14.

Legal and arbitration proceedings.................................................................................................................

B-20

4.15.

Related party transactions ............................................................................................................................

B-21

4.16.

Financial instruments ....................................................................................................................................

B-23

4.17.

Acquisition of subsidiaries.............................................................................................................................

B-24

4.18.

COVID-19 and Ukraine crises ........................................................................................................................

B-24

4.19.

Subsequent events........................................................................................................................................

B-24

A-1 Interim report 6M 2022

Table of contents

one of top producers of branded non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe

CZK 3.7 BN 6M22

11

2,074

LISTED ON

REVENUES

PRODUCTION PLANTS

EMPLOYEES

PRAGUE STOCK EXCHANGE

A-2

Interim report 6M 2022

Kofola at a glance

The results and ratios above are based on adjusted results. For details on financial performance and reconciliation of

reported and adjusted results refer to section 3.1.

A-3

Interim report 6M 2022

Kofola at a glance

The results and ratios above are based on adjusted results. For details on financial performance refer to section 3.1.

A-4

Interim report 6M 2022

Kofola at a glance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
